Vietnam struggles with a rising vaping epidemic

Joseph Pham continues to struggle hard with his addiction to e-cigarettes even after damaging his lungs for which he has been undergoing medical treatment since early this year.

“My parents were furious with me when they discovered that I kept them in the dark about my vaping,” the 20-year-old student of information technology at a university in Ho Chi Minh City said.

Pham started vaping around three years ago after being told by friends that it helps to keep the mind alert.

“I still have a bad cough, chest tightness, sleep disorders, fatigue, and breathing problems,” he said.

His parents have to pay 3.5 million dong (US$140) per month for his treatment. It will take him a year to detox and stop smoking.

Pham said many of his friends are e-cigarette users and have developed respiratory ailments and pneumonia. Some of them are seeking medical help.

Luong Ngoc Khue, director of the Fund for Prevention and Control of Tobacco Harms, said that 1,224 male and female patients were hospitalized in Vietnam in 2023 after using e-cigarettes and heated tobacco.

Out of these patients, 71 were under 18 years old. The prevalence of vapers aged 15 and above skyrocketed from 0.2 percent in 2015 to 3.6 percent in 2020, marking an 18-fold increase, he said at a press conference on May 3

On May 13, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh ordered government agencies to crack down on the sale of e-cigarettes and also thwart the smuggling of these products into the Southeast Asian country.

Doctor Truong Huu Khanh said teenagers typically turn to e-cigarettes for the thrill of experiencing something new, to imitate a popular idol and his stylish demeanor, or mere peer pressure.

The use of e-cigarettes and heated cigarettes is found to significantly increase addiction to nicotine and other harmful substances as they offer a wide range of flavorings, ingredients, and chemicals.

Khanh, who works at a hospital in Ho Chi Minh City, is concerned that the harmful trend is on the rise with teenagers and youths gathering in groups to socialize and vape together. Such an environment can lead to an increase in nicotine intake and also marijuana and other drugs, he said.

He noted that nicotine vapor is linked to numerous vascular diseases and an increased risk of lung cancer, while also posing a threat to non-smokers through passive smoking.

Prolonged e-cigarette use among teenagers without proper treatment can lead to cognitive decline, hindering their ability to learn and work effectively, the doctor said.

Khanh advises parents and teachers to closely monitor teenagers gathering in groups at home, school, and in public places.

“Early detection can help as it is easier for new users to quit vaping than those who are already addicted,” he said. “It is crucial to explain to them that vaping and smoking are no way to show bravery. Instead, good people must be polite, follow rules, and do good deeds.”

Doctor Tran Quoc Anh from the Central Hospital in Hue said many parents learn of their children’s addiction only after they are hospitalized for heart or lung problems.

His hospital has seen “a surge in admissions of young patients with severe conditions like heart failure and pneumonia, all linked to vaping,” Anh said.

Father John Nguyen Nien, the assistant priest of Tan Xuan Lai sub-parish, said the use of e-cigarettes gained popularity around 2013 after the government banned smoking in public places.

Nien noted the misconception that using e-cigarettes is not harmful to human health, leading people to switch to vaping.

Tragically, he revealed, “two members of the sub-parish succumbed to lung cancer and a stroke as a result of smoking and vaping.”

Father Nien emphasized the importance of strict government control over the sale of both e-cigarettes and cigarettes, and the need to severely punish those who sell them to children.

Catholic communities have a big role to play in shielding their members from tobacco and drug addiction through education, and by ensuring both their physical and spiritual well-being for a fulfilling life.

Nien said that local seminary candidates under 18 years old are not allowed to smoke. All seminarians are advised against abusing alcohol and tobacco, as these can affect their studies and religious lives.

Pham, who is still months away from recovery, advises students to avoid falling into the trap he finds himself in.

“This not only impacts academic performance and well-being but also poses significant challenges in quitting, placing a financial burden on families,” the 20-year-old said.