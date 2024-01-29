News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Vietnam

Vietnam to install first resident nuncio this week

Archbishop Maek Zalewski will work from a hotel in the capital Hanoi until his official residence is finalized

The old building of apostolic delegates next to the Hanoi Archbishop's House is now used as a public library.

The old building of apostolic delegates next to the Hanoi Archbishop's House is now used as a public library. (Photo UCA News)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: January 29, 2024 12:25 PM GMT

Updated: January 29, 2024 12:27 PM GMT

The Vatican's first resident representative to Vietnam, named nearly 50 years after mutual ties were severed, will work from a hotel in the capital while his official residence is finalized.

Archbishop Maek Zalewski is to arrive in Hanoi as the first resident papal nuncio to Vietnam on Jan. 31, announced Archbishop Joseph Nguyen Nang, head of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Vietnam. 

Nang said Zalewski will temporarily stay at the Pan Pacific Hotel in Ba Dinh district, two kilometers away from Hanoi Archbishop’s House.

A senior priest from the Hanoi Archdiocese said government and Vatican officials are to finalize a place for the nunciature, where papal diplomatic mission functions led by a nuncio.

“The government is likely to grant a plot of land in Tay Ho district for the Holy See to build the office,” the priest said on condition of anonymity.

Redemptorist Father James Dinh Xuan Toan based in Hue said that many people appealed via social media to the communist government to return an old church building that was used by apostolic delegates from 1951 to 1959.

The gesture could be a way to show its willingness to have a good relationship with the Catholic church, they said.

The building next to the Hanoi Archbishop’s House was confiscated by the government and has been used as a public library since 2008.

For some time the building was also used as a restaurant, discotheque, and bar by local authorities.

Toan said that “the government will be in hot water if it returns the building” as it could increase the demand to return several such properties. 

The communist government “borrowed” countless facilities run by religious groups in the north after 1954 and in the south after 1975.

Many of those properties are still used for public purposes while the rest were sold to private organizations and individuals.

“At the moment the government may save face by giving a proper plot of land to the Holy See to build a new building for the resident papal envoy,” Toan said.

In 1925, Bishop Constantino Ayuti was assigned as the first apostolic delegate in Indochina and was based in Hue.

Apostolic delegate Irish Bishop John Dooley moved to Hanoi in 1950 and stayed there until he was expelled from Vietnam in 1959. 

Another building of the apostolic delegates was based in Saigon, the present Ho Chi Minh City, from 1959 until 1975, when the country was reunified under communist rule.

The Vatican nominated nine apostolic delegates to Vietnam during the 50 years between 1950 and 1975.

Archbishop Henri Lemaitre was the last Apostolic delegate, who was expelled from South Vietnam in 1975. 

The Holy See and the Southeast Asian country have not had diplomatic relations since then.

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
November begins with the Feast of All Saints. That month in 2023 marked the beginning of a new UCA News series, Saints of the New Millennium, profiling some of Asia’s saints, “ordinary” people who try to live faithfully amid the demands of life in our time.
Perhaps the closest they will ever come to fame will be in your reading about them in UCA News. But they are saints for today. Let their example challenge and encourage you to live your own sainthood.
Your contribution will help us present more such features and make a difference in society by being independent and objective.
A small donation of US$5 a month would make a big difference in our quest to achieve our goals.
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Tribal Christians under pressure to renounce faith in Indian state Tribal Christians under pressure to renounce faith in Indian state
Vietnam to install first resident nuncio this week Vietnam to install first resident nuncio this week
Jailed Vietnamese Christian is a victim of ‘wrongful conviction’ Jailed Vietnamese Christian is a victim of ‘wrongful conviction’
Pulling off a publicity stunt with a Ukrainian-born Miss Japan Pulling off a publicity stunt with a Ukrainian-born Miss Japan
Closure of Philippine media outlet dismays journalists, activists Closure of Philippine media outlet dismays journalists, activists
American missionary priest dies in Bangladesh American missionary priest dies in Bangladesh
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Islamabad- Rawalpindi

Diocese of Islamabad- Rawalpindi

In a land area of around 178,341 square kilometers, the diocese covers the divisions of Rawalpindi, Sargodha, the whole

Read more
Diocese of Udupi

Diocese of Udupi

Udupi is a coastal diocese in Karnataka state. It is the 14th Catholic diocese of Karnataka. Udupi is specially known

Read more
Diocese of Krishnagar

Diocese of Krishnagar

In a land area of 8,640 square kilometers, the diocesan territory, located in West Bengal state, covers two civil

Read more
Eparchy of Puttur

Eparchy of Puttur

The eparchy consists of nine civil districts of Karnataka state with a vast geographical area of 51,950 square

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Vietnamese Cathedral bears testimony to history and heritagea

Vietnamese Cathedral bears testimony to history and heritage

St. Joseph’s Cathedral in Vietnam’s capital Hanoi is a French colonial-era landmark and one of...

Read more
St. Joseph Cathedral of Kuching bears legacy of independence heroesa

St. Joseph Cathedral of Kuching bears legacy of independence heroes

The Cathedral of Saint Joseph is the mother church of Kuching Archdiocese in the sole...

Read more
Relic of Maria Goretti adorns Malaysia’s Marian Churcha

Relic of Maria Goretti adorns Malaysia’s Marian Church

Church of Our Lady of Lourdes is a must visit for Asian Catholics who revere Mother Mary and...

Read more
Pakistan’s oldest church stands strong despite persecutiona

Pakistan’s oldest church stands strong despite persecution

St. Joseph’s Church in Lahore is the oldest Catholic Church in Pakistan that has flourished since...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.