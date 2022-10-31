Vietnam religions push self-improvement to better society

Interfaith gathering marks the 200th birth anniversary of revered poet Nguyen Dinh Chieu

Representatives of various religions pose for a photo at the interfaith gathering in Ho Chi Minh City archdiocese on Oct. 27. (Photo supplied)

Representatives of various religions in southern Vietnam recently met to discuss approaches to self-improvement to build a better society at their annual gathering.

Hundreds of dignitaries, scholars, nuns, monks and followers from Baha'i, Buddhism, Catholicism, Islam, Protestantism and the indigenous faiths of Cao Dai, Hoa Hao and Minh Ly attended the interfaith gathering at the Pastoral Center of Ho Chi Minh City archdiocese on Oct. 27.

The gathering with the theme "Improving ourselves to renew our life" also marked the 200th birth anniversary of Nguyen Dinh Chieu (1822-88), a great poet and cultural celebrity who was honored by UNESCO. His poems and other works convey humanity, foster moral and traditional values, and eulogize people who work for the common good.

Noting that self-improvement is considered a primary focus of religious life, Bishop Peter Nguyen Van Kham of My Tho said it was useful for followers of the various local religions to have a chance to meet, listen to and share their own ways of self-improvement that help enrich their traditions.

Bishop Kham said to improve oneself is to make oneself better and nicer to approach the Good, the Truth and the Beautiful, and contribute to making society better.

The prelate said religions can help their members to lead a life of virtue and build up a more healthy, humane and livable society.

Thich Minh Lien from a local Buddhist institute said Buddhists are taught how to improve themselves by avoiding killing, theft, indecency, lying and drinking, which are basic standards for people to bring happiness to themselves, their families and society.

Dao Co Bac, who is in charge of a Minh Ly-run charity clinic, said she educates herself by daily doing Buddhist meditation and contemplating prayers, exercising patience and generosity, and doing charity work.

Father Peter Joseph Mary Ha Thien Truc, pastor of St. Martin parish, said his father is a Cao Dai follower, his mother is a Buddhist, and he became a Catholic.

Father Truc said he used to work as a doctor and had a girlfriend but he left all after finding his priestly vocation to absolutely live out Gospel values and bring happiness to other people. He entered St. Joseph Major Seminary in 2003 and was ordained a priest six years later.

He sanctifies his life by performing the Ten Commandments, the Beatitudes and following examples of Jesus, Mother Mary and St. Joseph.

During the annual gathering that was held for the first time in 2009 by the Ministry of Interfaith Dialogue Committee of Ho Chi Minh City archdiocese, participants watched cultural performances given by Catholics, Buddhists and Cao Dai followers.

They also prayed for peace and justice in the country and around the world, and sang the Peace Prayer of St. Francis of Assisi.

