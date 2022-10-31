News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Vietnam

Vietnam religions push self-improvement to better society

Interfaith gathering marks the 200th birth anniversary of revered poet Nguyen Dinh Chieu

Vietnam religions push self-improvement to better society

Representatives of various religions pose for a photo at the interfaith gathering in Ho Chi Minh City archdiocese on Oct. 27. (Photo supplied)

UCA News reporter, Ho Chi Minh City

By UCA News reporter, Ho Chi Minh City

Published: October 31, 2022 05:30 AM GMT

Updated: October 31, 2022 06:32 AM GMT

Representatives of various religions in southern Vietnam recently met to discuss approaches to self-improvement to build a better society at their annual gathering.

Hundreds of dignitaries, scholars, nuns, monks and followers from Baha'i, Buddhism, Catholicism, Islam, Protestantism and the indigenous faiths of Cao Dai, Hoa Hao and Minh Ly attended the interfaith gathering at the Pastoral Center of Ho Chi Minh City archdiocese on Oct. 27.

The gathering with the theme "Improving ourselves to renew our life" also marked the 200th birth anniversary of Nguyen Dinh Chieu (1822-88), a great poet and cultural celebrity who was honored by UNESCO. His poems and other works convey humanity, foster moral and traditional values, and eulogize people who work for the common good.

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

Noting that self-improvement is considered a primary focus of religious life, Bishop Peter Nguyen Van Kham of My Tho said it was useful for followers of the various local religions to have a chance to meet, listen to and share their own ways of self-improvement that help enrich their traditions.

Bishop Kham said to improve oneself is to make oneself better and nicer to approach the Good, the Truth and the Beautiful, and contribute to making society better.

The prelate said religions can help their members to lead a life of virtue and build up a more healthy, humane and livable society.

Thich Minh Lien from a local Buddhist institute said Buddhists are taught how to improve themselves by avoiding killing, theft, indecency, lying and drinking, which are basic standards for people to bring happiness to themselves, their families and society.

Dao Co Bac, who is in charge of a Minh Ly-run charity clinic, said she educates herself by daily doing Buddhist meditation and contemplating prayers, exercising patience and generosity, and doing charity work.

Father Peter Joseph Mary Ha Thien Truc, pastor of St. Martin parish, said his father is a Cao Dai follower, his mother is a Buddhist, and he became a Catholic.

Father Truc said he used to work as a doctor and had a girlfriend but he left all after finding his priestly vocation to absolutely live out Gospel values and bring happiness to other people. He entered St. Joseph Major Seminary in 2003 and was ordained a priest six years later.

He sanctifies his life by performing the Ten Commandments, the Beatitudes and following examples of Jesus, Mother Mary and St. Joseph.

During the annual gathering that was held for the first time in 2009 by the Ministry of Interfaith Dialogue Committee of Ho Chi Minh City archdiocese, participants watched cultural performances given by Catholics, Buddhists and Cao Dai followers.

They also prayed for peace and justice in the country and around the world, and sang the Peace Prayer of St. Francis of Assisi.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Unvaxxed Filipinos banned from cemeteries on All Souls’ Day Unvaxxed Filipinos banned from cemeteries on All Souls’ Day
Korean Church grieves Halloween stampede tragedy Korean Church grieves Halloween stampede tragedy
Myanmar mourns monk who promoted interfaith harmony Myanmar mourns monk who promoted interfaith harmony
Vatican appoints first native bishop in Indonesia’s Papua Vatican appoints first native bishop in Indonesia’s Papua
Bishops identify new ways for better, peaceful Asia Bishops identify new ways for better, peaceful Asia
Bishops regret lack of Chinese presence at Asian gathering Bishops regret lack of Chinese presence at Asian gathering
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Church launches ambitious project near Disneyland Paris

Church launches ambitious project near Disneyland Paris

Bishop Jean-Yves Nahmias of Meaux has blessed the site of the future Saint Columban Church and school, a multi-million euro project that bucks the trend of church closures

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.