Vietnamese priest's alleged killer 'not insane'

UCA News reporter, Ho Chi Minh City
Updated: February 07, 2022 11:29 AM GMT
Bishop Aloisius Nguyen Hung Vi, priests, religious and people pray in front of the coffin of the late Dominican Father Joseph Tran Ngoc Thanh at Pleidon chapel in Kontum diocese on Jan. 30. (Photo courtesy of giaophankontum.com)
The alleged killer of a Vietnamese Dominican priest late last month is not insane in the real sense of the word, according to Bishop Aloisius Nguyen Hung Vi of Kontum.Nguyen Van Kien is accused of stabbing Father Joseph Tran Ngoc Thanh while he was in the confessional on Jan. 29, in Sa Loong sub-parish of Kontum diocese. The priest later died of severe head wounds.“From the information obtained from his parents, Kien is not insane in the usual sense … he is lethargic and does not practice faith," the bishop said in an open letter circulated in the diocese.
The bishop also announced the appointment of Father Joseph Thanh to the sub-parish.
“As a very young priest, Father Joseph Thanh is known as a soft-spoken, gentle and likable man,” the letter said.It also thanked all priests, religious and laypeople, who managed to pay their last respects, share and offer prayers to the late priest at the Dominican monastery.
….As we enter the first months of 2022, we are asking readers like you to help us keep UCA News free.
For the last 40 years, UCA News has remained the most trusted and independent Catholic news and information service from Asia. Every week, we publish nearly 100 news reports, feature stories, commentaries, podcasts and video broadcasts that are exclusive and in-depth, and developed from a view of the world and the Church through informed Catholic eyes.
Our journalistic standards are as high as any in the quality press; our focus is particularly on a fast-growing part of the world - Asia - where, in some countries the Church is growing faster than pastoral resources can respond to – South Korea, Vietnam and India to name just three.
And UCA News has the advantage of having in its ranks local reporters who cover 23 countries in south, southeast, and east Asia. We report the stories of local people and their experiences in a way that Western news outlets simply don’t have the resources to reach. And we report on the emerging life of new Churches in old lands where being a Catholic can at times be very dangerous.
With dwindling support from funding partners in Europe and the USA, we need to call on the support of those who benefit from our work.
Click here to find out the ways you can support UCA News. You can make a difference for as little as US$5…