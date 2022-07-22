Vietnamese clergy fall victim to soccer fever

20 teams are training hard to vie for the first-ever National Synodal Cup organized by Vietnamese bishops

Clergy Hue team players perform warm-up exercises at Tay Loc stadium in Thua Thien Hue province on July 15. (Photo: UCA News)

Father Joseph Pham Huu Quang attends soccer practice sessions on Monday and Friday afternoons at Tay Loc stadium in Thua Thien Hue province.

Father Quang, who has to ride a motorbike to the state-run stadium 30 kilometers from his Son Qua parish, is at the ground regular as clockwork, wearing football boots and a blue strip, talking with other priests before their 90-minute practice sessions.

“We do some warm-up, stretching and leg exercises for a while and then learn the skills necessary to run and control, pass, shoot and head balls,” he said, adding that these are essential to promote physical health, reduce injuries and play well.

The 38-year-old priest, who plays in midfield, said in the early days of practice he fell and sprained his knee dodging a pass that was about to touch his left hand. He was a bit discouraged because of the pain, and it took him a few days to recover.

"I have since gained practical experience to confidently overcome light injuries," said the priest, who had not played soccer since he left Xuan Bich Major Seminary in Hue in 2016.

He said he is happy that he is no longer in pain and maintains good health to play in matches against teams from other parishes.

Father Quang, who serves a parish with 660 Catholics based in the Phong Dien district and celebrates daily Mass at 5 am, is a member of the Clergy Hue team with 24 priests and deacons aged 28-48.

They have all been practicing to take part in a tournament which for them starts with their first match on July 28.

Five teams forming Group C include Clergy Da Nang, Ha Tinh, Hue, Kontum and Qui Nhon and will compete in a round-robin format from July 27 to Aug. 12. They and 15 other teams from other groups are all competing to win the first-ever National Synodal Cup organized by Vietnamese bishops.

The tournament will take place from July to October when the bishops hold their national congress in Hanoi.

Father Andrew Le Minh Phu, who plays as a defender, said he took some knocks and was racked with pain during the early practice sessions.

He said he now walks around the churchyard in the evenings while praying the rosary as a way to build strength for the coming matches.

The 44-year-old played soccer at the major seminary for eight years from 2004.

The priest, who had no opportunity to play soccer for the past 10 years because of parish work, said playing the game again is now teaching him how to stay calm and keep himself from being distracted while working.

He said his teammates are encouraged to do their best to play well and avoid causing injury to other players.

The pastor of the 118-year-old parish of Lai An, where locals suffer annual natural disasters, said he celebrates daily Masses, hears confessions, holds catechism classes, visits people in need, offers material and emotional support to disaster victims, repairs and builds church facilities to meet the religious needs of local people.

The parish 17 kilometers from Tay Loc stadium has some 500 members.

He said local people prefer traditional wrestling and compete in the sport during the first lunar month.

He said he really likes soccer and is looking forward to competing in the national tournament for clergymen.

"The game reminds me of my childhood where we played in rice fields after harvests, and my student days in the seminary," he said, adding that playing soccer helps him relax deeply and improves his health.

Many priests said they now have renewed energy to do pastoral work since they began attending soccer sessions.

They said they learn valuable lessons in synodality, that they follow what their coach asks of them, discuss plans together, work closely together, listen to one another and comfort one another when they are depressed.

Some said at first they felt shy wearing shorts in front of many people because they are always modestly dressed, but that feeling soon passed since most people they met knew them anyway.

Father Benedict Ngo Van Hai, captain of the Clergy Hue team, said although the players practice in hot weather and suffer from the heat, physical fatigue and light injuries, none of them want to give up.

“The tournament aims to offer opportunities to priests across the country to associate with and support one another in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic,” the 48-year-old cleric said.

Father Quang said out of his 24 classmates, nine priests work in the Kontum diocese and six others are in the Da Nang diocese.

He hopes they will meet again, play their favorite game, remember old times and share their challenges and experiences in missionary work.

"It does not matter whether we win or lose but it is important that we feel happy to have the opportunities to play soccer and bring joy, relaxation, love and fraternity to other people," Father Quang said.

