X
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories Podcasts
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Vietnam

Vietnamese Carmelites mark return to seized monestary

Nuns kick of jubilee year to mark 25th anniversary on feast day of St. Joseph

ucanews reporter, Hue

ucanews reporter, Hue

Updated: March 22, 2021 07:04 AM GMT
Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Migrants infected with Covid-19 at Thai detention centers

Mar 19, 2021
2

Anger over 'crimes against humanity' in Myanmar

Mar 19, 2021
3

The unheard Ahmadis of Pakistan

Mar 19, 2021
4

Church and political leaders unite against Duterte

Mar 19, 2021
5

Timor-Leste Church boosts efforts to stem Covid-19

Mar 19, 2021
6

Hundreds homeless as fire ravages Indian Christian village

Mar 19, 2021
7

Why is the Asian Church cold about Muslim friendship?

Mar 19, 2021
8

Lenten youth retreat fosters Christian unity in Bangladesh

Mar 19, 2021
9

Muslims in fear over Sri Lanka's proposed burqa ban

Mar 19, 2021
10

Centuries-old Catholic festival becomes Indonesia's national icon

Mar 22, 2021
Support UCA News
Vietnamese Carmelites mark return to seized monestary

Carmelite nuns attend the celebration of the 25th anniversary of their return to their monastery in Hue on March. 19. (Photo: UCA News)

Carmelite nuns in central Vietnam have begun a jubilee year to mark their return to a monastery confiscated by the country’s communist government.

Archbishop Joseph Nguyen Chi Linh of Hue celebrated a special Mass on March 19 — the feast of St Joseph — to begin the year-long jubilee to mark the 25th anniversary of their return to their old monastery in the former Vietnamese capital of Hue.

The celebration was attended by 50 priests and 300 Catholics.

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

St Joseph secretly and quietly supports and walks with Carmelites, especially in hard times, Archbishop Linh told the gathering.

When Vietnam was reunified under communist rule in 1975, Carmelites were among many people who endured intense psychological and physical suffering.

The prelate said Carmelites in Nha Trang hung pieces of paper with their prayers written on them around the neck of a statue of St Joseph and prayed to him when they lacked food.

Early in 1975, Carmelites in Hue moved to Saigon (now Ho Chi Minh City) to escape the hard times the aftermath of the war brought, which saw soldiers taking over their monastery.

The government later gave it to the Daughters of Mary of the Immaculate Conception before it was returned to the Carmelites in1996.

During the celebration, Archbishop Linh, who is also president of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Vietnam, blessed a newly-built bell tower, a two-meter high statue of St Joseph and many wooden crosses.

Sister Mary Ange de Jesus Hostie Nguyen Thi Nhan, 83, former superior of the monastery, said they always pray to St. Joseph when they start work or plan events.

Related News

She said they have just completed a new chapel dedicated to the saint, who they believe sent them the donors to cover the cost.

The new chapel is home to holy relics of over 30 Vietnamese martyrs and a wooden cross made from Jesus’ cross and which was given to the monastery when it was established in 1909.

Sister Mary Phan Thi Hong An, 36, who joined the monastery in 2012, said she makes cassocks and other items of clothing, while the other sisters grow vegetables, fruit and flowers, and raise poultry.

“We pray to Jesus, Mother Mary and St. Joseph and appeal to them for peace, strength and happiness so that we can overcome our challenges and pray for other people,” Sister An said.

Sister Nhan said the monastery has 55 nuns and nine novices living a life of prayer, sacrifice and quietness to pray for local priests, people in need and the local Church’s needs.

On March 19, Cardinal Peter Nguyen Van Nhon, former Archbishop of Hanoi, and two bishops concelebrated a special Mass to mark the 160th anniversary of the arrival of Carmelites in Ho Chi Minh City.

Four Carmelites led by French Mother Philomène de L’Immaculée Conception from Lisieux landed in Saigon in October 1860 and founded the first monastery in Vietnam.

There are 10 Carmelite monasteries with nearly 300 nuns in Vietnam.

 

Also Read

Sex abuse trial of sacked priest postponed in Timor-Leste
Sex abuse trial of sacked priest postponed in Timor-Leste
Prayers, fasting and adoration for an end to Myanmar’s unrest
Prayers, fasting and adoration for an end to Myanmar’s unrest
Manila parishes back in lockdown following Covid spike
Manila parishes back in lockdown following Covid spike
Cambodian farmers hit by lake project
Cambodian farmers hit by lake project
Centuries-old Catholic festival becomes Indonesia's national icon
Centuries-old Catholic festival becomes Indonesia's national icon
Indonesian nun unshackles the potential of mentally ill, disabled
Indonesian nun unshackles the potential of mentally ill, disabled

Latest News

Is Indian democracy turning into an electoral autocracy?
Mar 22, 2021
Sex abuse trial of sacked priest postponed in Timor-Leste
Mar 22, 2021
Pakistan's minorities demand anti-forced conversion law
Mar 22, 2021
Prayers, fasting and adoration for an end to Myanmar’s unrest
Mar 22, 2021
Manila parishes back in lockdown following Covid spike
Mar 22, 2021
Gunmen kidnap another Catholic priest in Nigeria
Mar 22, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Is Indian democracy turning into an electoral autocracy?
Mar 22, 2021
Letter from Rome: Blessings and curses
Mar 21, 2021
'Allah' row gives shaky Malaysian government hope of survival
Mar 19, 2021
Why is the Asian Church cold about Muslim friendship?
Mar 19, 2021
Bangladesh still far from achieving founding father's dreams
Mar 18, 2021

Features

Prayers, fasting and adoration for an end to Myanmar’s unrest
Mar 22, 2021
Bangladeshi Catholics renew devotion to St. Joseph
Mar 22, 2021
Korean Catholic fathers urged to emulate St. Joseph
Mar 22, 2021
Centuries-old Catholic festival becomes Indonesia's national icon
Mar 22, 2021
Indonesian nun unshackles the potential of mentally ill, disabled
Mar 21, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Ministry vocation and life a reflection on resigning oneself to resignation

Ministry, vocation and life: a reflection on resigning oneself to resignation
World Water Day invites us to reflect on Gods irreplaceable gift says pope

World Water Day invites us to reflect on God’s irreplaceable gift, says pope
Catholic bishops blast Spains legalization of euthanasia

Catholic bishops blast Spain’s legalization of euthanasia

Christians continue to be discriminated against in Sudan

Christians continue to be discriminated against in Sudan
On the popes agenda

On the pope's agenda
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Monday 22 March 2021

Mass on Demand – Monday 22 March 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Tuesday of the Fifth Week of Lent

Readings of the Day: Tuesday of the Fifth Week of Lent
Lord, You are the light of the world. Help us to follow You the light of life

Lord, You are the light of the world. Help us to follow You the light of life
Enable us to understand the goodness in people

Enable us to understand the goodness in people
St. Turibius de Mogrovejo | Saint of the Day

St. Turibius de Mogrovejo | Saint of the Day
 
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.