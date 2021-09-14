X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Vietnam

Vietnamese call on Mary's help to beat Covid-19

Da Nang Diocese marks 136th anniversary of Tra Kieu apparition

UCA News reporter, Da Nang

UCA News reporter, Da Nang

Published: September 14, 2021 07:20 AM GMT

Updated: September 14, 2021 09:46 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Bishops accuse Duterte of turning Philippines into 'death valley'

Sep 13, 2021
2

Thousands flee Myanmar’s conflict-stricken Chin state

Sep 13, 2021
3

Indian bishop’s remarks on jihad cause ripples in Kerala

Sep 13, 2021
4

Rescuers of sexually abused children attack them too

Sep 13, 2021
5

Why a calmer Asia is buying more arms?

Sep 13, 2021
6

Remembering a swami who stood up for justice, religious freedom

Sep 11, 2021
7

Churches oppose anti-minorities bill in Malaysia

Sep 13, 2021
8

Thousands sign petition to protect religious freedom in Indonesia

Sep 11, 2021
9

Marian pilgrimage marked by monsoon, Covid threat in Pakistan

Sep 13, 2021
10

Cardinal asks Eucharistic Congress to pray for Korean peace

Sep 13, 2021
Support UCA News
Vietnamese call on Mary's help to beat Covid-19

Catholics from Tra Kieu Parish take part in a ceremony to mark the 136th anniversary of a Marian apparition on Sept 11. (Photo: courtesy of trakieu.net)

 

Families in a central Vietnam diocese where Mother Mary is believed to have appeared to save persecuted Catholics in the late 19th century, are being encouraged to seek her intercession to overcome the Covid-19 pandemic.

The call was made on Sept 11, when Bishop Joseph Dang Duc Ngan of Da Nang presided over a special ceremony at the Sacred Heart Cathedral in the city to mark the 136th anniversary of the apparition in Tra Kieu parish in Quang Nam province.

Two priests concelebrated the Mass which was live-streamed on the diocese's website due to strict social restrictions to contain the Covid-19 pandemic in Da Nang.

Over 2,300 people followed the online event.

Bishop Ngan said the theme of this year's celebration was “Mary, Queen of Families” to encouraging local Catholics to pray for world peace, the local church and families during the pandemic.

He urged local people “to pray to the Queen of Families and beg her to lead us on an earthly pilgrim’s path because Mother Mary experienced trials and tribulations of family life in Nazareth so understands, sympathizes and cares for her children, especially when we face grave difficulties caused by Covid-19."

He said local Catholics should never forget Mother Mary appearing to protect their ancestors against religious persecution in Tra Kieu by the Van Than movement.

Led by scholars in the mid to late 19th century, the Van Than movement sought to destroy Western influences in Vietnam and preserve Confucian culture, which included killing whom it considered heretics such as Christians.

Its supporters slaughtered countless Catholics across the country.

In September 1885, Tra Kieu Parish with 1,500 Catholics was besieged for three weeks, with many Catholics hiding in the church for safety.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

During this time locals Catholics and their priest, Father Jean Baptiste Bruyère heard reports of their attackers seeing a beautiful woman in a white robe standing on the church roof and being unable to fire at her.

Many children dressed in red and white clothes were said to have come from the sky and joined local Catholics in repelling their attackers.

Mother Mary is believed to have said to parishioners: “Do not be worried! Your mother here!”

Since then local people gather to pray to Mother Mary, calling her Our Lady Help of Christians.

Bishop Ngan said the Marian apparition has had a lasting effect on local Catholics who look to Mary to help them through their ups and downs.

He said local people are facing a challenge like their ancestors did and like them they should know how to trust in Mary for salvation.

He said many families were in misery because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Family members are isolated and quarantined, and many have died. Others have lost their jobs and are dogged by physical and emotional problems.

The bishop said the pandemic has exposed the fragility of human life, infecting countless people and killing many others.    

“As children of Our Lady of Tra Kieu, we try to live a good life as God’s children in this hard time,” he said.

Asking what people could do to heal the world, Bishop Ngan said “We are invited to continue Jesus’ work of healing and saving like his disciples did. The pandemic offers us an opportunity to direct our life to Christ, who teaches us how to overcome the contagion, and brings us his hope and love.”

“The risk of Covid-19 infection shows us how to spread love among hearts,” he said.

Before the ceremony, local Catholics held a novena or nine days of prayer to Mother Mary seeking her intercession to end Covid-19 soon, and for all people to be at peace and overcome challenges caused by the pandemic.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Cambodia arrests villagers amid airport land dispute
Cambodia arrests villagers amid airport land dispute
Myanmar's Suu Kyi back in court after health no-show
Myanmar's Suu Kyi back in court after health no-show
Philippines condemned over environmentalist slayings
Philippines condemned over environmentalist slayings
Bad Student group demand changes to Thailand's education system
Bad Student group demand changes to Thailand's education system
Vietnamese fleeing virus found in refrigerated truck: media
Vietnamese fleeing virus found in refrigerated truck: media
Thousands flee Myanmar’s conflict-stricken Chin state
Thousands flee Myanmar’s conflict-stricken Chin state
Support Us

Latest News

Less words, more actions needed to protect minors
Sep 14, 2021
Cambodia arrests villagers amid airport land dispute
Sep 14, 2021
An Indian bishop's crusade against love jihad
Sep 14, 2021
India’s Supreme Court to hear plea against curbs on foreign funding
Sep 14, 2021
Hong Kong to create more national security offences: official
Sep 14, 2021
UN rights chief puts Sri Lanka abuses in spotlight
Sep 14, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Less words, more actions needed to protect minors
Sep 14, 2021
An Indian bishop's crusade against love jihad
Sep 14, 2021
Japan’s silence on Rohingya hinders Asia's peace and stability
Sep 14, 2021
Why a calmer Asia is buying more arms?
Sep 13, 2021
Rescuers of sexually abused children attack them too
Sep 13, 2021

Features

UN rights chief puts Sri Lanka abuses in spotlight
Sep 14, 2021
Bad Student group demand changes to Thailand's education system
Sep 14, 2021
Marian pilgrimage marked by monsoon, Covid threat in Pakistan
Sep 13, 2021
Philippines 'learning crisis' as kids face second year of remote schooling
Sep 13, 2021
Remembering a swami who stood up for justice, religious freedom
Sep 11, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Eastern African bishops delegation visits Ethiopia to help restore peace

Eastern African bishops’ delegation visits Ethiopia to help restore peace
Giving or Sharing How we think about the Eucharist

Giving or Sharing? How we think about the Eucharist
Togo to close places of worship beginning September 17

Togo to close places of worship beginning September 17
Vatican wants boarding schools run by Heralds of the Gospel to be closed

Vatican wants boarding schools run by Heralds of the Gospel to be closed
The popes advice to the Catholics of old Europe

The pope’s advice to the Catholics of old Europe
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Tuesday 14 September 2021

Mass on Demand – Tuesday 14 September 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Readings of the Day: Memorial of Our Lady of Sorrows

Readings of the Day: Memorial of Our Lady of Sorrows
Lord, may my worship and intentions always be pure.

Lord, may my worship and intentions always be pure.
May the sorrows of Mary strengthen mothers

May the sorrows of Mary strengthen mothers
Our Lady of Sorrows | Saint of the Day

Our Lady of Sorrows | Saint of the Day
slavery-in-asia
 
Catholicism in China - Contribute to help UCA News
Catholicism in China - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.