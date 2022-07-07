Vietnamese priests need to open hearts to religious

Newly ordained priests celebrate Mass at Ngo Khe Church in Bac Ninh diocese on June 19. (Photo: giaophanbacninh.org)

Many religious from orders and societies make strong commitments to evangelization work in the large Vietnamese diocese of Bac Ninh that covers 11 provinces and includes various ethnic groups in urban, rural and mountainous areas.

We try our best but these are modest achievements for us. However, we trust in God's love and plan; as St. Paul said "I planted the seed, Apollos watered it, but God has been making it grow."

Missionary work is not a particular congregation's own but is the responsibility and duty of the whole Church. Pope Francis calls on all members of the Church to set off to proclaim the Good News through meeting, listening and discerning.

All people must always live out the spirit of synodality that is the Church's nature.

In doing so, we would like diocesan priests to live synodality in relation to religious and laypeople.

Some parish priests pay close attention and great respect to nuns, lend them material and emotional support, and invite them to cooperate in ministries and evangelization.

"Religious who teach catechism classes, lead choirs and work with children are treated unfairly and are punished including kneeling down on the ground if we have done something wrong"

Most congregations and societies in Vietnam are founded on the need for evangelization, but nuns have to do something to make a living before they begin pastoral work.

Many priests ask nuns to take on more parish ministries or evangelization in some places but never provide economic support for them so that they can feel secure enough to serve. They complain that religious pay much attention to opening daycare centers and not doing missionary work.

Priests earn Mass stipends from celebrating Masses while nuns earn nothing. The problem is that both sides have not understood and sympathized with one another yet.

In addition, other priests still treat us like home helps. Religious who teach catechism classes, lead choirs and work with children are treated unfairly and are punished including kneeling down on the ground if we have done something wrong or failed to act according to priests' will. A parish priest in the south reportedly slapped a nun hard across her face.

Some priests even exercise their authority in relation to religious. They invite religious to teach catechism to couples and catechumens and after the end of the course, they require religious to file to ask for certificates and wait for their approval. They state publicly that sisters are not allowed to issue catechism certificates to learners, only priests can.

Of course, we obey them. We have already finished courses in theology lasting at least three years and some sisters studied abroad but we all are still treated like that. There is a complete lack of synodality in the Church's mission life.

"They need to change their mentality as the Christian life improves thanks to faith, love and holiness, not just order. We need to stop such unkind treatment"

Diocesan and religious priests are given the same priestly formation programs but religious priests are trained less in parish management and have difficulties in administering ministries in parishes.

It is not for that reason we have the right to say that religious priests do not know anything about parish governance. Parish priests even make religious priest assistants run simple errands for them.

They need to change their mentality as the Christian life improves thanks to faith, love and holiness, not just order. We need to stop such unkind treatment.

Diocesan priests must owe obedience and allegiance to their bishop although they take no vow of obedience. Some priests speak ill of the bishop in the presence of laypeople and religious and others even speak against him to anyone.

We should remember that to say unkind things about our bishop means we make ourselves ugly and risk lay people losing their respect for the bishop.

Parish priests are traditionally reshuffled in June and this is an opportunity for them to educate people in faith and obedience. However, in our experience, we see that many priests abet people to petition the bishop to let them stay in the parishes and backbite the priests who have been assigned to them.

Despite doing good things for the Church, those priests drive a wedge between the priests who leave and those who come.

Diocesan priests should be open-minded and seek active cooperation from religious priests in helping one another carry out pastoral activities: hearing confession, celebrating Masses and holding retreats for people and associations.

We see that some priests fail to prepare homilies for Masses and others have homilies criticizing other people. Many people say that their priests have three lengthy lectures in a Mass lasting two hours: one at the beginning, one in the middle and one at the end, only upbraiding and complaining about laypeople.

In doing so, parish priests only bedevil, not support and take care of their sheep.

They should earn the respect of all local people through their words and attitudes.

"Local religious seem to be in a poor relationship with one another, and they make no joint effort to do pastoral work and have not set up an evangelization area for all local orders"

Priests should build close relationships with laypeople by paying regular visits to people in need, followers of other faiths and Catholics who face difficulty in faith practice.

They should provide loving care for ailing priests and assign them to parishes and ministries suitable for their health.

Some 80 percent of local religious feel happy and peaceful in their consecrated life, consider convents as their families, and willingly share their life experiences with others to build the congregations better.

Many nuns are full of great enthusiasm for proclaiming the Good News but run into difficulty in living with others in their communities. So, they still need to train in community life.

Bishop Cosme Hoang Van Dat of Bac Ninh has called on many orders and societies to work in the diocese and expressed his solidarity with them by meeting their representatives every three months for the past 13 years.

Local religious seem to be in a poor relationship with one another, and they make no joint effort to do pastoral work and have not set up an evangelization area for all local orders.

They need regular seminars, training and refresher courses in theology to support one another, share their ministries, missions and consecrated life, and develop a life of deep prayer.

It is good that most local Catholics respect and love consecrated vocations. However, they have poor catechism as they had few priests and religious for over half a century.

They cannot take part in activities in parishes and mainly depend on religious, so they have a complex about their situations and do nothing. The local Church should train lay people as choirs and catechists to serve parishes.

Father Peter Nguyen Van Thuy is a Dominican priest serving as head of the Committee for Religious in Bac Ninh diocese, Vietnam. This article was summarized and translated by a UCA News reporter from a Vietnamese article published by giaophanbacninh.org here. The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official editorial position of UCA News.

