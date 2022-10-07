Vietnamese bishops draw up national synodality plan

Pastoral plan seeks to foster a spirit of synodality in the local Church over the next three years

Vietnamese bishops attend their national congress at the Hanoi Archbishop’s House on Oct. 3-7. (Photo: hdgmvietnam.com)

Catholic bishops in Vietnam have launched a three-year action plan to foster a spirit of synodality across the country at their national congress.

Archbishops and bishops from the country's 27 dioceses attended the National Congress on Oct. 3-7 at the Archbishop's House in the capital, Hanoi.

"Although the 2023 Assembly of the Synod of Bishops at the diocesan level has been completed, we would like to unveil a pastoral plan to keep up and foster a spirit of synodality in the life of the local Church in the next three years," they said.

They said the local Church will strengthen the communion with God and other people in 2023, encourage active participation in Church life in the following year and work together for evangelization in the last year.

Noting that the communion among the faithful must be based on God's word, the prelates called on them to read the Bible individually and share divine words in their families and groups so that it can penetrate deep into their life. They need to take an active part in Mass to bolster their community with God and one another, they added.

Priests should prepare homilies carefully for liturgical services, hold courses in the Scriptures and liturgy, and help faithful communities to become nourished by the living Word as their main duty.

Church leaders said communion in the Church is also expressed through mutual affection, sincere listening and charity work among the faithful and towards followers of other faiths.

Noting that material life has improved markedly, but humanity is in decline, they urged Catholics to "lovingly tend the elderly, disabled people, ethnic minority groups, those who live away from home, natural disaster victims, economically disadvantaged people and couples with marriage problems."

The faithful were encouraged to seek access to and use the media to integrate with the modern world, broaden knowledge and study the Word of God.

The bishops also warned them to be careful about receiving and spreading information as there are various negative consequences from the media.

They said some websites with Catholic names publish false information and run sensational titles intended to catch readers' attention, which seriously tarnish the Church's image and cause confusion among the faithful. Communicators should pay attention to their conscience and ethics to proclaim the truth in charity.

“Communication must bring people to friendship, not sow confusion, division and hatred and push people to the end of the road,” the bishops said in a letter issued at the end of their congress.

During the national event held every three years, local bishops also approved the Vietnamese translation of the New Testament by the Episcopal Commission for the Scriptures, which 31 experts completed in three years. They plan to finish the translation of the Old Testament in 2025.

They also allowed the Episcopal Commission for Culture to test run an electronic library and a digitization project among local clergy.

Bishops also elected new members of the Standing Committee and heads of the 17 episcopal commissions for the new term. Archbishop Joseph Nguyen Nang of Ho Chi Minh City was elected President of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Vietnam and Bishop Joseph Do Manh Hung of Phan Thiet Secretary General, replacing Archbishop Joseph Nguyen Chi Linh and Bishop Peter Nguyen Van Kham, respectively.

The Catholic Church in Vietnam has 27 dioceses serving 7,294,713 Catholics, accounting for 7.2 percent of the total population, according to Church statistics.

