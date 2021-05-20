X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Vietnam

Vietnam prelate calls on journalists to report truthfully

Effective communication promotes solidarity and encourages people to grow in spirit and community life, says Archbishop Nang

UCA News reporter, Ho Chi Minh City

UCA News reporter, Ho Chi Minh City

Published: May 20, 2021 04:56 AM GMT

Updated: May 20, 2021 06:36 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Muslim mob attacks Christian villagers in Pakistan

May 17, 2021
2

Indian court favors nun's petition to ban offensive movie

May 19, 2021
3

Keep the faith: Pope's message of hope for devastated Myanmar

May 17, 2021
4

US gives $11m to Cambodia's vaccination program

May 19, 2021
5

Hong Kong gets new bishop after two-year wait

May 17, 2021
6

Relatives fear jailed Indian Jesuit has Covid-19

May 18, 2021
7

A good shepherd who can unite Hong Kong Catholics

May 18, 2021
8

Myanmar military arrest Catholic priest in Kachin state

May 17, 2021
9

Indian Catholic caregiver's death in Israel triggers political row

May 17, 2021
10

India struggles to dispose of Covid dead

May 17, 2021
Support UCA News
Vietnam prelate calls on journalists to report truthfully

Participants attend the celebration of the 55th World Day of Social Communications on May 15 at the Pastoral Center in Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo courtesy of tgpsaigon.net)

An archbishop in southern Vietnam has called on local reporters to connect people with one another through the quality of their reporting.

Some 200 priests, religious and journalists celebrated the 55th World Day of Social Communications on May 15 at the Pastoral Center in Ho Chi Minh City. The celebration, with the theme “Come and See,” was managed by Ho Chi Minh City Archdiocese’s committee for communication ministry.

Archbishop Joseph Nguyen Nang said communication plays a key role in church activities and all sectors of society. The Church pays much attention to communications that spread news effectively.

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

He shared the story of a Buddhist teenager in Kien Giang province converted to Catholicism last October after watching video clips on homilies by the late Archbishop Paul Bui Van Doc and Bishop Louis Nguyen Anh Tuan. The teenager was inspired by local Catholics’ good examples in faith practices and charitable work.

The prelate said social media associates people with one another and becomes useful for people. Thanks to social media, a woman found her husband 10 years after they lost one another.

“Communication is an effective way for Catholics to carry out their missions and Catholic communication aims to create communion with God and other people,” said the prelate. “In doing so, those who are engaged in communications work have to report good news to other people and help them love, share and unite one another,” he added.

We receive the mandate from Jesus and spread the gospel, good news and truth to other people in all circumstances

Archbishop Nang, deputy of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Vietnam, advised participants to be aware when they communicate news and events to ensure they do not do so with the aim of promoting personal interests, seeking revenge or getting "likes."

He said the World Day of Social Communications, intentionally observed on the Feast of the Ascension of Jesus Christ, is meant to remind people about Jesus’ words: Go into all the world and preach the gospel to all creation.

“We receive the mandate from Jesus and spread the gospel, good news and truth to other people in all circumstances,” he said, adding that many people receive good news from God but do not understand how to proclaim him.

He said evangelization is the mission of Catholics who must communicate good news so that people could understand the gospel of God and church views and live a good life.

Related News

Archbishop Nang warned that in reality bad news is popular news and many people prefer bad news over good news.

“It is important that we have to regain real joy and enthusiasm of the gospel to communicate good news to other people,” he said.

He reminded participants to respect the truth in their reporting. “We have the right to report the news but should remember that people also have the right to know the truth. When we communicate deceitfulness, we violate their right to know the truth.”

He said disciples of Christ are those who proclaim the truth. “Pope Francis invites us to come and experience the scenes, not stay at home and imagine. We need to know how to listen, see, read and understand the full truth.”

We report true news to make solidarity among communities and encourage people to grow in spirit, community life and positive values

Noting half a loaf of bread is bread but half-truth is not truth, Archbishop Nang asked journalists to discern and respect the truth, and be extremely careful when reporting news as fake news predominates on social media.

“We report true news to make solidarity among communities and encourage people to grow in spirit, community life and positive values,” he said, adding that they should be responsible for people’s good repute, personal prestige and private lives.

Concluding, he called on participants to speak the truth in love and work well to bring good fruits to others as they are given the mission of communication from God.

During the celebration, participants reviewed their activities during the past year and studied the message of the World Day of Social Communications from Pope Francis.

Also Read

Myanmar bishop goes online to provide spiritual nourishment
Myanmar bishop goes online to provide spiritual nourishment
Philippine Jesuits honor order's founder
Philippine Jesuits honor order's founder
Indonesian priest decries 'bid to castrate' graft busters
Indonesian priest decries 'bid to castrate' graft busters
Thai govt under fire over Covid-19 outbreak in prisons
Thai govt under fire over Covid-19 outbreak in prisons
Catholic charity throws lifeline to disabled in Singapore
Catholic charity throws lifeline to disabled in Singapore
Indonesian police arrest 53 over cathedral bombing
Indonesian police arrest 53 over cathedral bombing

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

The decline of Christianity in Pakistan
May 21, 2021
Myanmar bishop goes online to provide spiritual nourishment
May 20, 2021
Catholic groups stand with Bangladesh's poor during pandemic
May 20, 2021
Cyclone kills 50, damages thousands of homes in India
May 20, 2021
Cardinal warns of 'Chinese colony' emerging in Sri Lanka
May 20, 2021
Philippine Jesuits honor order's founder
May 20, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

The decline of Christianity in Pakistan
May 21, 2021
Will the Indian Church ever speak truth to power?
May 19, 2021
A good shepherd who can unite Hong Kong Catholics
May 18, 2021
Keep the faith: Pope's message of hope for devastated Myanmar
May 17, 2021
Letter from Rome: Who are the laity in a church of priestly people?
May 16, 2021

Features

Myanmar bishop goes online to provide spiritual nourishment
May 20, 2021
Catholic groups stand with Bangladesh's poor during pandemic
May 20, 2021
Catholic charity throws lifeline to disabled in Singapore
May 20, 2021
Myanmar Catholics inspired by pope's message of hope and unity
May 19, 2021
Distrust remains as Sri Lanka's Tamils try to honor their dead
May 18, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Maltese president threatens to resign if abortion is legalized

Maltese president threatens to resign if abortion is legalized

A second imam is assassinated in eastern DRCongo

A second imam is assassinated in eastern DR-Congo
A papal visit to France The balls in the popes court

A papal visit to France? "The ball’s in the pope's court"
Pentecost and a synodal Church the diversifying Spirit

Pentecost and a synodal Church: the diversifying Spirit
Pope Francis fuels the Churchs clean energy revolution

Pope Francis fuels the Church's "clean energy revolution"
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Friday 21 May 2021

Mass on Demand – Friday 21 May 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Friday of the Seventh Week of Easter

Readings of the Day: Friday of the Seventh Week of Easter
Lord Jesus, we praise You and thank You

Lord Jesus, we praise You and thank You
Strengthen Lord, Catholics under persecution

Strengthen Lord, Catholics under persecution
St. Christopher Magallanes and Companions

St. Christopher Magallanes and Companions
 
The Pontificate - Contribute to help UCA News
The Pontificate - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.