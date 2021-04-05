X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories Podcasts
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Vietnam

Vietnamese bishop washes disabled people's feet

Bishop Dao tells Massgoers that Jesus' washing his disciples' feet showed his humble service and love

UCA News reporter, Ho Chi Minh City

UCA News reporter, Ho Chi Minh City

Updated: April 05, 2021 08:49 AM GMT
Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Is there no link between terrorism and religion?

Apr 1, 2021
2

Thousands sign petition seeking freedom for Indian Jesuit

Apr 1, 2021
3

Church in a quagmire over same-sex unions

Apr 1, 2021
4

Remembering the Catholic independence hero of Korea

Apr 1, 2021
5

Philippine priest washes feet of Manila street dwellers

Apr 1, 2021
6

Laotian authorities urged to release Christian pastor

Apr 1, 2021
7

Vietnamese priests urged to be humble servants

Apr 1, 2021
8

Myanmar's struggle will not be in vain, says Cardinal Bo

Apr 4, 2021
9

Pakistani filmmaker sets up digital platform for minorities

Apr 1, 2021
10

The many gifts of Easter

Apr 1, 2021
Support UCA News
Vietnamese bishop washes disabled people's feet

Emeritus Bishop Joseph Dinh Duc Dao washes the feet of patients at Francis Shelter on April 1. (Photo courtesy of giaophanxuanloc.net)

An emeritus bishop who is known for Divine Mercy practice in a southern Vietnamese diocese took God’s love to patients and people with physical disabilities by washing their feet.

Bishop Joseph Dinh Duc Dao of Xuan Loc celebrated a special Mass of the Lord's Supper on April 1 with hundreds of patients, disabled people, staff members and people from elsewhere at the church-run Francis Shelter in Dong Nai province’s Trang Bom district.

“I am really excited to celebrate our Lord’s Last Supper Mass with all of you who are suffering various chronic diseases but are always loved by God,” Bishop Dao told the congregation, adding that the celebration was a great opportunity for them to meet Jesus Christ, who loves them with a special manner.

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

The 76-year-old bishop called on Massgoers to pray for patients and the staff to feel God’s true unconditional love for them. Jesus’ washing his disciples’ feet showed his humble service and love for the disciples who were happy because they were loved.

Bishop Dao, who stepped down due to his age on March 3, urged local people to follow Jesus’ example by seeking new ways to express their true love with others, especially patients, through their words and behavior.

The bishop, who made endless efforts to promote Divine Mercy in the diocese with one million Catholics during his eight-year term, said Jesus established the Sacrament of the Eucharist to be in and with people, and his body becomes our source of life.

“We are invited to break the bread of our life and offer other people, and go out to preach the Good News to those who have not heard about God so that they could recognize God who loves and cares for them,” he said.

He said his pastoral visit to the shelter aims at bringing Divine Mercy to the patients who should know that God is in them.

During the Mass, Bishop Dao, who marked the 50th anniversary of his priestly ordination on March 27, knelt and washed the feet of 12 patients who suffer total blindness and paralysis of their limbs. This was the first time a local bishop had washed their feet at the Mass of the Lord’s Last Supper.

Children suffering from brain disorders with candles and cross in hands accompanied the prelate, who carried the Eucharist to a tabernacle. Massgoers then took turns to attend Eucharist adoration at the shelter.

Related News

After the Mass, Bishop Dao sat on the ground playing with people suffering cerebral palsy and talking with other patients.

The shelter, founded in 1999 by Joseph Bui Van Chau, a former English teacher who is dedicated to patients and abandoned people, is home to people with mental disorders, brain damage, cerebral palsy, complete or partial paralysis and impaired vision, orphans, homeless people and elderly people abandoned by their relatives.

Many of them need wheelchairs while others are confined to bed. They are cared for by nuns and lay volunteers.

Also Read

Scores dead in Indonesia, Timor-Leste floods
Scores dead in Indonesia, Timor-Leste floods
Harassment of journalists on the rise in Thailand
Harassment of journalists on the rise in Thailand
Karen refugees mobilize on Thai border to fight Myanmar army
Karen refugees mobilize on Thai border to fight Myanmar army
Pope lauds Myanmar youths' commitment to democracy
Pope lauds Myanmar youths' commitment to democracy
Duterte fails to inspire with Easter message
Duterte fails to inspire with Easter message
Flash floods wreck Easter in Indonesia
Flash floods wreck Easter in Indonesia

Latest News

Sri Lanka mourns a fearless defender of Tamil rights
Apr 5, 2021
Vietnamese bishop washes disabled people's feet
Apr 5, 2021
First cardinal of Cameroon dies on Good Friday
Apr 5, 2021
Scores dead in Indonesia, Timor-Leste floods
Apr 5, 2021
Mission society to expand investment in Africa
Apr 5, 2021
Harassment of journalists on the rise in Thailand
Apr 5, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Easter in Lent: a homily for 2021
Apr 4, 2021
Let us not forget the crosses of North Koreans
Apr 1, 2021
The many gifts of Easter
Apr 1, 2021
Church in a quagmire over same-sex unions
Apr 1, 2021
Holy Week a nightmare for Christians in Asia and Africa
Mar 31, 2021

Features

Sri Lanka mourns a fearless defender of Tamil rights
Apr 5, 2021
Karen refugees mobilize on Thai border to fight Myanmar army
Apr 5, 2021
Redemptorist priest-lawyer helps poor find justice in Indonesia
Apr 5, 2021
Lenten customs enrich faith of Sri Lankan Catholics
Apr 2, 2021
Covid-19 overshadows Holy Week in Timor-Leste
Apr 1, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Easter in Lent a homily for 2021

Easter in Lent: a homily for 2021
Assessing the historic papal trip to Iraq

Assessing the historic papal trip to Iraq
Pope slams arms race urges fairer distribution of vaccines

Pope slams arms race, urges fairer distribution of vaccines

Christians in Baghdad celebrate Easter in resignation

Christians in Baghdad celebrate Easter in resignation
Vatican II sacramental theology and samesex blessings

Vatican II, sacramental theology and same-sex blessings
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Easter Monday, 5 April 2021

Mass on Demand – Easter Monday, 5 April 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Monday in the Octave of Easter

Readings of the Day: Monday in the Octave of Easter
Lord, may live in holiness and in the faithful serenity

Lord, may live in holiness and in the faithful serenity
May there be reconciliation among all the people

May there be reconciliation among all the people
St. Vincent Ferrer | Saint of the Day

St. Vincent Ferrer | Saint of the Day
 
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.