Vietnamese Catholics ready to aid storm victims

Typhoon Noru forces hundreds of thousands to flee their homes in the central provinces

Volunteers prepare food and water for evacuees in Hai Nhuan Parish on Sept 26. (Photo: UCA News)

Catholics in Vietnam’s central provinces are evacuating people to safe places and preparing basic food supplies as a powerful storm barrels towards the region, forcing hundreds of thousands of people to flee their homes.

Typhoon Noru with the stiffest winds between 167 and 183 kilometers per hour is expected to hit Quang Tri, Thua Thien Hue, Quang Nam and Quang Ngai provinces and Da Nang early on Sept. 28, according to the National Center for Hydro-meteorological Forecasting.

The typhoon, which swept through Luzon in the Philippines on Sept. 26, is potentially one of the strongest storms to hit Vietnam over the past two decades with a strength similar to that of Storm Xangsane in 2006.

Local authorities are evacuating 93,000 households with nearly 370,000 people from areas at risk.

Anthony Nguyen Dinh Trung, a lay leader from Hai Nhuan parish in Phong Dien district of Thua Thien Hue province, said 30 Catholic volunteers moved 80 households from inundated places to church facilities on Sept. 26.

Trung said the parish also offered food, bottled water and blankets to evacuees whose houses were flooded by heavy downpours of 150-300 millimeters caused by Typhoon Noru.

"I am scared stiff of storms that can cause a sad loss to my family"

Anna Truong Thi Tuoi, who lives alone in a small house, said volunteers used a boat to move her to the church. Her house has been engulfed in flood water from a nearby river.

“I feel safe here as I am scared stiff of storms that can cause a sad loss to my family,” Tuoi said. Storm Xangsane in 2006 destroyed her house and killed her husband.

Benedict Tran Manh Hoa, a fisherman from Thuan Phuoc village in Quang Nam province, said 60 households including his family were evacuated to Hoi An church to avoid the storm.

Hoa said local people were using sandbags to protect their houses.

The provincial authorities are helping evacuate over 400,000 people to safe places. A tropical storm that hit the province in 2020 caused 70 deaths and injured 500 and destroyed 40,000 houses.

Francis Xavier Ho Van Phuoc, a member of Hoi An parish council, said the parish provides accommodation, rice, instant noodles, drinking water and other basic needs to evacuees regardless of background.

“We are preparing food, washing facilities and using motorbikes to carry old people, children and women to the church,” Phuoc said.

Lovers of the Holy Cross Sister Anna Nguyen Thi Nguyet, head of a 12-member community in Quang Tri province, said they have one tonne of rice and instant noodles available and produce 200 loaves of bread per day to serve 100 evacuees in their community during the storm.

Sister Nguyet said they plan to provide emergency food to ethnic communities in Huong Hoa district after the disaster. Last year, 35 families were isolated by floods for days and had to eat from banana trees to survive.

This year the Southeast Asian country has been struck by four storms including Typhoon Noru.

