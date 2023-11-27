Vietnam’s Catholics urged to follow martyrs' example

Church calls on people to have the moral courage that up to 300,000 Vietnamese Christians had when killed for their faith

Catholics attend the feast of Vietnamese Martyrs at the Martyrs Pilgrimage Center in So Kien Parish in Ha Nam province on Nov. 24. (Photo: Archdiocese of Hanoi)

Church leaders in Vietnam have urged Catholics to replicate the moral courage and strong faith of martyrs who shed their blood for the faith in the seventeenth to nineteenth centuries.

"Our martyrs are exemplars of moral courage and steadfastness in living out their faith. They are a source of pride for us and all other people around the world," said Archbishop Joseph Vu Van Thien of Hanoi,

Thien made the appeal to about 1,000 Catholics who gathered in Ha Nam province in northern Vietnam on Nov. 24 to pay tribute to 117 martyrs who were canonized 35 years ago.

He presided over a special event marking the feast day of the Vietnamese Martyrs — which is observed on Nov. 24 across the world — at the Martyrs Pilgrimage Center in So Kien parish.

The center houses relics of martyrs from 10 northern dioceses.

Polish Archbishop Marek Zalewski, the non-resident pontifical representative of the Vatican to Vietnam, and 100 priests were present at the event.

Thien, vice president of the Catholic Bishops' Conference of Vietnam, said the martyrs endured dreadful hardships, were deprived of all their honor and privileges, experienced countless forms of pain and suffering, and sacrificed their lives for their trust in God.

He said martyrdom is “not only about dying for the faith but also about living out the faith.”

"We honor the martyrs not as commemorating national heroes, but rather, we are invited to embark on the journey of faith by choosing the Lord as the ideal of our lives and remaining faithful to Him in all circumstances," he said.

Archbishop Zalewski said among the martyrs were 21 Spanish and French missionaries, who embraced the nation and its culture.

“This is the real image of the Church, showing that Catholicism is not a Western religion and not related to any political forces,” he said, adding that the martyrs are God’s children, who accepted divine revelation through Jesus Christ.

The Vatican envoy said the martyrs represent huge numbers of local unnamed Catholics who were killed for being true to the Catholic faith.

Zalewski said the martyrs endured brutal persecution as the authorities attempted to destroy the Church in Vietnam.

But “the Holy Spirit made it take root and grow up in this land,” he said.

Before the celebrations, the archbishops and priests offered incense in front of martyr saints' relics in the pilgrimage center.

Pope John Paul II canonized 117 Martyrs including 96 native Catholics and 21 foreign missionaries in Rome on June 19, 1988.

Due to restrictions on religious activities in the communist-ruled country, the government banned local Catholics from marking the canonization ceremony at all churches across the country, according to Church sources.

Local bishops and priests were not allowed to leave the country for the canonization ceremony.

About 8,250 Vietnamese Catholics abroad attended the ceremony in Rome since many of the martyrs were from their home parishes in Vietnam.

Saint Agnes Le Thi Thanh, mother of six children, was among the 96 native Vietnamese who were canonized.

The martyrs were among the estimated 130,000-300,000 Christians killed for their faith during the 17th, 18th and 19th centuries, Church records say.

They were accused of embracing ta dao, or a false religion from Westerners, and working with foreign forces to invade the country.

Many were executed by beheading, suffocation, or flaying, while others, including priests, were hung in cages publicly until their death.

Christians had the words "ta dao" written on their faces, separated from their families, forced to live among followers of other faiths, and deprived of their property.

Pope John Paul II also beatified Andrew Phu Yen on March 5, 2000.

Yen was beheaded in 1644, in what is now Phuoc Kieu sub-parish of Quang Nam province, becoming Vietnam’s first Catholic martyr.

