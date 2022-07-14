Vietnamese altar boys inspired by religious vocation

Parish priests and families urged to help them recognize their religious calling

Altar boys take part in a catechism contest in Phat Diem Diocese on July 12. (Photo: phatdiem.org)

Hundreds of altar boys from a centuries-old diocese in northern Vietnam have been given the desire and enthusiasm to serve holy altars at churches and follow priestly vocations in the future.

Altar boys aged 11-18 from 68 parishes of Phat Diem diocese attended a special gathering on July 11-12 held by the diocese's Seminarians and Vocations Committee at St. Paul Seminary in Phat Diem, Ninh Binh province.

Father Peter Mai Van Vong, head of the committee, said the annual event aimed at inspiring priestly vocations among local altar boys and providing them with opportunities to train their faith life, interact with one another and enjoy a fun-filled summer holiday after a school year badly affected by the pandemic.

Father Vong called on the altar boys to follow the shining example of Samuel who quickly responded to the Lord's word.

"God calls us to be priests so that we can live with him and come to our brothers and sisters to comfort and bring joy to them," he said.

The priest also taught them how to seek a priestly vocation by showing strong interest in the consecrated life, willingly answering God's call, enthusiastically serving Masses, and having the ability to lead a bachelor’s life and serve others.

He said local parish priests, religious and families should play a vital role in helping altar boys recognize their vocation by walking with them, giving them material and spiritual support, and acquainting them with religious life.

Some altar boys raised queries and concerns about the priestly vocation to the priest.

During the two-day meeting, they played football, gave musical performances, attended Taize prayers in front of the Eucharist, entered a catechism contest and attended Mass concelebrated by 20 priests.

A boy representing all participants said that they were really excited about the large religious gathering that helped sow seeds of religious vocation among them.

Local priests were former altar boys from local parishes.

In April, Archbishop Joseph Nguyen Nang of Ho Chi Minh City, who serves as apostolic administrator of Phat Diem, ordained 11 transitional deacons, who are expected to be ordained priests at the end of this year.

Phat Diem Diocese, where foreign Jesuits established the first Christian communities in the early 17th century, is served by 135 priests.

The late Bishop John Baptist Nguyen Ba Tong, the first native bishop, became the prelate of the diocese in 1933.

