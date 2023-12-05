Vietnamese trafficked to Myanmar yearn for repatriation

Relatives back home alleged that online scam rings entrap Vietnamese people with the promise of lucrative jobs

A group of Vietnamese rescued by Myanmar authorities on Oct. 20 are seen in their temporary housing in an abandoned school. (Photo: Facebook/Man Linh via RFA)

Some 166 Vietnam nationals who were allegedly trafficked to work in Myanmar’s online gambling industry under abusive conditions have pleaded to return home with help from governments in both nations, says a report.

In a recorded video, the migrants now sheltering temporarily in an abandoned school in Shan state’s Laukkai township said they need to be repatriated soon as they are running out of food and water, Radio Free Asia (RFA) reported.

The video obtained by RFA said the migrants were “now living in cold weather,” and that their food supply was exhausted because they had “run out of money.”

“Please help us to return to Vietnam as soon as possible, Vietnamese Embassy! Save us, please!” the migrants pleaded in the video.

RFA said it could not independently verify the video and its attempts to reach the laborers through messaging apps were unsuccessful.

Myanmar security forces rescued the migrants from online gambling companies on Oct. 20, reports say.

The migrants claimed the Vietnamese Embassy ascertained information about them. However, no diplomats have visited them or arranged for their repatriation.

Reportedly, the laborers were rescued by Myanmar forces from the clutches of online gambling companies on Oct. 20.

“I hope the embassy and the Vietnamese government will try to save us and help us return home as soon as possible,” an unnamed migrant said.

The Vietnamese embassy asked reporters to contact the Consular Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stating the rescue process was “complicated.”

The “rescue and provision of assistance to stranded citizens in Myanmar are very complicated and time-consuming as the country is undergoing a civil war,” said an unnamed official, RFA reported.

Another official from the Department of Foreign Affairs in Vietnam’s Kien Giang province said they have received more than 20 petitions from the relatives of the trafficked migrants.

Some 100 of the 166 trapped Vietnamese laborers in Myanmar are from Kien Giang province, reports say.

A spokesperson from the ministry said on Nov. 9 that they have identified 166 Vietnamese citizens among foreigners rescued from “deceptive casinos” and they have been placed in “a safe area in northern Myanmar, bordering China.”

“But Vietnam’s access to the stranded people and effort to protect its citizens faced difficulties because of armed conflict in Myanmar’s northern border area and other places,” Hang said.

Relatives back home alleged that online scam rings entrap Vietnamese people with the promise of lucrative jobs.

The unnamed mother of a Vietnamese female trafficking victim said her daughter was lured by a job offer of 21 million Dong (US$866) per month.

“Things were quite pleasant in the first two weeks as they let her go shopping and eat at restaurants,” the woman said.

“Then, the company signed a labor contract [with her] and started to apply their rules and tighten everything. Even phones were not allowed,” she added.

Allegedly, the employers in Myanmar forced the young woman and others to use Facebook to make calls soliciting people to put money into an investment scam, RFA reported.

The woman said that the laborers were given a daily target of 200-300 million Vietnamese Dong per day.

Those who failed to achieve the targets were reportedly left hungry in their rooms, beaten, and even tortured by electrocution, the woman said, RFA reported.

She claimed her daughter and others are now surviving on two daily meals from the Myanmar military, consisting of a bowl of rice and vegetable soup.

“I heard that Thai, Cambodian, and Filipino citizens had been repatriated to their countries via China,” the woman said.

“I don’t know why my daughter and her friends are still stuck in Myanmar.”

Help UCA News to be independent Dear reader, November begins with the Feast of All Saints. That month will mark the beginning of a new UCA News series, Saints of the New Millenium, that will profile some of Asia’s saints, “ordinary” people who try to live faithfully amid the demands of life in our time. Perhaps the closest they will ever come to fame will be in your reading about them in UCA News. But they are saints for today. Let their example challenge and encourage you to live your own sainthood. Your contribution will help us present more such features and make a difference in society by being independent and objective. A small donation of US$5 a month would make a big difference in our quest to achieve our goals. William J. Grimm

Publisher

UCA News Donate Now

Latest News