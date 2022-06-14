Vietnamese lay groups improve members' faith life

Burgeoning lay associations play a crucial role in the development of the local church

Lay association members attend a seminar on faith life at My Thuong church in Chuong My district of Hanoi on June 11. (Photo: tonggiaophanhanoi.org)

Catholics in a northern archdiocese have changed their religious life thanks to joining lay associations.

Some 400 people representing lay associations based in parishes in Hanoi Archdiocese attended a seminar on "Lay Associations in Faith Life" on June 11 at My Thuong Church in Chuong My district of Hanoi.

Present at the seminar held by the committee for the laity were Archbishop Joseph Vu Van Thien of Hanoi and many priests, religious and seminarians.

The event is part of a series of pre-synodal seminars organized ahead of the Hanoi Archdiocesan synod scheduled for Nov. 19-24.

Martha Cao Thi Ly, a member of the Legion of Mary from Dong Luan subparish, said her non-Catholic husband did not allow her to attend services at church, threw away her prayer copies and caused other grave difficulties to her faith life. They got married 36 years ago.

Ly said she joined the Legion of Mary and all members prayed fervently for him to escape from hatred against Catholicism.

"We pray together, listen to one another, recognize strengths and weaknesses among them, and see God's image in others. Consequently, we love one another more as God teaches"

"I am absolutely delighted that God changes his life and he is expected to be baptized on June 13, the Feast of the Most Holy Trinity," she said.

Vincente Nguyen Ngoc Anh, head of the St. Anthony Association from Co Nhue Parish, said people who penetrate lay groups want to grow up in faith maturity and give one another emotional and material support.

"We pray together, listen to one another, recognize strengths and weaknesses among them, and see God's image in others. Consequently, we love one another more as God teaches," he said.

Anh said they spend more time attending services at church and meeting others to help one another improve their faith and social life.

The lay leader said domestic migrant workers from other places find trusted brothers and sisters to work with and share ups and downs in life.

He also warned that among many associations, members lose solidarity with others, have disagreements with leaders and other groups, and refuse to obey parish priests. Many groups established by priests have no guidelines, purposes and statutes.

Father Joseph Vu Cong Vien said many pious associations of laypeople were founded by missionaries and native clergy in the late 19th century and early 20th century

Archbishop Thien said lay groups play a crucial role in the development of the local church and Catholics’ faith life. During the past decades when the local church lacked priests, lay groups maintained and transferred faith to younger generations, and will keep bringing new life to the local church.

He said group members have to achieve three purposes — to live out faith to be holy, promote the spirit of love and charity among them and with others, and bring the Good News to other people.

He called on local people to build unity and solidarity among the archdiocese, and stay clear of division and separation.

Father Joseph Vu Cong Vien said many pious associations of laypeople were founded by missionaries and native clergy in the late 19th century and early 20th century. They were banned from working after the north was controlled by communists in 1954.

Father Vien said old groups have quickly revived their activities and new associations have been established since the late 1990s, when the government started to relax its religious policies.

He said the archdiocese is home to 113 lay associations with 107,200 members, accounting for one third of the total Catholic population. Membership in rural areas is higher than in urban centers.

The priest, who has a master’s degree in canon law, said members of long-established groups are from various parishes and number more than new groups which have been established since 2000. Twenty groups number over 1,000.

