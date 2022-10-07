News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Vietnam

Vietnamese bishops draw up national synodality plan

Pastoral plan seeks to foster a spirit of synodality in the local Church over the next three years

Vietnamese bishops draw up national synodality plan

Vietnamese bishops attend their national congress at the Hanoi Archbishop’s House on Oct. 3-7. (Photo: hdgmvietnam.com)

UCA News reporter, Hanoi

By UCA News reporter, Hanoi

Published: October 07, 2022 08:25 AM GMT

Updated: October 07, 2022 09:12 AM GMT

Catholic bishops in Vietnam have launched a three-year action plan to foster a spirit of synodality across the country at their national congress.

Archbishops and bishops from the country's 27 dioceses attended the National Congress on Oct. 3-7 at the Archbishop's House in the capital, Hanoi.

"Although the 2023 Assembly of the Synod of Bishops at the diocesan level has been completed, we would like to unveil a pastoral plan to keep up and foster a spirit of synodality in the life of the local Church in the next three years," they said.

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

They said the local Church will strengthen the communion with God and other people in 2023, encourage active participation in Church life in the following year and work together for evangelization in the last year.

Noting that the communion among the faithful must be based on God's word, the prelates called on them to read the Bible individually and share divine words in their families and groups so that it can penetrate deep into their life. They need to take an active part in Mass to bolster their community with God and one another, they added.

Priests should prepare homilies carefully for liturgical services, hold courses in the Scriptures and liturgy, and help faithful communities to become nourished by the living Word as their main duty.

Church leaders said communion in the Church is also expressed through mutual affection, sincere listening and charity work among the faithful and towards followers of other faiths.

Noting that material life has improved markedly, but humanity is in decline, they urged Catholics to "lovingly tend the elderly, disabled people, ethnic minority groups, those who live away from home, natural disaster victims, economically disadvantaged people and couples with marriage problems."

The faithful were encouraged to seek access to and use the media to integrate with the modern world, broaden knowledge and study the Word of God.

The bishops also warned them to be careful about receiving and spreading information as there are various negative consequences from the media.

They said some websites with Catholic names publish false information and run sensational titles intended to catch readers' attention, which seriously tarnish the Church's image and cause confusion among the faithful. Communicators should pay attention to their conscience and ethics to proclaim the truth in charity.

“Communication must bring people to friendship, not sow confusion, division and hatred and push people to the end of the road,” the bishops said in a letter issued at the end of their congress.

During the national event held every three years, local bishops also approved the Vietnamese translation of the New Testament by the Episcopal Commission for the Scriptures, which 31 experts completed in three years. They plan to finish the translation of the Old Testament in 2025.

They also allowed the Episcopal Commission for Culture to test run an electronic library and a digitization project among local clergy.

Bishops also elected new members of the Standing Committee and heads of the 17 episcopal commissions for the new term. Archbishop Joseph Nguyen Nang of Ho Chi Minh City was elected President of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Vietnam and Bishop Joseph Do Manh Hung of Phan Thiet Secretary General, replacing Archbishop Joseph Nguyen Chi Linh and Bishop Peter Nguyen Van Kham, respectively.

The Catholic Church in Vietnam has 27 dioceses serving 7,294,713 Catholics, accounting for 7.2 percent of the total population, according to Church statistics.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Papuans pay the price of graft in Indonesia Papuans pay the price of graft in Indonesia
Hundreds flee as Philippine army fights Communists Hundreds flee as Philippine army fights Communists
Catholic activists stand up for graft accused Papua governor Catholic activists stand up for graft accused Papua governor
Vietnamese bishops draw up national synodality plan Vietnamese bishops draw up national synodality plan
Floods, extended monsoon hit Cambodia after drought Floods, extended monsoon hit Cambodia after drought
US places Myanmar arms dealers on its sanctions blacklist US places Myanmar arms dealers on its sanctions blacklist
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Everyone knew a reflection on sex abuse

"Everyone knew": a reflection on sex abuse

The sexual-abuse crisis and "epistemic injustice"

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.