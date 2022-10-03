News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Vietnam

Vietnamese Catholics rush aid to victims of Typhoon Noru

The tropical storm killed at least eight, damaged tens of thousands of houses and vast cropland

Vietnamese Catholics rush aid to victims of Typhoon Noru

A flood victim family in seen after the devastating Typhoon Noru. (Photo supplied)

UCA News reporter, Hue

By UCA News reporter, Hue

Published: October 03, 2022 11:10 AM GMT

Updated: October 03, 2022 11:56 AM GMT

Catholics in Vietnam’s central provinces have reached out with emergency aid to thousands o people, who are badly affected by flooding as tropical storm Typhoon Noru hit the Southeast Asian nation.

The storm triggered heavy rainfall, causing landslides and flooding that killed at least eight people including a four-month-old baby, damaged tens of thousands of houses, and destroyed vast swathes of cropland in Nghe An province, state-run Nghe An newspaper reported.

Some 1,000 people from Ta Ca commune were still isolated by floods on Oct. 2.

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

The authorities evacuated about 327,900 people across the provinces of Thua Thien Hue, Danang, Quang Nam, Quang Ngai, and Bình Định before the typhoon made landfall on Sept. 28, according to Vietnam Disaster Management Authority.

Michael Pham Van Duc from Hung Thinh Parish in Hung Nguyen district said 120 houses including his were still inundated and without power. He had a cow and 20 chickens washed away and 500 kilograms of rice and peanuts damaged.

Duc, a father of three, said local people stayed at church facilities and were given clothes, blankets, and instant noodles from other parishes.

Officials from Vinh Diocese said that workers and volunteers from Catholic charity Caritas used boats to carry emergency aid materials to victims regardless of their backgrounds.

Paul Nguyen Dang Tien from Gia Phuong Parish in the neighboring province of Ha Tinh said his family has been staying at a church facility since Sept 28. They could not return his house is still submerged in 70 centimeters of water. He said floodwater washed all their belongings, fishing nets, and a boat.

Tien, a fisherman who relies on the Ngan Sau River to support his six-member family, said they live on food aid from Catholics from other places. Some 300 people have been sheltering in church facilities in the parish.

He said Catholic volunteers used boats to move elderly, women, and children from dangerous places to churches for safety.

Tien said he seeks cash support from Caritas in Ha Tinh to buy another boat and fishing tools to work for a living. Like him, dozens of local fishermen had their boats washed away by floodwater.

Some 1,700 households have their houses inundated and many villages are still isolated by flooding, provincial authorities said.

Anna Tran Thi Phep from An Van Parish in Thua Thien Hue province said Typhoon Noru damaged her house and killed her poultry. The typhoon killed one person, injured another three, and destroyed some 100 houses in the province.

Phep, 70, who stayed at the church during the typhoon, said local Catholics helped clean her house after the typhoon and offered her five million dong (US$210) for repair works.

Father Anthony Nguyen Ngoc Ha, director of Caritas in Hue, said Caritas volunteers work round the clock providing clothes, blankets, instant noodles, rice, bottled water, and money for victims of the typhoon at 12 parishes in the two provinces of Quang Tri and Thua Thien Hue.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Global democracy rallies deplore China’s rights violation Global democracy rallies deplore China’s rights violation
Pakistani Christians oppose politicization of their institutions Pakistani Christians oppose politicization of their institutions
Timor-Leste nun honored with human rights award Timor-Leste nun honored with human rights award
Vietnamese Catholics rush aid to victims of Typhoon Noru Vietnamese Catholics rush aid to victims of Typhoon Noru
Christians split over Pakistan's transgender rights law Christians split over Pakistan's transgender rights law
Filipino Catholics lobby for animal rights Filipino Catholics lobby for animal rights
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Behind the veil a political struggle in Iran

Behind the veil: a political struggle in Iran

Headscarves here, and headscarves over there...

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.