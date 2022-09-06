Vietnamese Catholics mourn nonagenarian bishop

Emeritus Bishop Paul Mary Cao Dinh Thuyen, 95, ordained over 100 priests, deacons and founded 30 new parishes

Seminarians carry Emeritus Bishop Paul Mary Cao Dinh Thuyen’s picture and coffin from Xa Doai Cathedral to his grave in the compound of the Bishop’s House on Sept. 1. (Photo: gpvinh.org)

Catholics in Vietnam’s northern central dioceses have expressed great grief for their late beloved bishop who devoted his life to leading their spiritual life through hard times.

Emeritus Bishop Paul Mary Cao Dinh Thuyen of Vinh died of age-related complications at a public hospital in Nghe An province on Aug. 29. He was 95 years old.

On Sept. 1, his funeral was concelebrated by 12 archbishops and bishops at Xa Doai Cathedral, joined by hundreds of priests from the two dioceses of Ha Tinh and Vinh, and attended by tens of thousands of people.

Archbishop Joseph Vu Van Thien of Hanoi said Bishop Thuyen's passing left a great void and grief among those who had met him.

Archbishop Thien, vice secretary-general of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Vietnam, said the late prelate was ordained a coadjutor bishop at the same cathedral in 1992, when the local Church suffered from various trials and tribulations. His episcopal motto was “To be crucified with Christ.”

He said Bishop Thuyen was resolute and enthusiastic about performing the mission God gave him. The bishop, who was always on the road and used cars as his home, brought love and unity to all faithful communities.

"The people of the two dioceses will no longer see a 'spiritual lighthouse'"

Vinh diocese reported that during his 10 years as residential bishop, he paid pastoral visits to all parishes and 400 other sub-parishes in the three provinces of Ha Tinh, Nghe An and Quang Binh, where local people are badly affected by annual floods and storms. Ha Tinh was only separated from Vinh diocese in 2018.

He also ordained over 100 priests and deacons, founded 30 new parishes, re-established many other parishes and sub-parishes, and erected many ministry committees and lay associations.

The diocese said the bishop, who was seen as a victim and witness of religious restrictions for decades in the North which was controlled by the Communists, was kind, caring, considerate and cheerful with all people, and ready to commit himself to protect the flock from social injustice.

The late bishop, who enjoyed good health, lucidity and a high spirit of dedicated service, brought the joy of serving the Good News and love for the Church and people among local priests, religious and lay people.

A sister from the Lovers of the Holy Cross of Vinh said when he reached the age of 95, he still got up at 4am to say daily Mass.

"From now on, the people of the two dioceses will no longer see a 'spiritual lighthouse' but the image of the bishop will remain as a reminder and source of encouragement for them to complete their faith journey," she said.

Born in 1927 in Trang Luu parish in Ha Tinh diocese, Thuyen was the oldest son and had six siblings. He entered Xa Doai Minor Seminary in 1942 and was ordained a priest in 1960.

He served local parishes and worked at Vinh Bishop’s House until 1992, when he was named coadjutor bishop of Vinh. He became bishop of the diocese in 2000 and retired 10 years later.

Following his death, the Church in Vietnam has two other nonagenarian bishops. They are Emeritus Bishops Peter Tran Thanh Chung of Kontum and John Baptist Bui Tuan of Long Xuyen.

