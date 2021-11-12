X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Vietnam

Vietnam recognizes parish after 30 years

Son La province recognizes Moc Chau Parish where Catholics first gathered for prayers three decades ago

UCA News reporter, Hanoi

UCA News reporter, Hanoi

Published: November 12, 2021 04:53 AM GMT

Updated: November 12, 2021 06:42 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Back to the future — governance in the Catholic Church

Nov 8, 2021
2

If it happens on your watch

Nov 8, 2021
3

People of integrity and virtue will save the planet

Nov 9, 2021
4

Myanmar junta amends broadcasting law to curb media

Nov 8, 2021
5

Cambodia takes cautious approach to Covid rebound

Nov 9, 2021
6

Indian martyr, six others to be canonized next year

Nov 10, 2021
7

Polls show Marcos Jr. leading Philippine presidential race

Nov 9, 2021
8

Hun Sen warns he will crack down on protesters as ASEAN host

Nov 9, 2021
9

China shuts down Christian school in Beijing

Nov 9, 2021
10

Covid and Indian media’s credibility crisis

Nov 8, 2021
Support UCA News
Vietnam recognizes parish after 30 years

Government authorities offer flowers and congratulations to Moc Chau parish in Son La province on Nov. 6. (Photo courtesy of giaophanhunghoa.org)

Authorities in a Vietnamese province which used to reject all religious activities have recognized a parish where Catholics first gathered for prayers three decades ago.

Bishop Peter Nguyen Van Vien, apostolic administrator of Hung Hoa Diocese, presided at a special Mass to mark the establishment of Moc Chau Parish in Son La province in the northwest of the communist country.

Present at the ceremony on Nov. 6 were Emeritus Bishop John Marie Vu Tat, 21 priests and many people including representatives from local authorities and Buddhists who offered large bouquets of flowers to the parish.

Bishop Vien said God performs terrific things in the parish, the first officially approved by the government in a province that has eight parishes.

The prelate said the parish, which was established in 2015 by Bishop Tat, had developed thanks to many priests, religious and local people who overcame numerous grave difficulties to form and build Catholic communities over the decades.

He called on people to trust in one another, promote a culture of thanksgiving as God always loves them, and perform God’s will in their daily lives.

The starting point of building the local community was when Bishop Chuong and two priests paid a first brief visit to them on Christmas Day in 2005

Bishop Vien also appointed Father Joseph Nguyen Cong Binh as the first parish priest of Moc Chau, where Father Binh has served since 2018.

The parish has 240 families with 885 members in four subparishes and two mission stations in two districts of Moc Chau and Van Ho.

Peter Nguyen Van Nha, head of the parish council, said that in 1991 some Catholics gathered to pray and sing carols on Christmas Eve at a family’s house for the first time as they had no Mass. They then regularly gathered to say prayers and share their joys and sorrows with one another on Sunday evenings and solemn feasts.

In 2003, 39 Catholics attended Bishop Anthony Vu Huy Chuong’s episcopal ordination at Hung Hoa Bishop’s House and came into contact with church leaders.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

“The starting point of building the local community was when Bishop Chuong and two priests paid a first brief visit to them on Christmas Day in 2005,” he said. The prelate also started to meet and discuss religious issues with provincial authorities.

In 2006, Father Joseph Nguyen Trung Thoai started to provide pastoral activities for three communities at people’s homes. Priests from other places also visited and offered services to them.

As a result, many Catholic communities in the province were established. The province now has eight parishes — Son La, Huoi Mot, Chieng Khoong, Muong La, Mai Son, Yen Chau, Phu Yen and Moc Chau — all founded by the diocese.

A total of 8,000 Catholics have resident priests and five parishes are served by Lovers of the Holy Cross sisters.

Nha said Catholics in the province hope the local government will soon recognize the other seven parishes so that they have opportunities to build facilities and foster their faith life.

Son La province is Vietnam’s last place to approve religious activities.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Timor-Leste remembers heroes of Santa Cruz massacre
Timor-Leste remembers heroes of Santa Cruz massacre
Teaching terror: A black mark against Indonesian education
Teaching terror: A black mark against Indonesian education
Cambodia urged to free dissidents deported from Thailand
Cambodia urged to free dissidents deported from Thailand
Indonesian activists defend anti-sexual violence decree
Indonesian activists defend anti-sexual violence decree
Filipino prelate moves a step closer to sainthood
Filipino prelate moves a step closer to sainthood
UN under fire for weak response to Myanmar crisis
UN under fire for weak response to Myanmar crisis
Support Us

Latest News

Martyr’s impending sainthood cheers Indian Catholics
Nov 12, 2021
Timor-Leste remembers heroes of Santa Cruz massacre
Nov 12, 2021
Teaching terror: A black mark against Indonesian education
Nov 12, 2021
Sri Lanka to hold daily Easter attack hearings
Nov 12, 2021
Cambodia urged to free dissidents deported from Thailand
Nov 12, 2021
Indonesian activists defend anti-sexual violence decree
Nov 12, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Teaching terror: A black mark against Indonesian education
Nov 12, 2021
Why is Asia clinging to the death penalty?
Nov 12, 2021
COP26: Can India deliver on its promises?
Nov 11, 2021
The Vatican-China pact and Taiwan's diplomatic isolation
Nov 11, 2021
No way out for South Asia's child laborers
Nov 9, 2021

Features

'We are a country': Taiwanese embrace their identity
Nov 11, 2021
Lessons from Vietnam's Covid-19 field hospitals
Nov 10, 2021
The case for climate justice in Pakistan
Nov 10, 2021
Royal defamation takes center stage as protests roil Thailand
Nov 9, 2021
Bangladesh's deadly land dispute victims cry for justice
Nov 9, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Are Catholics ready for synodality Or is it too radical

Are Catholics ready for synodality? Or is it too radical?
The value of Value Education

The ‘value’ of Value Education

Time is running out pope tells COP26 and warns of Gods judgement if it fails

Time is running out, pope tells COP26 and warns of God's judgement if it fails
Meet the woman who hopes to bring healing to Catholic sex abuse victims in France

Meet the woman who hopes to bring healing to Catholic sex abuse victims in France
Catholic kids in Senegal help clean up a Muslim cemetery

Catholic kids in Senegal help clean up a Muslim cemetery
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.