X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Vietnam

Vietnamese teachers encouraged to offer holistic education

Bishop Hai says educators must teach students how to fulfill their moral duties to God, their families and others

UCA News reporter, Ho Chi Minh City

UCA News reporter, Ho Chi Minh City

Published: November 20, 2021 02:27 AM GMT

Updated: November 20, 2021 03:09 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Native clergy embrace legacy of Bangladesh's foreign missioners

Nov 17, 2021
2

Afghan refugees find safety in Cambodia after fleeing Taliban

Nov 18, 2021
3

Indian capital resists call for 'pollution lockdown'

Nov 16, 2021
4

Sri Lankan lawmaker wants to legalize cannabis cultivation

Nov 17, 2021
5

Philippine pedophiles find new ways to victimize children

Nov 18, 2021
6

Synodality poses big challenges to the Indian Church

Nov 19, 2021
7

Thailand rejects concerns over Lao hydroelectric projects

Nov 17, 2021
8

Catholic leaders are duty-bound to be defenders of children

Nov 17, 2021
9

200 priests seek foreign help in Indonesia's Papua region

Nov 17, 2021
10

Pope urges Ratzinger Prize winners to follow Pope Benedict's example

Nov 16, 2021
Support UCA News
Vietnamese teachers encouraged to offer holistic education

Students attend an online class at Gan Reo Church in Vietnam's Lam Dong province. (Photo supplied)

Teachers in Vietnam have been urged to overcome challenges caused by Covid-19 and provide proper education to students as they mark Teachers’ Day on Nov. 20.

Bishop Peter Huynh Van Hai, head of the Episcopal Commission for Catholic Education of Vietnamese bishops, said teachers across the country ravaged by the Covid-19 outbreak are accommodating themselves to new online teaching methods so that they can constantly carry out their noble mission.

Bishop Hai quoted St. Paul: "If it is serving, then serve; if it is teaching, then teach."

The prelate said due to the Covid 19 pandemic, teachers and students are faced with unprecedented problems including online teaching and learning, which plunged them into complete confusion and surprises with new teaching and learning methods.

He said educators are nervous about how to make lesson plans and to teach effectively to avoid public criticism.

They have to ensure the quality of education when they cannot interact with their students face to face, many students lack proper equipment or have poor internet services, and other problems.

That means that our work does not stop at training persons helpful for society but leads to the salvation of their souls

"I would like to share these difficulties with all of you — teachers and students — and I wish that the burning enthusiasm among teachers will never wear off because in all places and at all times education always plays an essential role in human life," he said.

Bishop Hai said that by means of education people acquire the wide practical knowledge for their own lives, taking responsibility for themselves, their families and society.

"As Catholic teachers, we are called to manifest our mission in the light of faith. That means that our work does not stop at training persons helpful for society but leads to the salvation of their souls," he said.

St. Paul called it giving up the old self and putting on the new self that is created in true righteousness and holiness.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

The Second Vatican Council called educators co-responsible with parents to remind them of the importance of the educational mission they carry out for their students.

The prelate, who used to teach philosophy at southern major seminaries, urged educators not only to provide academic knowledge for students but to show young people a good life with full relationships with themselves, other people, the environment and God.

"All of us, while patiently giving our students the necessary professional knowledge, do not forget to instill in them a sense of what is good and right in life," he said in his letter to Catholic educators nationwide.

The 67-year-old bishop said talent and virtue are two completely different concepts, but they are cultivated and complement each other. As a result, both will help people become more perfect.

In conclusion, he encouraged them to become exemplary teachers, teaching students how to fulfill their moral duties towards God, their family and others, and work for the common good.

It is our Catholic faith and devotion to education that became a pillar of strength for us during the pandemic

Mary Nguyen Thi Nga, who teaches at an elementary school in Ho Chi Minh City, appreciated Bishop Hai’s letter that gave her inner strength to deal with the challenges of teaching online lessons to students.

Nga said it takes teachers much time to prepare online lessons, but students aged 6-10 pay less attention to the lessons and fail to take part in them. They are too young to take online courses. She said classes are often interrupted by technical problems and poor internet service.

The 48-year-old teacher said her three-member family was badly affected by the pandemic for months. They were isolated and given medical tests many times, and could not tutor students in summer. In the past she and her husband, also a teacher, earned 20 million dong (US$882) per month as tutors during the summer.

“It is our Catholic faith and devotion to education that became a pillar of strength for us during the pandemic,” said the teacher, who started her work 23 years ago. “We daily appeal to God to bless our jobs and teach us how to accept problems we cannot deal with. We have God’s grace that makes us different from others.”

Vietnam has 1.5 million teachers and 24 million students among its population of 97 million.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

ICC halts probe in Philippines 'war on drugs'
ICC halts probe in Philippines 'war on drugs'
This Covid-19 nightmare too shall pass
This Covid-19 nightmare too shall pass
Myanmar devotees climb mountain for full moon festival
Myanmar devotees climb mountain for full moon festival
Catholic group presses new Indonesian army chief on Papua
Catholic group presses new Indonesian army chief on Papua
Philippine bishop challenges youths to mold their future
Philippine bishop challenges youths to mold their future
Scores of Myanmar migrants languish in jail in China
Scores of Myanmar migrants languish in jail in China
Support Us

Latest News

Dialogue is the key, Pope Francis tells Swedish Academy
Nov 20, 2021
US indicts Philippine churchman for sex-trafficking
Nov 20, 2021
Indian Sikhs celebrate Guru Nanak's birthday in Pakistan
Nov 20, 2021
Iraq churches restored after jihadist destruction
Nov 20, 2021
ICC halts probe in Philippines 'war on drugs'
Nov 20, 2021
Indian bishops welcome PM Modi's U-turn on farm laws
Nov 20, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

This Covid-19 nightmare too shall pass
Nov 19, 2021
Synodality poses big challenges to the Indian Church
Nov 19, 2021
Philippine pedophiles find new ways to victimize children
Nov 18, 2021
Catholic leaders are duty-bound to be defenders of children
Nov 17, 2021
Does the world care about victims of religious fanaticism?
Nov 16, 2021

Features

Life is cheap in Thailand's murder capital
Nov 19, 2021
Native clergy embrace legacy of Bangladesh's foreign missioners
Nov 17, 2021
Fear and trauma haunt Myanmar’s freed political prisoners
Nov 16, 2021
Vietnamese Catholics revisit martyrs' virtues
Nov 16, 2021
Outcry over Thai court's sedition declaration
Nov 15, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Starving Afghanistan

Starving Afghanistan
The marking of ground

The marking of ground
More than strawberry on the cake A call for greater gender equity

More than strawberry on the cake: A call for greater gender equity
Europe must recognize that it is now mission territory

"Europe must recognize that it is now mission territory"
Its the power of love

It’s the power of love
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.