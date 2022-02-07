X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Vietnam

Vietnamese priest's alleged killer 'not insane'

Prelate gives more details about the killing of Dominican Father Joseph Tran Ngoc Thanh

UCA News reporter, Ho Chi Minh City

UCA News reporter, Ho Chi Minh City

Published: February 07, 2022 06:38 AM GMT

Updated: February 07, 2022 11:29 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Japan's suicide catcher has one word for lost souls

Feb 3, 2022
2

Pope calls for reconciliation in conflict-torn Myanmar

Feb 3, 2022
3

Indian women want Catholic leaders to 'walk the talk'

Feb 3, 2022
4

'Dodgy' Philippine pastor backs Marcos-Duterte poll bid

Feb 3, 2022
5

India's Dalit Christians disappointed with apostolic nuncio

Feb 4, 2022
6

Cardinal Ranjith to snub Sri Lanka's Independence Day ceremony

Feb 3, 2022
7

US pastor resigns after using 'improper form' for baptisms

Feb 5, 2022
8

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Feb 4, 2022
9

Letter from Rome: The old order is passing away

Feb 6, 2022
10

Cambodia rejects calls to cancel national internet gateway

Feb 3, 2022
Support UCA News
Vietnamese priest's alleged killer 'not insane'

Bishop Aloisius Nguyen Hung Vi, priests, religious and people pray in front of the coffin of the late Dominican Father Joseph Tran Ngoc Thanh at Pleidon chapel in Kontum diocese on Jan. 30. (Photo courtesy of giaophankontum.com)

The alleged killer of a Vietnamese Dominican priest late last month is not insane in the real sense of the word, according to Bishop Aloisius Nguyen Hung Vi of Kontum.

Nguyen Van Kien is accused of stabbing Father Joseph Tran Ngoc Thanh while he was in the confessional on Jan. 29, in  Sa Loong sub-parish of Kontum diocese. The priest later died of severe head wounds.

“From the information obtained from his parents, Kien is not insane in the usual sense … he is lethargic and does not practice faith," the bishop said in an open letter circulated in the diocese.

“Kien is from a Catholic family. His parents are kind and devout. He has two brothers and one sister, and his sister stays at a Church-run hostel."

The tragedy happened just ahead of the three-day Tet festival, marking the start of the Year of the Tiger.

On the first day of the lunar New Year on Feb. 1, Father Simon Phan Van Binh from the Bishop's House and Father John Baptist Do Thanh Tung, pastor of Dak Mot parish, visited Sa Loong and joined people in praying for the dead priest. The Sa Loong sub-parish comes under Dak Mot parish.

The bishop’s said his letter was meant to clear some confusion and misunderstanding surrounding this tragic incident.

Kien could work on farms and repair motorbikes and other things. He would also sometimes get mad, mess around, loudly curse other people, smash television sets — even the altar in his house — and even beat his family members.

He was also paranoid about being bullied and prevented from getting married, the bishop added.

“We hope the confusion surrounding this painful event will soon be brought to light,’ the bishop said hinting at rumors about what prompted Kien to attack the priest.
Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

“At any rate, the blood of the innocent was shed! In the face of this significant loss, as believers, in addition to praying for Father Joseph Thanh, giving consolation and support to his family and the Dominicans who are serving in our Kon Tum mission field, and Sa Loong sub-parish, we are called to give witness to love and forgiveness,” the bishop said.

“May violence be far away so that love and unity become more complete, and as the psalm says 'love and faithfulness meet together; righteousness and peace kiss each other'."

He also said Sa Loong sub-parish was taking steps to become a full parish and that a fundraising campaign was underway to build a new church.

The bishop also announced the appointment of Father Joseph Thanh to the sub-parish.

“As a very young priest, Father Joseph Thanh is known as a soft-spoken, gentle and likable man,” the letter said.

It also thanked all priests, religious and laypeople, who managed to pay their last respects, share and offer prayers to the late priest at the Dominican monastery.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Thailand's plunging birth rate a ticking demographic time bomb
Thailand's plunging birth rate a ticking demographic time bomb
Cambodia says Australian economist released in Myanmar
Cambodia says Australian economist released in Myanmar
Activists demand Indonesia release 8 Papuan students
Activists demand Indonesia release 8 Papuan students
Philippine diocese warns against dismissed priest’s ministry
Philippine diocese warns against dismissed priest’s ministry
Striking Cambodian casino workers ordered home after Omicron detected
Striking Cambodian casino workers ordered home after Omicron detected
Indonesia bus crash kills 13, injures dozens
Indonesia bus crash kills 13, injures dozens
Support Us

Latest News

Protests continue over university students' dress code in India
Feb 7, 2022
“Words without thoughts”
Feb 7, 2022
Sri Lanka to free lawyer jailed in connection with Easter bombings
Feb 7, 2022
Thailand's plunging birth rate a ticking demographic time bomb
Feb 7, 2022
Indian court reminds Hindu petitioner of ‘religious tolerance’
Feb 7, 2022
Cambodia says Australian economist released in Myanmar
Feb 7, 2022
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

“Words without thoughts”
Feb 7, 2022
Justice for women religious within the Catholic Church
Feb 7, 2022
Letter from Rome: The old order is passing away
Feb 6, 2022
Papua New Guinea sees the light on death penalty
Feb 4, 2022
Serving Covid-19 patients during Tet holidays in Vietnam
Feb 4, 2022

Features

Japan's suicide catcher has one word for lost souls
Feb 3, 2022
Priest's killing signals return of fear for Pakistani Christians
Feb 1, 2022
Volunteers school Papua's marginalized children
Jan 31, 2022
'Living in a dark era': one year since Myanmar's coup
Jan 29, 2022
The Myanmar nun who faced down a junta
Jan 28, 2022
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Words without thoughts

“Words without thoughts”
Synodality Virtues Baptismal Awareness

Synodality Virtues: Baptismal Awareness
Brazilian bishops demand justice for Congolese youth beaten to death

Brazilian bishops demand justice for Congolese youth beaten to death
Like quicksand

Like quicksand
New signs that the old order is definitely passing away

New signs that the old order is definitely passing away
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2022, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.