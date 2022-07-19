News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Vietnam

Vietnamese brother remembered as humble true servant

Brother John Tran Van Trac served at the Archbishop's House in Hanoi for 67 years

People carry the late Brother John Tran Van Trac's picture and coffin during his funeral at St. Joseph Cathedral on July 18

People carry the late Brother John Tran Van Trac’s picture and coffin during his funeral at St. Joseph Cathedral on July 18. (Photo: tonggiaophanhanoi.org)

UCA News reporter, Hanoi

By UCA News reporter, Hanoi

Published: July 19, 2022 08:48 AM GMT

Updated: July 19, 2022 09:37 AM GMT

Catholics in Hanoi have bid an emotional farewell to an elderly brother who spent decades quietly serving the local Church in hard times.

Brother John Tran Van Trac died of an undisclosed illness at Hanoi Archbishop’s House in the capital on July 16. He was 80 years old.

On July 18, Archbishop Joseph Nguyen Van Thien of Hanoi presided at his funeral service at St. Joseph Cathedral. Emeritus Auxiliary Bishop Laurance Chu Van Minh and many priests and deacons joined the ceremony attended by religious and other people.

Archbishop Thien said Brother John Trac served at the Archbishop's House for 67 years starting in 1955.

He praised the brother for "living a simple and humble life, working hard like a quiet servant, making personal sacrifices, and fulfilling his duties assigned by superiors."

He said Brother John Trac and his twin Laurence Tran Van Trac were once given offers to be ordained priests in hard times when the archdiocese suffered from a lack of priests, but they declined and wanted to serve the local Church in small ways.

Brother Laurence is still alive and attended his funeral.

"The much-loved twins 'set a perfect example of genuine humility and passionate devotion to the Church'”

After the North came under Communist control in 1954, many Catholics including clergy and religious moved to the South. Those who stayed in the North suffered religious restrictions, were imprisoned and put in re-education camps. Many Church facilities were confiscated or closed.

Archbishop Thien said those who visited the Archbishop’s House were much impressed by the twins as both were so alike that people could not tell them apart. 

"Local people were appreciative of the twins' friendly warm reception and humble quiet services to the local Church," the archbishop said.

The prelate said the much-loved twins “set a perfect example of genuine humility and passionate devotion to the Church.”

Their service over the past decades were like the spirit of quiet sacrifice made by St. Teresa of the Infant Jesus, a Carmelite who said she would be the love in the heart of the Church.

Archbishop Thien said when people have love, they will forgive one another, become one, and do everything for the Church and others.

"Although lying still in this coffin, our beloved brother does not go to the realm of destruction. We believe that he will be taken into eternal happiness by God, the good shepherd,” he said.

Nguyen Huong, a local Catholic, said she admired Brother John Trac, who sacrificed himself to God by enthusiastically carrying out apostolic work, living a simple life, and loving all people. 

After the Mass, many participants shed tears when the late brother’s coffin was driven to a crematorium. His ashes will be buried in his home parish of Xuan Bang in Ha Nam province.

