News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Vietnam

Vietnamese scrap collectors urged to raise charity work

Volunteers called on to aid people in need in the spirit of ‘synodality in charity’

Vietnamese scrap collectors urged to raise charity work

Used items collectors in colorful uniforms attend the feast of their patron St. Vincent de Paul at Nam Xa Church in Ha Nam province on Sept. 27. (Photo supplied)

UCA News reporter, Hanoi

By UCA News reporter, Hanoi

Published: September 30, 2022 04:08 AM GMT

Updated: September 30, 2022 04:22 AM GMT

Hundreds of charity volunteers from a northern archdiocese in Vietnam have been called on to work hard to aid people in need.

On Sept 27, over 200 people representing scores of groups of junk collectors based in parishes in Hanoi Archdiocese attended the feast of their patron St. Vincent de Paul at Nam Xa church in Ha Nam province.

Father Paul Nguyen Van Doan, founder of the Committee for Scrap Collection of Hanoi Archdiocese, called on participants to continue their used-item collection that “is a small deed but brings in a positive act of love among other people."

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

Father Doan said in a society with modern amenities, many youths spend their time, money and energy on lavish entertainment and shopping and neglect charitable work.

He asked them to “take an active part in collecting scrap to discover the value of money and regularly visit people in need so that you can sympathize with them.” Their work also aims to protect the environment.

The priest also called on them to find new ways to work effectively and develop their groups by recruiting new members.

In his homily, Father Francis Xavier Tran Truyen Giao, who is in charge of Catholic youths in the archdiocese, said they should have divine love in their hearts and bring it to people in difficult situations through their charity activities.

Father Doan said the annual gathering is a good opportunity for them to interact and share their practical experience in collecting scrap and garbage, raising funds and serving people in need during the past year.

During the gathering with the theme "Synodality in Charity," people listened to talks, attended Mass and Eucharist adoration, carried a picture of St. Vincent de Paul around the church, performed action songs and sang hymns, talked about challenges and favors in their activities, and made future plans to spread their work among other people.

On the weekend, volunteers collect old cartons, iron and metal scrap, plastic waste and other used items from local families at parishes and gather them at parish houses to sell. Some groups earn over 100 million dong (over US$5,000) each per year.

They use the money to provide food and other basic supplies for old people without relatives and centers for orphans, disabled people, lepers and HIV/AIDS patients. They also build houses for poor people in remote areas.

The committee for scrap collection was established in 2009 in Hanoi by Father Doan. It now has over 1,200 members including students and old people from 70 groups and serves as part of Caritas in Hanoi.

Redemptorists set up the first group of junk collectors in Ho Chi Minh City in 2004, and its model rapidly spread among dioceses throughout the country.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Vietnamese scrap collectors urged to raise charity work Vietnamese scrap collectors urged to raise charity work
Catholics honor first Filipino martyr on feast day Catholics honor first Filipino martyr on feast day
Decolonizing the Indian mind Decolonizing the Indian mind
Myanmar sentences Australian adviser, Suu Kyi to 3 years Myanmar sentences Australian adviser, Suu Kyi to 3 years
Never again to martial law Never again to martial law
Indonesian prelate invites Pope to Papua Indonesian prelate invites Pope to Papua
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Polarization and the synodal journey of change

Polarization and the synodal journey of change

Polarization is evident in families, societies, politics, and the Church

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.