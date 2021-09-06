X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Vietnam

Vietnamese entrepreneurs commit to Covid-19 victims

Businesspeople deeply moved by Archbishop Nang's letter calling for assistance

UCA News reporter, Ho Chi Minh City

UCA News reporter, Ho Chi Minh City

Published: September 06, 2021 09:40 AM GMT

Updated: September 06, 2021 05:03 PM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Vatican should talk to China — but not at any price

Sep 3, 2021
2

Mob rule at new church angers Pakistani Christians

Sep 4, 2021
3

Return of Taliban triggers new hate wave in India

Sep 3, 2021
4

Justice must finally be given to Indonesian rights champion

Sep 3, 2021
5

Indian bishop gets relief from summons in land case

Sep 3, 2021
6

Malaysian Catholics mourn pioneering French missionary

Sep 3, 2021
7

The greatest depravity: 12-year-old girls sold as 'baby brides'

Sep 3, 2021
8

Christian group honors late Brunei cardinal

Sep 6, 2021
9

It's high time Indian religious sisters broke their silence

Sep 6, 2021
10

Do not lose trust in God in pandemic, says Vietnam prelate

Sep 3, 2021
Support UCA News
Vietnamese entrepreneurs commit to Covid-19 victims

Caritas workers offer items of food to people in need in Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo courtesy of tgpsaigon.net)

Catholic businesspeople in Vietnam's southern commercial hub are helping Covid-19 victims as a way to heed the Church's call to assist people in misery during the pandemic.

The Catholic Businesspeople Association based in Ho Chi Minh City said members were deeply moved by a letter from Archbishop Joseph Nguyen Nang of Ho Chi Minh City calling on local Catholics to walk with and take tender care of those who have lost loved ones or been seriously affected by the pandemic.

"We are invited to fervently pray and actively live in close communion with the pastoral atmosphere in the archdiocese and together work to take hold of the hope before all people," they said in statement.

They called on association members, although their trades have also been hit by the recession caused by the outbreak, to make generous contributions to support people in need.

They plan to offer 3 million dong (US$132) each to families whose relatives have died of Covid-19 and to continue to provide free rice to families stricken by the pandemic.

"We all believe that our donations that are small but full of love will give strength and courage to poor people to overcome challenges in these hard times," they said in an announcement signed by Peter Do Tien Si, head of the association, and Father Joseph Ta Huy Hoang, who serves as its spiritual director.

It will take a long time to bring life back to normal even when the contagion is stemmed

The letter, published on Sept. 5, asked local parishes to provide the amount of food they need for the poor and lists of poor families who have lost their loved ones.

Since launching the program of spreading love among people hit by the pandemic in June, the association has provided 6.7 tonnes of rice for families each week. They also offer instant noodles, fish, medicine, face masks and bottles of disinfectant to people in need.

In his letter to the association, Archbishop Nang said he feels a great sense of elation as local entrepreneurs continue to give emergency aid to poor people during the pandemic.

The archbishop said many families have been aided to survive the hard times.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

He said the coronavirus remains a high risk and no one knows when it will be contained. It will take a long time to bring life back to normal even when the contagion is stemmed.

He encouraged all people to work with one another to deal with serious problems as a direct consequence of the outbreak in the past months by caring for orphans and elderly people whose relatives have succumbed to Covid-19.

Founded in 2004 by Emeritus Cardinal Archbishop John Baptist Pham Minh Man, the association aims to assist businesspeople to do business based on Christian values and contribute to building the local Church into a family of love and service after divine mercy.

Ho Chi Minh City, the country’s Covid-19 epicenter, is home to 4.5 million people affected by the outbreak needing humanitarian aid in coming months. The city has recorded 251,414 infections and 10,320 deaths since the Delta variant outbreak started in late April.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Philippine politicians under fire for vote-seeking amid pandemic
Philippine politicians under fire for vote-seeking amid pandemic
Myanmar's Cardinal Bo to speak at top religious event
Myanmar's Cardinal Bo to speak at top religious event
Thai anti-government protesters defy crackdown
Thai anti-government protesters defy crackdown
US charity supports ostracized Malaysian Christian couple
US charity supports ostracized Malaysian Christian couple
Indonesian Catholics seek justice in sex assault case
Indonesian Catholics seek justice in sex assault case
Christian group honors late Brunei cardinal
Christian group honors late Brunei cardinal
Support Us

Latest News

It's high time Indian religious sisters broke their silence
Sep 6, 2021
Taliban provincial governor vows to fight Islamic State
Sep 6, 2021
Taiwan warns Honduras against 'false' China promises
Sep 6, 2021
Bangladesh sees rise in cases of dengue fever
Sep 6, 2021
Another pastor attacked in central Indian state
Sep 6, 2021
Philippine politicians under fire for vote-seeking amid pandemic
Sep 6, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

It's high time Indian religious sisters broke their silence
Sep 6, 2021
Pakistani Christians and Afghan refugees need pastoral care
Sep 6, 2021
Two decades on from 9/11, the Taliban crave recognition
Sep 6, 2021
Letter from Rome: Not fit for purpose
Sep 6, 2021
Justice must finally be given to Indonesian rights champion
Sep 3, 2021

Features

Thai anti-government protesters defy crackdown
Sep 6, 2021
Filipino fisherman hooks brighter future for his community
Sep 4, 2021
Mob rule at new church angers Pakistani Christians
Sep 4, 2021
Return of Taliban triggers new hate wave in India
Sep 3, 2021
Climate crisis triggers spike in lightning deaths in India
Sep 3, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Mexican bishops denounce revival of Remain in Mexico policy

Mexican bishops denounce revival of 'Remain in Mexico' policy
Francis and Angela Merkel in perfect agreement

Francis and Angela Merkel in perfect agreement
Is the Church irredeemably flawed

Is the Church “irredeemably flawed”?

Can the Catholic Church survive in a secularized country like France

Can the Catholic Church survive in a secularized country like France?
Bishops denounce Bolivias justice system as an instrument of vengeance

Bishops denounce Bolivia’s justice system as an "instrument of vengeance"
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Monday 6 September 2021

Mass on Demand – Monday 6 September 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Readings of the Day: Tuesday of the Twenty-third Week in Ordinary Time

Readings of the Day: Tuesday of the Twenty-third Week in Ordinary Time
Lord, keep us always with you as we, your disciples

Lord, keep us always with you as we, your disciples
May the laws of nations be for the poor

May the laws of nations be for the poor

Blessed Frederic Ozanam | Saint of the Day

Blessed Frederic Ozanam | Saint of the Day
slavery-in-asia
 
Catholicism in China - Contribute to help UCA News
Catholicism in China - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.