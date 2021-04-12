X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories Podcasts
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Vietnam

Vietnamese Catholics given Divine Mercy guidance

Archbishop Nang asks the faithful to forgive one another and help the sick, disabled and poor

UCA News reporter, Ho Chi Minh City

UCA News reporter, Ho Chi Minh City

Updated: April 12, 2021 09:44 AM GMT
Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Christian nurses saved from mob after blasphemy claim in Pakistan

Apr 10, 2021
2

Bail for Hindus accused of harassing Indian nuns

Apr 9, 2021
3

India faces reckoning as pandemic spirals out of control

Apr 8, 2021
4

Pandemic creates hard times for Bangladesh's Catholic cooperatives

Apr 9, 2021
5

Pakistan Church condemns 'Jesus Plus' movement

Apr 8, 2021
6

A charming dissident: Hans Küng and China

Apr 9, 2021
7

New shelter offers hope to orphan girls in Bangladesh

Apr 8, 2021
8

Philippine diocese launches prayer app for Covid patients

Apr 8, 2021
9

Philippine unions urge govt support for 'Covid heroes'

Apr 9, 2021
10

Catholic investors urge Brazil's government to protect Amazon

Apr 9, 2021
Support UCA News
Vietnamese Catholics given Divine Mercy guidance

People in traditional clothes carry a statue of Divine Mercy in a procession at the Pilgrimage Center of Divine Mercy in Dong Nai province on April 9. (Photo courtesy of giaophanxuanloc.net)

The archbishop of a southern Vietnamese archdiocese has warned people against practicing Divine Mercy for their own will rather than God’s will.

Archbishop Joseph Nguyen Nang of Ho Chi Minh City said it is right and suitable for the central core of the Good News as Saints Faustina and Pope John Paul promoted Divine Mercy practice.

“Divine Mercy is shown in Jesus’ passion so that we can be saved. So, we must absolutely trust in God and feel we ourselves need to be loved by God,” he told hundreds of people attending the feast of Divine Mercy at Notre Dame Cathedral on March 11.

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

“God of love gives us the grace of resurrection and his love and peace, which are beyond our wishes,” Archbishop Nang said.

The 67-year-old prelate urged the faithful to practice Divine Mercy by forgiving one another as God pardons them and by helping patients, people with physical disabilities and those who live in poverty and miserable conditions as much as they can.

He said St. Faustina invited people to venerate and reflect on statues and pictures of Divine Mercy, hold novena devotion and recite Divine Mercy rosaries at their convenient time. Divine Mercy practices are held on Thursday nights at the cathedral.

People could daily observe a minute’s silence for the Passion to pray for dying people and sinners at 3pm. They do not need to stop their work to go to church and say prayers at that time.

“When we catch diseases, we should come to appeal to God to heal us and fetch doctors immediately,” said Archbishop Nang, who declined to have his episcopal ring kissed so as to stay clear of Covid-19 infection, adding that they must seek medical treatment for physical illnesses.

The archbishop, who serves a deputy of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Vietnam, said it is not all the time they are given healing as they pray. “God could let us suffer illnesses so that we could be in communion with Jesus on the cross and make our contribution to the Plan of Salvation,” he said.

Archbishop Nang, who holds a doctorate in dogmatic theology, reminded them to not forget the mystery of the Cross in their life since Jesus, God’s son, had to suffer the passion before his resurrection. “We are not exempt from suffering.”

Related News

He noted that doing Divine Mercy practice is not to heal but to commemorate Jesus’ suffering and ask contrition and conversion for themselves and others.

“We trust in God who offers us fullness of life in the earthy life and life after death,” he said.

The prelate warned them against wishing and advertising miracles that only hurt them. They should not hurry to believe unconfirmed rumors about miracles of healing and exorcism here and there before those rumors are verified by the Church.

He said Jesus performed miracles secretly and quietly and asked victims not to tell their stories to other people.

He noted that doing God’s work is always to bring peace, communion and love to communities and sanctify the people of God.

Anna Nguyen Thi Thanh Trang from Phu Hanh Parish said she highly appreciated Archbishop Nang’s useful advice.

She said she has been devoted to Divine Mercy for 20 years to pray for her family members. Her husband changed his moral life by giving up gambling and drug abuse and her son-in-law, who is a security officer, allows his wife to practice her faith.

“We ask for God’s grace, not money, to live out faith and God to answer us,” the 55-year-old said.

On April 11, Archbishop Joseph Nguyen Chi Linh blessed a big statue of Divine Mercy and a Eucharist adoration chapel in the compound of the Phu Hanh church.

Also Read

Pandemic tests Thai-Cambodian relations as new cases surge
Pandemic tests Thai-Cambodian relations as new cases surge
Widodo pledges help for Indonesian flood victims
Widodo pledges help for Indonesian flood victims
Filipinos seek deliverance on Divine Mercy Sunday
Filipinos seek deliverance on Divine Mercy Sunday
Christians decry Myanmar military's search of churches
Christians decry Myanmar military's search of churches
Strong earthquake rocks East Java in Indonesia
Strong earthquake rocks East Java in Indonesia
Covid brings out the dictator in Cambodian PM
Covid brings out the dictator in Cambodian PM

Latest News

Pandemic tests Thai-Cambodian relations as new cases surge
Apr 12, 2021
Vietnamese Catholics given Divine Mercy guidance
Apr 12, 2021
Widodo pledges help for Indonesian flood victims
Apr 12, 2021
Filipinos seek deliverance on Divine Mercy Sunday
Apr 12, 2021
New archbishop of Karachi puts emphasis on teamwork
Apr 12, 2021
Vatican sends condolences on the death of Prince Philip
Apr 12, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Letter from Rome: Lunch with Hans Küng
Apr 12, 2021
A charming dissident: Hans Küng and China
Apr 9, 2021
India faces reckoning as pandemic spirals out of control
Apr 8, 2021
Why are 'meek' Asians attacked in the US?
Apr 7, 2021
Malaysian politicians embrace Easter spirit to call for national unity
Apr 6, 2021

Features

Pandemic tests Thai-Cambodian relations as new cases surge
Apr 12, 2021
New archbishop of Karachi puts emphasis on teamwork
Apr 12, 2021
A small victory for Christians in communist Laos
Apr 12, 2021
Christian nurses saved from mob after blasphemy claim in Pakistan
Apr 10, 2021
Pandemic creates hard times for Bangladesh's Catholic cooperatives
Apr 9, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
An Interview with Hans Kng

An Interview with Hans Küng
Saving the planet requires that we rethink the way we live out our faith

Saving the planet requires that we rethink the way we live out our faith
My Lord and my God

My Lord and my God
Easter Doubt

Easter Doubt

Appeal to merit is hollow without an understanding of gift

Appeal to merit is hollow without an understanding of gift
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Catholic Mass Today | Daily TV Mass, Monday April 12 2021

Catholic Mass Today | Daily TV Mass, Monday April 12 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Monday of the Second Week of Easter

Readings of the Day: Monday of the Second Week of Easter
Lord, by Your Holy Spirit, remind us who we are and whose we are

Lord, by Your Holy Spirit, remind us who we are and whose we are
May the suffering people of Chile experience love

May the suffering people of Chile experience love
Saint Teresa of Los Andes | Saint of the Day

Saint Teresa of Los Andes | Saint of the Day
 
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.