News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Vietnamese police threaten Montagnard refugees in Thailand

Asylum seekers claim officers who quizzed them were brought to their location by Thai police
Activists hold banners during a demonstration against alleged human rights abuses against the Montagnard community by the Vietnamese government in front of the White House in Washington on July 10, 2023.

Activists hold banners during a demonstration against alleged human rights abuses against the Montagnard community by the Vietnamese government in front of the White House in Washington on July 10, 2023. (Photo: AFP)

UCA News reporter
Published: March 18, 2024 09:44 AM GMT
Updated: March 18, 2024 10:23 AM GMT

Montagnard asylum-seekers in Thailand have expressed fear and concern, claiming Vietnamese police officials visited them and urged them to return to their country and threatened them with arrests if they failed to comply.

Eight plainclothes officers from Vietnam visited the Montagnards living in Bang Len district of Nakhon Pathom province on March 14 urging them to return, Radio Free Asia (RFA) reported on March 15.

The officers were from the homeland security forces in Dak Lak province and from the Gia Lai provincial police, an unnamed refugee told RFA.

“They tried to persuade the Montagnards saying they would take care of their transportation, food, and accommodation expenses,” he said.

The term “Montagnard” was coined by French colonialists to describe tribal groups who live in Vietnam’s Central Highlands, many of whom are Christians, but Vietnam has rejected the use of the term.

The unnamed refugee pointed out that they “would die,” if they were to return to Vietnam.

“We would never be safe. What the Vietnamese [authorities] want is to imprison us,” the unnamed refugee said.

The Vietnamese officers were brought to them by Thai police, the unnamed refugee said, adding that other Vietnamese officials took photos and videos with smartphones and camcorders.

The Vietnamese officials inquired about the whereabouts of Y Quynh Bdap and other wanted Montagnards and showed them images and arrest warrants issued for them.

Bdap is the co-founder of Montagnard Stand for Justice and has been accused of being associated with the Dak Lak attacks.

He was later sentenced in absentia to 10 years in prison on a terrorism charge at a trial held in Vietnam this January. He has denied participating in the attack.

Earlier, Vietnam’s Ministry of Public Security had designated Montagnard Stand for Justice and the Montagnard Support Group as terrorist organizations linked to the 2023 Dak Lak attacks, RFA reported.

In January 2024, the People’s Court of Dak Lak heard that on June 11, 2023, two groups of armed people attacked the headquarters of the People's Committees of Ea Tieu and Ea Ktur communes, including communal police offices, in Cu Kuin district, killing nine and injuring two.

The location where the attacks took place is home to about 30 indigenous tribes who have a long history of conflict with the Vietnamese majority, and who claim they have been discriminated against.

In January, 100 individuals were tried in the case, and 10 were sentenced to life in prison on terrorism charges, RFA reported.

The remaining accused were handed sentences ranging from three and a half years to 20 years in jail, mostly on terrorism-related charges. Vietnamese lawyers had criticized the court proceedings as a hasty show trial.

Colonel Adisak Kamnerd of the Bang Len police said that he had not received requests from any agency to allow Vietnamese officers to go and meet the Montagnard refugees, RFA reported.

The incident of another country’s police officials questioning refugees without permission from local authorities was the first such incident in Thailand, an unnamed police official told Benar News, an RFA-affiliated online news service.

The “undiplomatic,” move was a violation of the refugees’ basic privacy rights.

“I believe they were coming after the suspects in the Dak Lak attacks,” the unnamed official said.

The incident reportedly occurred one day after Vietnam’s government-run People's Police Newspaper had reported that Minister of Public Security To Lam had met with the Thai ambassador to Vietnam Nikorndej Balankura.

subscribe to our newsletter
Stay up-to-date with what's happening in the Asian Church and what it means for the rest of the world.

During the meeting, Lam on behalf of the Vietnamese government had proposed that the two sides sign an agreement on extradition and mutual legal assistance in criminal matters, RFA reported.

The UN’s refugee agency in Bangkok and Vietnam’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs had not responded to email queries on the incident at the time of publishing the report, RFA said.

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
Lent is the season during which catechumens make their final preparations to be welcomed into the Church.
Each year during Lent, UCA News presents the stories of people who will join the Church in proclaiming that Jesus Christ is their Lord. The stories of how women and men who will be baptized came to believe in Christ are inspirations for all of us as we prepare to celebrate the Church's chief feast.
Help us with your donations to bring such stories of faith that make a difference in the Church and society.
A small contribution of US$5 will support us continue our mission…
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments
Asian Bishops
Archbishop
Archbishop Romulo G. Valles of Davao, Philippines
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop John Nellikunnel of Idukki , India
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Paul Zengwei Ji of Chengdu, China
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Norbert Pu of Kiayi, Taiwan
Read More...
Latest News
Handala, the Palestinian Child who said Enough to the Horror of War
Handala, the Palestinian Child who said Enough to the Horror of War
Death of Pakistani Christian sanitary workers deplored
Death of Pakistani Christian sanitary workers deplored
It’s officially election season in the world’s largest democracy
It’s officially election season in the world’s largest democracy
Indian Catholics to pray, fast ahead of national polls
Indian Catholics to pray, fast ahead of national polls
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.