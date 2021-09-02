X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Vietnam

Vietnam students expected to proclaim Christ

Archbishop Thien says the pandemic prevents people from physical contact but binds them together in a kindred spirit

UCA News reporter, Hanoi

UCA News reporter, Hanoi

Published: September 02, 2021 08:51 AM GMT

Updated: September 02, 2021 09:17 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Crisis deepens in India's Eastern Church over liturgy

Aug 31, 2021
2

Timor-Leste priest suspended over presidential aim

Sep 1, 2021
3

'Uniformity is not Catholic, it is not Christian'

Aug 31, 2021
4

Attacks on Christians go unpunished in Indian state

Aug 30, 2021
5

Religious leaders oppose bid to legalize cannabis in Sri Lanka

Sep 1, 2021
6

Court summons Indian bishop over land dispute

Sep 1, 2021
7

Philippine health workers strike over unpaid benefits

Aug 30, 2021
8

World Bank cash won't help Bangladesh integrate Rohingya

Sep 1, 2021
9

The deafening silence of the Pakistani Church

Aug 31, 2021
10

A daily struggle for refugees in Myanmar's Rakhine state

Aug 30, 2021
Support UCA News
Vietnam students expected to proclaim Christ

Young Vietnamese Catholics attend a prayer gathering in March in Ha Nam province. (Photo courtesy of tonggiaophanhanoi.org)

Students in Vietnam’s capital are urged to learn love and humility from Jesus and become devoted to bringing happiness to other people in their environment including social media.

Archbishop Joseph Vu Van Thien of Hanoi said youth is a precious blessing given by God, so students should learn, love and proclaim Christ in the new school year that will face challenges caused by Covid-19.

He said young people today gain a lot of knowledge through modern digital means, but they should "learn from Jesus as all wisdom comes from the Lord."

They should learn how to admit their mistakes, be meek and patient, let go of themselves and love people. When they humble themselves, they learn many things, do not disappoint themselves and fear to fail but discover God's will through events. They rely on the Jesus for inner peace and discernment.

"Studying with Master Jesus like that, you will find out the Father's will is the reason for your life when you commit yourselves to serving and loving others," Archbishop Thien said in his letter to local students who will start their new school year this month.

The 61-year-old prelate said that only when their hearts are filled with love can they find true meanings in life to go ahead. "Only with love will you take initiatives to weave the web of life that embraces humanity."

The cry of the poor is Jesus' call urging you to embrace them, step into their life to sympathize and share

The archbishop, who serves as vice secretary-general of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Vietnam, asked if they have ever lived too quickly to give their hearts a chance to go out to people in miserable conditions.

"The cry of the poor is Jesus' call urging you to embrace them, step into their life to sympathize and share," he said.

He said the Covid-19 outbreak prevents people from physical contact but binds them together in a kindred spirit. They maintain social distance but do not keep far away from others and do not let the pandemic divide their love.

"Love, sacrifice and compassion in young people must be shown in the face of the wounds and miseries of others. In the most desperate times, hope is the inner strength of hearts of love," he said.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Archbishop Thien said living in a world full of changes in science and technology requires youths to stay awake.

“You should know how to control yourself so that technology could not obstruct you but is a means to help you learn to live wisely, think deeply and express love. Do not let social media lose your true attraction to God. You need to increase connection, interaction and conversation with friend Jesus,” he said.

Noting that few young people talk about Jesus to their friends despite sharing numerous stories about idols and events, he urged them to take part in evangelization by studying the Scriptures and catechism to tell others about Jesus' story via social media.

"I believe that with your initiative and enthusiasm, you will bring God to many people in a close way, just as God loves and remains with them," Archbishop Thien said.

He said the concept of "citizens of the Kingdom" does not alienate Christians from their homeland. On the contrary, the faithful have the duty to stick to their homeland's destiny, to make the Gospel fragrant in their social environment.

"I fully expect that you both feel the presence of God through the local Church's concern and enthusiastically introduce your friends Christ who is alive and present among us," he said.

Please long for noble things because you are born for great things — profound inner freedom and true love that can make your life worth living happily

Vietnam’s bishops are expected to call on local people to walk with youths in the Church and society in 2022.

"Please long for noble things because you are born for great things — profound inner freedom and true love that can make your life worth living happily," the archbishop concluded.

Archbishop Thien, rector of Martyr Peter Le Tuy Institute of Theology that trains local religious, said he cancelled the Sept. 6 opening ceremony of the institute’s first new academic year due to Covid measures. Students will attend courses starting on Sept. 7 at the institute established in March.

All schools in Hanoi city will start the new school year on Sept. 6 and offer online courses to fight the pandemic.

The archdiocese has suspended all religious activities since May.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Tribal love must go beyond wearing traditional clothing
Tribal love must go beyond wearing traditional clothing
Timor-Leste's prime minister tests positive for Covid-19
Timor-Leste's prime minister tests positive for Covid-19
Churches bear the brunt under Myanmar junta
Churches bear the brunt under Myanmar junta
Papuan priests back revocation of palm oil licenses
Papuan priests back revocation of palm oil licenses
Philippine medical staff up protests over unpaid benefits
Philippine medical staff up protests over unpaid benefits
Partying Thai monks defrocked for flouting Covid-19 rules
Partying Thai monks defrocked for flouting Covid-19 rules
Support Us

Latest News

Tribal love must go beyond wearing traditional clothing
Sep 2, 2021
Church demands action over Sri Lankan Easter bombings
Sep 2, 2021
Pope wants to continue dialogue with China despite challenges
Sep 2, 2021
Vietnam students expected to proclaim Christ
Sep 2, 2021
Timor-Leste's prime minister tests positive for Covid-19
Sep 2, 2021
Centuries-old remains of first Korean Catholic martyrs recovered
Sep 2, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Tribal love must go beyond wearing traditional clothing
Sep 2, 2021
The chimera of a unified Korea
Sep 2, 2021
World Bank cash won't help Bangladesh integrate Rohingya
Sep 1, 2021
Keeping alive the loved ones who disappeared
Aug 31, 2021
'Uniformity is not Catholic, it is not Christian'
Aug 31, 2021

Features

Afghan evacuees face uncertain future in India
Sep 1, 2021
Honored Bangladeshi scientist has saved millions of lives
Sep 1, 2021
Organic revolution threatens tea disaster in Sri Lanka
Sep 1, 2021
Christians wary as Covid-19 third wave strikes Nepal
Aug 31, 2021
Vatican-inspired group shows solidarity with Afghan women
Aug 30, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Intolerable situation say bishops as more students kidnapped in Nigeria

“Intolerable situation,” say bishops, as more students kidnapped in Nigeria
Muslim and Christian clerics unite for peace in Mali

Muslim and Christian clerics unite for peace in Mali
Laywoman takes over communications for French bishops

Laywoman takes over communications for French bishops

Pope Francis small steps to promote women at the Vatican

Pope Francis' small steps to promote women at the Vatican
Controversial US priest still speaking out despite limits from bishop

Controversial US priest still speaking out despite limits from bishop
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Thursday 2 September 2021

Mass on Demand – Thursday 2 September 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Readings of the Day: Friday of the Twenty-second Week in Ordinary Time

Readings of the Day: Friday of the Twenty-second Week in Ordinary Time
Lord, may I continue Your work of reconciliation and unity

Lord, may I continue Your work of reconciliation and unity
May people see you in each one of us, Lord

May people see you in each one of us, Lord
Saint Gregory the Great | Saint of the Day

Saint Gregory the Great | Saint of the Day
slavery-in-asia
 
Catholicism in China - Contribute to help UCA News
Catholicism in China - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.