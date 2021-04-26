X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories Podcasts
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Vietnam

Vietnamese priest praised for spreading Catholic news

Father John Tran Cong Nghi, who has died in California at 76, founded the US-based VietCatholic Network

UCA News reporter, Hanoi

UCA News reporter, Hanoi

Published: April 25, 2021 05:00 PM GMT

Updated: April 26, 2021 11:00 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Claims of sexual misconduct lead to exodus of Singapore altar servers

Apr 23, 2021
2

Hospital bed shortage sparks outrage in Philippines

Apr 23, 2021
3

Muslim leaders call for religious tolerance in Malaysia

Apr 23, 2021
4

Bishops set prayer day as pandemic deaths spiral in India

Apr 24, 2021
5

Fire kills 13 Covid patients in Indian hospital

Apr 23, 2021
6

Commission under fire for 'betraying' Pakistan's minorities

Apr 23, 2021
7

Covid tsunami sinks India as Modi's image takes a beating

Apr 26, 2021
8

Vietnamese land activists to go on trial

Apr 23, 2021
9

Vietnamese teenager encounters God through Catholic videos

Apr 26, 2021
10

Philippine bishops under fire from one of their own

Apr 26, 2021
Support UCA News
Vietnamese priest praised for spreading Catholic news

Father John Tran Cong Nghi leads a group of pilgrims to the Holy Land in Israel in 2018. (Photo courtesy of Vietcatholic.net)

Church leaders have joined others in praising a senior Vietnamese priest in the US who spent most of his life providing church news for people in Vietnam and serving Vietnamese refugees in the US.

Father John Tran Cong Nghi died on April 22 at his home in California after battling a heart condition and complications from a car accident since late February, according to an announcement issued by the US-based VietCatholic Network he founded and served as its director. He was 76 years old.

“I am favorably impressed by Father Nghi, who dedicated himself to serving the Church in Vietnam with communication in the difficult time when local people suffered a lack of church news,” Emeritus Archbishop Joseph Ngo Quang Kiet of Hanoi said.

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Archbishop Kiet, who met Father Nghi many times during his visits to Rome and the US, said the late priest, who was an expert in communication technology, established the VietCatholic Network including TV in 1996.

It immediately became a major media outlet bringing church news from around the world and even from Vietnam to local Catholics. The Church in Vietnam, which is banned from running news channels, had not hosted its own websites.

He said that although the outlet in Vietnamese and English is not run by Vietnam’s bishops, it has considerably influenced local Catholics’ faith life and thoughts.

The priest laid solid foundations for the Church’s media development

Archbishop Kiet said Father Nghi took an active part in communication services and gathered a strong network of freelancers in North America, Europe, Australia and Vietnam to volunteer to work for the outlet.

VietCatholic Network ranks 11th among the top 100 Catholic YouTube Channels in both Vietnamese and English.

Bishop Joseph Chau Ngoc Tri of Lang Son Cao Bang said Father Nghi’s death is a sad loss to the local Church. The priest laid solid foundations for the Church’s media development and for younger generations to serve the church in communication.

Bishop Tri called on the news organization’s staff and volunteers to follow the priest’s examples in bringing good news to all people and linking them up in solidarity and love.

Related News

Father Stephanus Bui Thuong Luu from France said Father Nghi loved and tried his best to do useful things for the Church in Vietnam. He contacted church people in Vietnam to get news about major events involving religious freedom and asking the government to return former church properties in the late 2000s.

Father Luu said the late priest was banned from entering his native country to report the pastoral visit by Cardinal Crescenzio Sepe, then prefect of the Congregation for the Evangelization of Peoples, in 2015 after he arrived at Noi Bai International Airport.

Many people around the world are mourning and praying for Father Nghi, whose funeral is to be held on April 30. Archbishop José Horacio Gómez of Los Angeles will preside at his funeral.

Father Nghi moved to the south during the exodus in 1954

Born in 1945 in the northern diocese of Phat Diem, Father Nghi moved to the south during the exodus in 1954 and studied philosophy and theology at seminaries in Saigon before furthering his studies at the Rome-based Pontifical Urban University, where he was ordained a priest in 1971.

He also studied social science at Fordham University in New York and earned his Ph.D. degree in theology from Pontifical Urban and Gregory Universities in 1978.

He served as a chaplain for Vietnamese refugees in the US after the fall of South Vietnam to communism in 1975. He also served as director of the Vietnamese Pastoral Center, New Orleans Archdiocese, Louisiana; executive director of the Indochinese Center, Washington DC; director of the Southeast Asian Pastoral Center, Archdiocese of Portland, Oregon; vice president of the Federation of Vietnamese Catholics in the US; and director of research on Vietnamese pastoral needs in the United States Project in Orange County, southern California.

He had also been assigned associated pastor of five parishes in the Archdiocese of Los Angeles.

Also Read

Indonesian Church to go to court for protesting farmers
Indonesian Church to go to court for protesting farmers
Philippine bishops under fire from one of their own
Philippine bishops under fire from one of their own
Missionary nuns help Hmong villagers in Vietnam
Missionary nuns help Hmong villagers in Vietnam
Islamist militants kill three in southern Thailand
Islamist militants kill three in southern Thailand
Vietnamese teenager encounters God through Catholic videos
Vietnamese teenager encounters God through Catholic videos
Disturbed man stabs elderly Vietnamese priest, catechist
Disturbed man stabs elderly Vietnamese priest, catechist

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

Covid tsunami sinks India as Modi's image takes a beating
Apr 26, 2021
Japanese archbishop visits exhibition on Myanmar crisis
Apr 26, 2021
Vietnamese priest praised for spreading Catholic news
Apr 26, 2021
Indonesian Church to go to court for protesting farmers
Apr 26, 2021
Jesuits celebrate jailed Indian priest's 84th birthday
Apr 26, 2021
Pope laments 'shameful' Mediterranean migrant tragedy
Apr 26, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Covid tsunami sinks India as Modi's image takes a beating
Apr 26, 2021
Letter from Rome: A child-martyr and defenders of religious freedom
Apr 25, 2021
Disaster should unite efforts to create Indonesia's 'Garden of Eden'
Apr 23, 2021
Filipino community pantries bring to life Jesus' miracle
Apr 22, 2021
Easter attacks revealed ailment eating into Sri Lankan society
Apr 22, 2021

Features

Vietnamese teenager encounters God through Catholic videos
Apr 26, 2021
Claims of sexual misconduct lead to exodus of Singapore altar servers
Apr 23, 2021
Interfaith charity works for Myanmar's needy 
Apr 23, 2021
PM's warm words fail to calm India's Covid-19 panic
Apr 21, 2021
China intensifies clampdown on Christian orphanages
Apr 21, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Latin American Church plans unprecedented assembly

Latin American Church plans unprecedented assembly
COVID19 claims 20 Indian priests in a month

COVID-19 claims 20 Indian priests in a month
A prayer marathon to ask for end to the pandemic

A "prayer marathon" to ask for end to the pandemic
Argentine bishops claim new antiCovid measures violate religious freedom

Argentine bishops claim new anti-Covid measures violate religious freedom
The popes mysterious Holy Thursday

The pope’s mysterious Holy Thursday
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Monday 26 April 2021

Mass on Demand – Monday 26 April 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Tuesday of the Fourth Week of Easter

Readings of the Day: Tuesday of the Fourth Week of Easter
Lord, may our Easter promises bring us closer to God

Lord, may our Easter promises bring us closer to God
All you nations, praise the Lord

All you nations, praise the Lord
St. Zita of Lucca | Saint of the Day

St. Zita of Lucca | Saint of the Day
 
Catholicism in China - Contribute to help UCA News
Catholicism in China - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.