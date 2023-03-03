Vietnamese Catholics need mature faith

People today are enthusiastic about sending children to tutorial classes rather than to churches and catechism classes

Catholics attend the inauguration of a new catechism house funded by people from Bai Do parish in Hanoi on Feb 19. (Photo: tonggiaophanhanoi.org)

One night just before the Tet festival in January, a young man in his late 20s who looked elegant and friendly came to meet me at the parish house.

At first, I guessed that he would put in a Mass intention request or offer me a Tet gift as others do, but he did not. He handed me an envelope of money saying, “This is part of the fruit of my labors for the past year. I would like to give it to God so that you can use it to develop the parish.”

I asked him what his name and address were but he refused to disclose his identity. He said that he only wanted to make the donation secretly and that "It is just good enough that God and you know about my donation."

Never have I heard such a strong statement in 17 years of serving as a priest. I must confess that I was immensely impressed by his words, which show mature faith.

He was fully aware that what he could do is by the grace of God and he wanted to give back part of it to God to build the Church. He also did not want to show off in front of other people. Only God testifies to his heart. That is enough. Nothing is more beautiful than that.

Opening the envelope, I saw five million dong (US$213). This was not a small sum for many people to shop for the coming Tet festival. Deducting such a sum requires him to have a sincere heart.

"The Holy Spirit constantly works in the hearts of the faithful, encouraging them to make generous donations"

Talking to him, I learned that he worked as a laborer in the construction sector. He is married and has two small children.

With such circumstances, I feel even more deeply his love for God and the Church.

I told this nice story to a priest who later shared with me another story at his parish. He talked about a local pious man who earned an average income and saved up to repair his old house. However, he willingly donated over 300 million dong to the parish's construction objects.

I feel the impact of divine grace given to the Church through the story. The Holy Spirit constantly works in the hearts of the faithful, encouraging them to make generous donations to Church activities.

Raising finances for building projects run by parishes typically includes three ways. Firstly, local people are required to give the same sum of money each. This way is considered to be demeaning as it places intolerable burdens on laypeople including the rich and the poor and fails to show mutual support among them.

Secondly, local Catholics offer money-like offerings during Masses, which sometimes irritates many people and is offensive to those outside the Church. Parishioners repeatedly complain that priests talk of money in every Mass.

I see that only giving voluntary donations can express the beauty of Christians, who are given abilities to work and earn money by God. In return, they profusely thank him for his grace by offering part of their fruits to the Church. Such offerings bear true meaning.

I wish all laypeople have a mature faith like the one of the young man from my parish. As long as each parish has about 50 percent of its members with a mature faith, the construction of Church facilities will be easily completed.

"Without a doctrinal foundation and inner life, there are no pious and holy souls"

What should people do to have mature faith? They should be properly educated in the faith. Faith education comes first and foremost from the family. If parents live a virtuous life, their children will inherit their good qualities.

People today are largely enthusiastic about sending their children to tutorial classes but rather reluctant to take their children to churches and catechism classes. They seem to want their children to be successful in their work rather than to live a profound spiritual life. Without a doctrinal foundation and inner life, there are no pious and holy souls.

Last week I just received another five million dong from a young woman. She told me that "I would like to make a small contribution to the parish." She also refused to give her name and address.

She said that she used to join the parish-based youth group and married a man from another place before I was assigned to the parish.

She said she has a happy family and is preparing to give birth to her first child.

I felt so peaceful in my soul and congratulated her family. I see that years of taking part in youth activities molded her beautiful soul.

Surely, her children will also inherit her inner beauty and she will give them spiritual life and strong faith in God.

St. Paul repeated Jesus' words that "It is more blessed to give than to receive” (Acts 20:35), so the more we give, the richer we become.

You and I are called to practice giving since when we know how to give generously, our souls are as beautiful as the spring that brings new life to all things and people.

May your souls and mine also have a good new beginning. May God bless us all.

Father Joseph Ta Xuan Hoa is from Hanoi Archdiocese. This article was summarized and translated by a UCA News reporter from a Vietnamese article published by tonggiaophanhanoi.org here. The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official editorial position of UCA News.

