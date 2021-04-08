X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories Podcasts
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Vietnam

Vietnamese Catholics asked to follow martyr's example

Faithful celebrate 160th anniversary of the death of Saint Martyr Father Peter Nguyen Van Luu

UCA News reporter, Ho Chi Minh City

UCA News reporter, Ho Chi Minh City

Updated: April 08, 2021 05:36 AM GMT
Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Priest slams death of quarantine violator in Philippines

Apr 6, 2021
2

Pope lauds Myanmar youths' commitment to democracy

Apr 5, 2021
3

Act of heroism inspires Indonesian Catholics

Apr 6, 2021
4

Indian archbishop fasts to spell out Covid-19 danger

Apr 7, 2021
5

Jesuit university answers Philippine Red Cross Covid call

Apr 7, 2021
6

Indian missionary finds joy of Christ in Muslim-majority Malaysia

Apr 7, 2021
7

Karen refugees mobilize on Thai border to fight Myanmar army

Apr 5, 2021
8

Bangladesh bishops urge dialogue to solve Myanmar crisis

Apr 6, 2021
9

Indian state brings in anti-conversion law

Apr 5, 2021
10

Flash floods wreck Easter in Indonesia

Apr 5, 2021
Support UCA News
Vietnamese Catholics asked to follow martyr's example

People attend the celebration to mark the death anniversary of Father Peter Nguyen Van Luu at Ba Giong Pilgrimage Center in Tien Giang province. (Photo: giaophanmytho.net)

Catholics in a southern diocese have been urged to live out their faith following the example of a martyred priest.

On April 7, Bishop Peter Nguyen Van Kham of My Tho presided at a special Mass to celebrate the 160th anniversary of the death of Saint Martyr Father Peter Nguyen Van Luu at Ba Giong Pilgrimage Center in Tien Giang province. The ceremony was attended by some 100 priests and 1,000 people.

“We can meet God when we listen to his word and receive the Eucharist; that is the most precious gift the Church can bring to humankind,” Bishop Kham said.

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

He said Saint Martyr Luu was convinced that Jesus Christ was the best gift and offered his life to God. The martyr priest devoted himself entirely to preaching the Good News and giving love and care to people at local parishes he served as parish priest.

The martyr, who is the diocese’s patron, was arrested and killed for bravely administering sacraments to Catholics who were jailed for their faith.

Bishop Kham, general secretary of the Catholic Bishops' Conference of Vietnam, said the real life of the local Church is not that it ha vast fortunes, considerable power and adequate facilities but that it is a community of breaking of bread, listening to God’s word, communion and mutual loving, fervently spreading and bearing witness to Jesus’ Good News.

He urged people to make positive contributions to building the diocese based on the four signs of the church community.

Before the Mass, women in traditional clothes bearing candles and torches marched in lines carrying a statue of Saint Martyr Luu from the church to the main stage where nuns and other people in costumes performed ritual dances to honor the saint martyr.

Born in 1812 in Saigon, Luu was sent to study at Penang Seminary in Malaysia, where he was ordained a priest before returning home.

He offered pastoral care to four parishes — Mac Bac, Sa Dec, My Tho and Ba Giong. He disguised himself as an ordinary man and visited Catholics who were kept in jail for their faith. He administered sacraments to and consoled them.

Related News

Father Luu was arrested in December 1860 for his pastoral service in jails and he bravely admitted to being a priest. He was tortured, questioned and threatened but he refused to abandon his Catholic faith.

He told soldiers that “I could not renounce Catholicism which is infused into my body. Laity has no right to abandon faith, let alone me, a priest.”

Father Luu was beheaded on April 7, 1861, in My Tho. His body and pillory were buried by local Catholics.

Martyr Luu was beatified on May 2, 1909, by Pope Pius X and canonized on June 19, 1988, by St. Pope John Paul. He is among 117 Vietnamese martyrs who died for their faith.

Also Read

St. Joseph inspires Indonesian Catholics
St. Joseph inspires Indonesian Catholics
Philippine diocese launches prayer app for Covid patients
Philippine diocese launches prayer app for Covid patients
Rohingya activist in hiding after death threats in Malaysia
Rohingya activist in hiding after death threats in Malaysia
Indonesian cardinal calls for compassion for flood victims
Indonesian cardinal calls for compassion for flood victims
Timor-Leste priests, nuns join flood aid efforts
Timor-Leste priests, nuns join flood aid efforts
Religious freedom violated in Laos, says US report
Religious freedom violated in Laos, says US report

Latest News

India faces reckoning as pandemic spirals out of control
Apr 8, 2021
St. Joseph inspires Indonesian Catholics
Apr 8, 2021
Pakistan Church condemns 'Jesus Plus' movement
Apr 8, 2021
New shelter offers hope to orphan girls in Bangladesh
Apr 8, 2021
Philippine diocese launches prayer app for Covid patients
Apr 8, 2021
The theologian who challenged papal infallibility
Apr 8, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

India faces reckoning as pandemic spirals out of control
Apr 8, 2021
Why are 'meek' Asians attacked in the US?
Apr 7, 2021
Malaysian politicians embrace Easter spirit to call for national unity
Apr 6, 2021
Chinese 'patriots' applaud as Hong Kong court convicts seven democracy advocates
Apr 6, 2021
Easter in Lent: a homily for 2021
Apr 4, 2021

Features

St. Joseph inspires Indonesian Catholics
Apr 8, 2021
The theologian who challenged papal infallibility
Apr 8, 2021
Chinese Christians honor ancestors at Easter
Apr 8, 2021
Indian missionary finds joy of Christ in Muslim-majority Malaysia
Apr 7, 2021
Act of heroism inspires Indonesian Catholics
Apr 6, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Syrian Orthodox monk in Turkey gets prison sentence for offering bread

Syrian Orthodox monk in Turkey gets prison sentence for offering bread

Hans Kngs ideas were somewhat stuck in antidogma

Hans Küng’s ideas were “somewhat stuck in anti-dogma"

The works of Hans Kng will be read for a long time

The works of Hans Küng will be read for a long time
Catholic groups demand Honduran president resign immediately

Catholic groups demand Honduran president resign immediately
Lack of US plan for asylumseekers tempers hope among migrants advocates

Lack of US plan for asylum-seekers tempers hope among migrants, advocates
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Thursday 8 April 2021

Mass on Demand – Thursday 8 April 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Friday in the Octave of Easter

Readings of the Day: Friday in the Octave of Easter
Lord, you know everything; You know that I love You

Lord, you know everything; You know that I love You
May our proclamation of Jesus be louder and bolder

May our proclamation of Jesus be louder and bolder
St. Waltrude | Saint of the Day

St. Waltrude | Saint of the Day
 
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.