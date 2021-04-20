X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories Podcasts
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Vietnam

Vietnamese Catholics mourn revered priest

Father Joseph Nguyen Dinh Dau dedicated himself to restoring religious activities in hard times

UCA News reporter, Hanoi

UCA News reporter, Hanoi

Published: April 19, 2021 05:00 PM GMT

Updated: April 20, 2021 09:12 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Vatican should appoint Joseph Ha as Hong Kong's new bishop

Apr 19, 2021
2

Hong Kong's freedom fighters pay the price of bravery

Apr 17, 2021
3

Vietnamese bishops focus on laity formation

Apr 19, 2021
4

Outspoken American scholar forced to leave Thailand

Apr 19, 2021
5

Indonesian Muslims bay for Christian YouTuber's arrest

Apr 19, 2021
6

Indian Catholic war hero's widow dies at 91

Apr 18, 2021
7

Vietnamese missionary's labor of love

Apr 19, 2021
8

Filipinos set up community pantries for the poor

Apr 20, 2021
9

60 years of faith and prosperity in Singapore's Jesuit parish

Apr 19, 2021
10

South Korea's military bishop sets out his goals

Apr 19, 2021
Support UCA News
Vietnamese Catholics mourn revered priest

People in mourning say farewell to Father Joseph Nguyen Dinh Dau on April 16 at Vinh Loc Parish in Thach That district of Hanoi. (Photo: UCA News)

Catholics in a northern diocese in Vietnam are mourning a senior priest who dedicated himself to restoring religious activities in hard times.

Father Joseph Nguyen Dinh Dau, 76, died of pancreatic cancer on April 13 at a house for retired priests in Vinh Loc Parish in Thach That district of Hanoi.

Thousands of people including non-Catholics paid visits, offered incense and recited prayers round the clock in front of the priest’s coffin in Vinh Loc church before the funeral.

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

On April 16, Emeritus Bishop Anthony Vu Huy Chuong of Hung Hoa and Da Lat dioceses presided at Father Dau’s funeral joined by 100 priests and attended by 1,000 people who wore white head bands.

After the Mass, people marched in a procession carrying the priest’s coffin two kilometers through the village to the parish cemetery.

Bishop Chuong, who served Hung Hoa Diocese from 2003 to 2011, praised the late priest for having dedicated himself to providing pastoral care for tens of thousands of Catholics from eight parishes in the northern mountainous province of Yen Bai for two decades.

He remained faithful to God and the Church and served Catholic communities in difficult times in the 1980s and 1990s

He said the priest sang well and had a God-given talent for finding underground water for people to dig wells.

Father Peter Pham Thanh Binh, priest of Sa Pa Parish, said local people deeply grieved the death of Father Dau, who was a holy, endearing and good-natured priest.

“He remained faithful to God and the Church and served Catholic communities in difficult times in the 1980s and 1990s when religious activities were restricted by the government,” said Father Binh, who worked with the late priest for years before his ordination. At that time, the largest diocese in terms of territory had 10 elderly priests.

Father Binh, who serves as head of Lao Cai Deanery, said Father Dau, who lived in humility and poverty, restored religious services at abandoned churches and paid pastoral visits to people from the Hmong community in the parishes of Giang La Pan and Phinh Ho since French missionaries left in the early 1950s. Local Catholics were not allowed to attend Masses in other places, while priests were prevented from traveling.

Related News

Father Binh said the late priest had to seek permits from all government levels who only granted him limited time before he was allowed to administer last sacraments to dying patients or celebrate Masses in other places.

He said Father Dau patiently and bravely demanded religious freedom for local people.

The priest encouraged and supported young people to follow consecrated lives 

Dominican Sister Mary Cu Thi Huynh Hoa, the first Hmong nun in the diocese, said Father Dau walked and rode horses to visit her parish of Giang La Pan in the 1990s.

Sister Hoa, who was sent to study in the south, said the priest encouraged and supported young people to follow consecrated lives and consequently there are 40 priests.

Maria Tran Thi Thuy, who was supported by the late priest and now serves as a catechist, said he rebuilt Yen Bai church, which was completed in 1998 — the first church to be built in the province since 1954. The old church was destroyed in the war.

Thuy said she raised money to hold the priest’s funeral as a way to express her gratitude to him.

Also Read

Indonesian priest builds faith by examining atheism
Indonesian priest builds faith by examining atheism
Timor-Leste prelate calls on people to get Covid vaccine
Timor-Leste prelate calls on people to get Covid vaccine
Filipinos set up community pantries for the poor
Filipinos set up community pantries for the poor
Myanmar steps back into darkness
Myanmar steps back into darkness
Thai Buddhist monk 'mistaken' in beheading himself
Thai Buddhist monk 'mistaken' in beheading himself
Timor-Leste's independence hero keeps letting the nation down
Timor-Leste's independence hero keeps letting the nation down

Support Us

Latest News

Indonesian priest builds faith by examining atheism
Apr 20, 2021
Migrant exodus reappears in Indian capital as lockdown starts
Apr 20, 2021
Timor-Leste prelate calls on people to get Covid vaccine
Apr 20, 2021
Call to drop cases against workers in deadly Bangladesh protest
Apr 20, 2021
Filipinos set up community pantries for the poor
Apr 20, 2021
Myanmar steps back into darkness
Apr 20, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Timor-Leste's independence hero keeps letting the nation down
Apr 20, 2021
Vatican should appoint Joseph Ha as Hong Kong's new bishop
Apr 19, 2021
Letter from Rome: Cardinal Ouellet throws his hat into the ring
Apr 18, 2021
Thailand's road toll comes at too high a price
Apr 17, 2021
Hong Kong's freedom fighters pay the price of bravery
Apr 17, 2021

Features

Indonesian priest builds faith by examining atheism
Apr 20, 2021
Myanmar steps back into darkness
Apr 20, 2021
Vietnamese missionary's labor of love
Apr 19, 2021
60 years of faith and prosperity in Singapore's Jesuit parish
Apr 19, 2021
The island where the West met Japan
Apr 16, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Pandemic forces Assyrian Church of East to postpone election of new patriarch

Pandemic forces Assyrian Church of East to postpone election of new patriarch
Myanmar Another Syria in the making

Myanmar: Another Syria in the making
Diocesan pilgrimage offices forced to reinvent themselves

Diocesan pilgrimage offices forced to reinvent themselves
Priestsoccer referee blasts greedy owners over Europes new Super League

Priest-soccer referee blasts greedy owners over Europe’s new Super League
Young Catholics and Protestants join forces to clean up Benins largest city

Young Catholics and Protestants join forces to clean up Benin’s largest city
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Tuesday 20 April 2021

Mass on Demand – Tuesday 20 April 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Wednesday of the Third Week of Easter

Readings of the Day: Wednesday of the Third Week of Easter
Lord, sustain and nourish me

Lord, sustain and nourish me
May reason enlighten, Lord, every faith in India

May reason enlighten, Lord, every faith in India
Saint Anselm | Saint of the Day

Saint Anselm | Saint of the Day
 
The Pontificate - Contribute to help UCA News
The Pontificate - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.