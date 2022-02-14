X
Vietnam

Vietnam to lift Covid restrictions on international flights

Southeast Asian country says it will remove curbs on flights from all markets starting Feb. 15

AFP, Hanoi

AFP, Hanoi

Published: February 14, 2022 06:04 AM GMT

Updated: February 14, 2022 06:32 AM GMT

Vietnam to lift Covid restrictions on international flights

South Korean tourists receive garlands at Phu Quoc International Airport on Nov. 20, 2021, as the Vietnamese island welcomed its first international tourists following a Covid-19 vaccine passport scheme. (Photo: AFP)

Vietnam will lift coronavirus restrictions on international flights for fully vaccinated passengers from Feb. 15, the country's aviation authority said.

The communist nation has virtually closed itself to the world since March 2020 due to the pandemic, dealing a severe blow to its vital tourism sector.

Authorities have slowly eased the curbs in recent months, with visitors trickling in under a bubble arrangement since November.

"Vietnam will lift restrictions on passenger carriage on scheduled flights and non-scheduled flights," the civil aviation authority said.

The statement, released on Feb. 13, did not say how many flights would be allowed to enter but indicated arrivals could be permitted to return to pre-pandemic levels.

Anyone wanting to enter Vietnam must be fully vaccinated and will have to observe a three-day quarantine, either at home or in a hotel, according to regulations.

Travelers must still abide by existing entry-exit regulations and pre-pandemic healthcare requirements, the authority said.

More than 90 percent of adults in Vietnam have received two Covid-19 vaccine doses. The government is considering inoculating young teenagers as it accelerates the rollout of booster shots.

Vietnam is currently reporting around 20,000 new daily cases and has recorded more than 2.5 million infections with nearly 39,000 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

