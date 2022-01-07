X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Vietnam

Vietnamese Catholics rush to aid Covid-hit ethnic villagers

Hmong communities affected by travel restrictions are in urgent need of assistance

UCA News reporter, Hanoi

UCA News reporter, Hanoi

Published: January 07, 2022 02:31 AM GMT
Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Cambodia’s last genocide case stands dismissed

Jan 4, 2022
2

Pakistani priests on a fearless mission in Balochistan

Jan 5, 2022
3

Mother Teresa nuns pushed off Indian army land

Jan 6, 2022
4

Indian court stops eviction of orphanage inmates

Jan 7, 2022
5

Bishop praises doctors' support for Philippine candidate

Jan 5, 2022
6

'Polite persecution' of Christians gathers pace in Europe

Jan 6, 2022
7

Philippine bishop questions Duterte's infrastructure plan

Jan 4, 2022
8

Cambodian PM demands US certify son's degree

Jan 5, 2022
9

Malaysian Catholics rush aid to victims of deadly flooding

Jan 4, 2022
10

Who will be held responsible if war robots kill humans?

Jan 4, 2022
Support UCA News
Vietnamese Catholics rush to aid Covid-hit ethnic villagers

Volunteers unload food packages at a checkpoint before the authorities deliver them to Covid-19 victims at Phieng Hinh hamlet in Son La province on Dec. 29. (Photo supplied)

Catholics in northwest Vietnam are providing emergency aid to ethnic villagers reeling from the prolonged Covid-19 pandemic.

The contagion broke out again in many villages and communes in the mountainous province of Son La in late December.

Father Joseph Nguyen Tien Lien, pastor of Mai Yen Parish based in Mai Son district of Son La province, said Hmong people are badly affected by travel restrictions as they work on farms and collect vegetables from forests for a living.

Father Lien said on Dec. 29 local Catholics gave rice, instant noodles, oil cooking, fish sauce, salt, eggs and vegetables to 88 Hmong families in Phieng Hinh hamlet, which is four kilometers from the church.

He said the gifts worth 37 million dong (US$1,630) were donated by benefactors and priests from other places.

The hamlet with a population of some 450 Hmong people has been isolated from others since Dec. 26 after over 120 people were infected with Covid-19.

We are quite delighted to help the victims to overcome the health crisis although they are not Catholic

Police set up checkpoints on paths leading to the hamlet and few people could enter the pandemic-stricken area.

“We had to give the gifts to village authorities so that they could offer them to the victims as we could not approach them,” the priest said, adding that half of local people might be infected with the contagion as they do not know how to protect themselves from the virus.

He said local people, who are non-Catholic, suffer from a lack of basic food and clothes and live in ramshackle huts.

“We are quite delighted to help the victims to overcome the health crisis although they are not Catholic,” said the priest, who is active in doing charitable work and evangelization among ethnic groups.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Father Lien, who was assigned to the parish in 2017, said he and volunteers gave emergency relief to 47 Hmong households in Pao Cua hamlet in Yen Chau district. The hamlet is 24 kilometers from the church.

Each household received 10 kilos of rice, one package of instant noodles, one kilo of pork, 10 eggs, one bottle of fish sauce and masks. 

The priest said they also had to give the aid to local authorities so that they could pass them to the victims. The hamlet has been isolated from others since Dec. 27 after the first local people were infected 10 days earlier.

He said the pandemic spread from the hamlets of Pao Cua and Phieng Hinh to other hamlets and villages occupied by Hmong people.

“We will try our best to provide the victims with more basic food until movement restrictions are lifted and they can go out to work,” he said.

She said the pandemic flared up again in northwestern provinces after many people who worked away from home got Covid-19 and infected their villages

Anna Nguyen Thi Lan from Muong Nhe Parish in the neighboring province of Dien Bien said Father Joseph Nguyen Ngoc Ngoan and two assistant priests from Dien Bien Parish provide pastoral care for 3,000 Hmong Catholics. Last month they offered clothes, blankets, food and money to poor ethnic families and Covid-19 victims.

Lan, a mother of three, said most ethnic families lack food and clothes around the year and depend on church donations. They ask priests for money to pay for their medical treatment at public hospitals, to repair their huts and cover their children’s school fees.

She said the priests also run two hostels for 200 Hmong students who study at public schools. They have to ask for rice, vegetables and other donations from local people to feed the students as benefactors have reduced financial support due to the prolonged pandemic.

She said the pandemic flared up again in northwestern provinces after many people who worked away from home got Covid-19 and infected their villages. They returned home to celebrate the New Year from southern provinces and neighboring Laos and China.

Dien Bien and Son La provinces are home to various ethnic groups who live in poverty and have limited access to education, health care and other public services.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

It's one-way traffic for Indonesian people smugglers
It's one-way traffic for Indonesian people smugglers
Floods and landslides kill seven in eastern Indonesia
Floods and landslides kill seven in eastern Indonesia
Philippines slaps ban on child marriage
Philippines slaps ban on child marriage
Singapore minister meets pope to reaffirm bilateral ties
Singapore minister meets pope to reaffirm bilateral ties
'Light' sentences for Indonesian Ahmadi attack spark storm
'Light' sentences for Indonesian Ahmadi attack spark storm
Thai authorities harass young Muslim activist
Thai authorities harass young Muslim activist
Support Us

Latest News

Mother Teresa nuns face funding crisis
Jan 7, 2022
Another Pakistani granted bail in blasphemy case
Jan 7, 2022
It's one-way traffic for Indonesian people smugglers
Jan 7, 2022
Floods and landslides kill seven in eastern Indonesia
Jan 7, 2022
Philippines slaps ban on child marriage
Jan 7, 2022
Indian court stops eviction of orphanage inmates
Jan 7, 2022
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

It's one-way traffic for Indonesian people smugglers
Jan 7, 2022
'Polite persecution' of Christians gathers pace in Europe
Jan 6, 2022
Who will be held responsible if war robots kill humans?
Jan 4, 2022
Post-Christmas homework
Jan 3, 2022
India restricting foreign funds baffles voluntary groups
Jan 3, 2022

Features

Salvatorian nuns build houses for Sri Lankan war victims, widows
Jan 7, 2022
A safe haven for conflict-scarred Papuan children
Jan 6, 2022
'No legal pathways': Myanmar poverty pushes thousands to Thailand
Jan 6, 2022
Thai classical musicians show their survival instinct
Jan 5, 2022
Pakistani priests on a fearless mission in Balochistan
Jan 5, 2022
From Our Partner
La Croix International
The liberation theology of Desmund Tutu

The “liberation theology" of Desmund Tutu

Life is a perpetual climb

Life is a perpetual climb
Vatican says no miracles have taken place at Medjugorje

Vatican says no miracles have taken place at Medjugorje
Pope warns against conventional religion that does not change our lives

Pope warns against "conventional religion" that "does not change our lives"
Caritas Bolivia increases service to migrants at the borders

Caritas Bolivia increases service to migrants at the borders
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2022, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.