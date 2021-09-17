X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Vietnam

Vietnamese nuns mark 75 years of indigenous order

Daughters of Our Lady of the Holy Rosary celebrate 75 years, give thanks to persecuted sisters who came before them

UCA News reporter, Hanoi

UCA News reporter, Hanoi

Published: September 17, 2021 07:52 AM GMT

Updated: September 17, 2021 10:05 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Uyghur Tribunal concludes, ignoring China's tantrums

Sep 15, 2021
2

India’s top court drops case against Catholic priest

Sep 16, 2021
3

Priest attacks Duterte, Pacquiao for being pro-death

Sep 17, 2021
4

Internally bleeding Indian church too weak to face challenges

Sep 17, 2021
5

Japan’s silence on Rohingya hinders Asia's peace and stability

Sep 14, 2021
6

An Indian bishop's crusade against love jihad

Sep 14, 2021
7

Lao Buddhists oppose Chinese-style Buddha statue

Sep 16, 2021
8

Military attacks church in battle-ravaged Myanmar

Sep 15, 2021
9

Vietnamese call on Mary's help to beat Covid-19

Sep 14, 2021
10

Cambodia arrests villagers amid airport land dispute

Sep 14, 2021
Support UCA News
Vietnamese nuns mark 75 years of indigenous order

Young Daughters of Our Lady of the Holy Rosary sisters sing songs at a Sept 6 celebration to mark the 75th anniversary of the founding of their order at their motherhouse in Nam Dinh Province. (Photo: courtesy of dongmancoibuichu.net)

 

Sisters from a once-persecuted indigenous order in northern Vietnam expressed gratitude to their oppressed predecessors earlier this month as they celebrated the 75th anniversary of the congregation’s founding.

Some 100 sisters from the Daughters of Our Lady of the Holy Rosary marked the event on Sept 6 at their motherhouse in Xuan Truong district of Nam Dinh province.

Bishop Thomas Vu Dinh Hieu of Bui Chu presided over the celebrations during which 12 nuns took their first profession, 11 took the perpetual profession of vows, 12 marked the silver anniversaries of their profession and two commemorated their golden anniversaries.

Sisters from other convents and relatives of the professed could not attend the event due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Bishop Hieu called on congregation members to express their deep thanks to God for their presence and development in the country’s oldest diocese where the seed of the Good News was sown nearly 500 years ago.

Sister Mary Stephania Doan Thi Chuyen, head of Tu Trung convent, said the ceremony was a wonderful opportunity for sisters to look back on their trials and tribulations in difficult times and show their deep gratitude to their predecessors and elderly nuns.

She pointed to the dedication to the congregation by Sister Mary Stephania Pham Thi Vieng, an elderly nun who marked her 60th anniversary of the profession at the event.

Sister Vieng was among the congregation’s first sisters who took her first vows in 1954 when local Catholics faced religious persecution. She and others who lived in poor conditions got little religious formation, but set shining examples of how to doggedly pursue religious vocations, Sister Chuyen said.

Sister Chuyen said younger nuns like her endured horrible times following their vocations in the 1970s-1990s when security officers regularly broke into convents at night looking to arrest young women who were interested in religious life.

Since the1990s, when religious suppression began to ease, many young women have joined the congregation and young nuns have been sent to study at colleges and universities, while, new communities have been set up across the country.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Many are now in charge of convents, training younger nuns and conducting charitable and social activities.

Sister Chuyen said the congregation was marking its anniversary by building a chapel at the motherhouse to replace an old small chapel in disrepair.

The 54-year-old nun, also a dentist, said they have also just opened a clinic named after the congregation’s founder Ho Ngoc Can. 

It now offers hundreds of patients traditional and Western treatments including acupuncture, herbal medicines, screening tests and other services.

The congregation now has 500 members in 40 communities serving six dioceses in the country and one in Thailand.

The Daughters of Our Lady of the Holy Rosary was founded by the late Bishop Dominic Mary Ho Ngoc Can, the first native prelate of Bui Chu, in 1946, when northern Vietnam suffered a severe famine that killed some two million people.

Nearly 200 women from local convents joined the new congregation when it was founded.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

'Burnt out': Philippine nurses battle Covid, resignations
'Burnt out': Philippine nurses battle Covid, resignations
Philippine cardinal in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19
Philippine cardinal in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19
Hypocrisy of defending Christian values
Hypocrisy of defending Christian values
Time for Indonesian Church to take ‘Laudato Si’ seriously
Time for Indonesian Church to take ‘Laudato Si’ seriously
Myanmar junta to put Suu Kyi on trial for corruption
Myanmar junta to put Suu Kyi on trial for corruption
Top Indonesian cop wants softer approach to protests
Top Indonesian cop wants softer approach to protests
Support Us

Latest News

'Burnt out': Philippine nurses battle Covid, resignations
Sep 18, 2021
Public schools can display crucifix when decided democratically, court rules
Sep 18, 2021
Philippine cardinal in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19
Sep 18, 2021
Hypocrisy of defending Christian values
Sep 18, 2021
Crimes against India's Dalits, tribal people increased in pandemic
Sep 18, 2021
Christians decry profiling of faith leaders in central India
Sep 18, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Hypocrisy of defending Christian values
Sep 18, 2021
Time for Indonesian Church to take ‘Laudato Si’ seriously
Sep 17, 2021
People fleeing Myanmar in lurch in India’s Mizoram state
Sep 17, 2021
Internally bleeding Indian church too weak to face challenges
Sep 17, 2021
Reach out to and touch people in misery
Sep 16, 2021

Features

Cardinal who defied communism beatified in Poland
Sep 16, 2021
Corruption scandals rock Christian hospitals in Pakistan
Sep 15, 2021
UN rights chief puts Sri Lanka abuses in spotlight
Sep 14, 2021
Bad Student group demand changes to Thailand's education system
Sep 14, 2021
Marian pilgrimage marked by monsoon, Covid threat in Pakistan
Sep 13, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
When the bishop even if hes the Bishop of Rome is a real SOB

When the bishop, even if he's the Bishop of Rome, is a real SOB
Maronite Church returns to receiving communion on the tongue

Maronite Church returns to receiving communion on the tongue
Jesus grasped that all creation was itself love

Jesus grasped that all creation was itself love
The invention of tradition

The invention of tradition
In Zimbabwe no vax means no church

In Zimbabwe “no vax” means “no church”
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Catholic Mass Today | Daily TV Mass, Saturday September 18 2021

Catholic Mass Today | Daily TV Mass, Saturday September 18 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Readings of the Day: Saturday of the Twenty-fourth Week in Ordinary Time

Readings of the Day: Saturday of the Twenty-fourth Week in Ordinary Time
Lord, help us to be receptive to the graces You give us

Lord, help us to be receptive to the graces You give us
Help us to come with joy to presence of the Lord

Help us to come with joy to presence of the Lord
St. Joseph of Cupertino | Saint of the Day

St. Joseph of Cupertino | Saint of the Day
slavery-in-asia
 
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.