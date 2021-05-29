X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY
Slavery In Asia
Slavery In Asia
Slavery In Asia

Vietnam

Vietnam restricts religious services after Covid-19 surge

Cluster in Ho Chi Minh City is linked to Christian group Revival Ekklesia Mission

UCA News reporter, Hanoi

UCA News reporter, Hanoi

Published: May 29, 2021 06:22 AM GMT

Updated: May 29, 2021 10:31 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Elderly Indian nun defies pandemic to feed street poor

May 26, 2021
2

Evil weeds poison good fruit in Pakistan

May 27, 2021
3

Cambodian govt accused of silencing critics of Covid efforts

May 26, 2021
4

The brick kiln slaves of Pakistan

May 27, 2021
5

Beyond duty: The cost of spiritual calling in India

May 26, 2021
6

Christians flee Myanmar to take refuge in India

May 26, 2021
7

Is Modi trying to gag India's social media?

May 26, 2021
8

Myanmar's Cardinal Bo slams military attack on church

May 26, 2021
9

Hindu 'fundamentalists' attack church in India

May 28, 2021
10

Papuans in Indonesia seek to honor missionary priest

May 26, 2021
Support UCA News
Vietnam restricts religious services after Covid-19 surge

A Mater Unitatis sister offers food to a family from an isolated area in Vietnam's Bac Giang province on May 27. (Photo courtesy of Mater Unitatis)

Religious groups in Vietnam have been urged to limit their religious activities to contain the coronavirus outbreak after tens of followers of a Christian group tested positive for Covid-19.

The Center for Disease Control based in Ho Chi Minh City confirmed 63 domestic coronavirus cases during the past three days. All infections are linked to Revival Ekklesia Mission, a Christian group based in Go Vap district.

The cluster was detected after a woman visited a hospital with a respiratory problem on May 26.

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

The religious sect, which was approved by the government in 2006, has one 50-square-meter worship place and 38 members, of whom 29 have tested positive for Covid-19, according to state-run media.

Health authorities said the source of the infections might be two of the Christian sect's members.

One of them is the 65-year-old wife of the pastor who heads the sect as she started to have respiratory problems on May 13 after she flew to Hanoi on April 23 and returned six days later. The woman, who is accused of giving no health declaration to authorities, has been given treatment at the Hospital for Tropical Diseases.

Thang said those who fail to obey coronavirus measures would be punished according to the law

Health authorities are isolating specific areas and conducting large-scale contact tracing. They are providing medical tests for some 50,000 residents surrounding the Christian group's headquarters for contact tracing and preventing the outbreak. Some local churches are being used as medical checkup points.

The People's Committee in the city has ordered religious organizations to suspend all religious services and activities from May 28 until further notice.

Local people are asked not to gather at public places and not to go out if not necessary.

On May 27, Vu Chien Thang, deputy minister of home affairs, urged authorities to examine religious places across the country and asked religious leaders to stop religious activities.

Related News

Thang said those who fail to obey coronavirus measures would be punished according to the law.

Noting that some religious organizations plan to hold big ceremonies, the former head of the government committee for religious affairs warned that if they do not practice social distancing and move to online services, Vietnam will face a high risk of local infection.   

Father Peter Kieu Cong Tung, chancellor of Ho Chi Minh City Archbishop's House, said that local churches started to suspend religious activities on May 22. Catholics are free of weekend Masses but should attend online services.

Father Tung also announced that Archbishop Joseph Nguyen Nang had decided to cancel a regular training course and monthly retreat of local clergy due to be held on June 7-9 and a priestly ordination for 19 deacons planned for June 11.

He said the hard time is an opportunity for people to do charitable deeds according to the Christian spirit by working with other people to provide basic materials, face masks, disinfectants and other medical equipment to isolated places and areas badly affected by Covid-19.

Vietnam has reported a total of 6,713 confirmed Covid-19 cases including 3,770 patients under treatment and 47 deaths.

Also Read

Brunei Cardinal Cornelius Sim dies after battling cancer
Brunei Cardinal Cornelius Sim dies after battling cancer
Philippine Jesuits stand with Myanmar's suffering people
Philippine Jesuits stand with Myanmar's suffering people
Interfaith lawyers educate Filipino homeless on their rights
Interfaith lawyers educate Filipino homeless on their rights
Another church attacked in conflict-torn eastern Myanmar
Another church attacked in conflict-torn eastern Myanmar
Brunei has Covid under control as much of SE Asia falters
Brunei has Covid under control as much of SE Asia falters
Children in the firing line in repressive Thailand
Children in the firing line in repressive Thailand

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

Brunei Cardinal Cornelius Sim dies after battling cancer
May 29, 2021
Stella Maris joins global call for end to piracy in West Africa
May 29, 2021
Director of pontifical missions among El Salvador's Covid deaths
May 29, 2021
Vietnam restricts religious services after Covid-19 surge
May 29, 2021
America's first cathedral marks 200th anniversary of dedication
May 29, 2021
Philippine Jesuits stand with Myanmar's suffering people
May 29, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Evil weeds poison good fruit in Pakistan
May 27, 2021
Beyond duty: The cost of spiritual calling in India
May 26, 2021
People ask what is wrong with Japan
May 25, 2021
Sri Lankan Church adopts new stance after Easter carnage
May 24, 2021
Time to respect the role of Pakistan's Christian nurses
May 23, 2021

Features

Sri Lankan Buddhists perform religious rites at home for Vesak
May 27, 2021
The brick kiln slaves of Pakistan
May 27, 2021
Elderly Indian nun defies pandemic to feed street poor
May 26, 2021
Lao women trafficked into China under false pretenses
May 26, 2021
Cemetery of sorrow: Catholics care for babies who never lived
May 25, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
The Long Game

The Long Game
God goes before us

God goes before us
Just let go and let be

Just let go and let be
St Ignatius Loyola and the midlife journey

St Ignatius Loyola and the midlife journey
Youve got a friend

You’ve got a friend
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Catholic Mass Today | Daily TV Mass, Saturday May 29 2021

Catholic Mass Today | Daily TV Mass, Saturday May 29 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: The Solemnity of the Most Holy Trinity

Readings of the Day: The Solemnity of the Most Holy Trinity
Lord, make me a good disciple

Lord, make me a good disciple
Most Holy Trinity, empower and reassure the world

Most Holy Trinity, empower and reassure the world
St. Joan of Arc | Saint of the Day

St. Joan of Arc | Saint of the Day
 
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.