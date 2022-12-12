Vietnam’s disabled people brought together by Christmas

Seasonal festivity at church center offers those with disabilities love, solidarity and unity

Thousands of people with physical disabilities attend a special gathering to celebrate Christmas at the Divine Mercy Center in Thai Binh province on Dec 10-11. (Photo: UCA News)

Thousands of people with physical disabilities from Vietnam’s northern provinces have found love, solidarity and unity as they join Christmas celebrations at a church center.

On Dec 10-11, some 5,000 people who live with physical disabilities attended a special gathering to celebrate Christmas at the Divine Mercy Center at An Lac parish in Vu Thu district, Thai Binh province.

The participants, most of them non-Catholics, were served by nearly 1,000 volunteers including religious and college students.

“I am delighted to attend the gathering where I feel loved and respected, meet other people who have similar conditions, and relax with leisure activities,” Tran Thi Nhan, who suffers from complete paralysis and was taken to the center on a special bed by a relative, said. She is from Hai Duong province.

Nhan, 34, who has attended the yearly event seven times, said: “Although I’m not Catholic, I am genuinely interested in the faith as many of its members live a good life and work for the common good. I will embrace the religion in the future.”

Nguyen Van Linh, who has a severely disfigured face, said this was the first time he had gone to a Christmas gathering which inspired him to overcome his physical condition and enjoy life to the full as he was a man like others. A Catholic disabled man invited him to the event.

Linh, 24, said he is in good health and works as a carpenter to support his aging parents.

Joseph Nguyen Quang Khiem, 40, from Thai Binh said many people keep away from him as they fear his deformed face.

The 40-year-old man who sells items online to support his old mother said he no longer has a complex about his face but absolutely trusts in divine love as he gains inner strength from the Christmas gathering which he has attended many times.

Emeritus Bishop Peter Nguyen Van De of Thai Binh, who initiated the annual gathering in 2001, said the event is a marvelous opportunity for disabled people to interact with one another, take part in recreational and cultural activities, and especially experience the real love and joy of Christmas.

He said Christmas is for all people including disabled people as they are also children of God and they should be respected and treated humanely.

The bishop said disabled people set shining examples of how to show solidarity with others.

He said he was deeply moved by an old man who collected three million dong (US$125) from other disabled people and offered to organize the event, which costs three billion dong (US$125,000) sponsored by benefactors.

During the gathering, participants listened to talks about a synodal church and marriage, had medical checkups and received medicine, played traditional games for gifts, watched cultural performances, enjoyed meals, received money and attended a Mass concelebrated by three bishops and joined by 50 priests. They were also given hundreds of wheelchairs.

Bishop De, 76, who stepped down in October due to his age, said he will continue to hold such gatherings in the future as disabled people are special gifts God gives to the local church.

