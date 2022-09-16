News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
Vietnam

Vietnam priests urged to renew their lives to serve better

Training course covers Church teachings related to ministries, celebration of Mass and other rites

Priests in traditional clothes perform hymns at Sam Son Church on Sept 13

Priests in traditional clothes perform hymns at Sam Son Church on Sept 13. (Photo: giaophanthanhhoa.net)

UCA News reporter, Hanoi

By UCA News reporter, Hanoi

Published: September 16, 2022 04:45 AM GMT

Updated: September 16, 2022 05:56 AM GMT

Priests from Vietnam’s northern dioceses have been asked to return to God and themselves at their regular training course.

More than 800 priests from Hanoi archdiocese and 10 northern dioceses attended a training course on Sept. 12-14 at Sam Son Church in Thanh Hoa province. 

Present at the course with the theme: Towards a Synodal Church: Communion — Participation — and Mission were Archbishop Joseph Vu Van Thien of Hanoi and eight bishops.

Archbishop Thien, who presided at the opening Mass, said the training course was a good opportunity for all priests from Hanoi ecclesiastical province to meet and interact with one another and share their pastoral experiences and difficult challenges in their lives.

The prelate said they will study Church teachings related to ministries and celebration of Mass and other rites, and practices in their daily life.

Noting that priests must live out the faith, teach the faith to others and celebrate the faith, he urged them to contemplate and strengthen their faith to return to God and themselves.

"Child sexual abuse is inexcusable and stems from a crisis in faith, morality and education"

Archbishop Thien asked them to “pray to the Holy Ghost to renew our bodies, souls, hearts, lives and ways of serving as well. Only when our lives and hearts are renewed will the Church be transformed.”

Bishop Thomas Vu Dinh Hieu of Bui Chu said child sexual abuse is inexcusable and stems from a crisis in faith, morality and education.

Bishop Hieu called on priests to fight against the terrible crime and trust in God’s love and love the Church as a way to overcome the crisis and challenges in their lives.

Participants studied regulations on matrimony ministry and challenges in dealing with religious problems from migrant couples and mixed marriages, on Mass stipends, and how to use money. They openly discussed difficulties in their lives and effective ways to cope with them. 

They also went to confession, attended Eucharistic adoration and gave cultural performances to develop their fraternal relationships.

Hundreds more priests were expected to join the same three-day course on Sept. 15-17.

The training courses for local priests, which were held for the first time in 2010 in So Kien Basilica of Hanoi archdiocese, take place every three years.

They receive priestly formation from four major seminaries in Bui Chu, Hanoi, Thai Binh and Vinh.

Hanoi ecclesiastical province constitutes Hanoi archdiocese and 10 dioceses of Bac Ninh, Bui Chu, Ha Tinh, Hai Phong, Hung Hoa, Lang Son Cao Bang, Phat Diem, Thai Binh, Thanh Hoa, and Vinh.

