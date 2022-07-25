News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Vietnam

Vietnam prelate back in diocese he served during repression

Archbishop Joseph Nguyen Chi Linh of Hue has been appointed apostolic administrator of Nha Trang diocese

Archbishop Joseph Nguyen Chi Linh is seen here at Phu Cam Cathedral in Hue on June 20

Archbishop Joseph Nguyen Chi Linh is seen here at Phu Cam Cathedral in Hue on June 20. (Photo: tonggiaophanhue.org)

UCA News reporter, Hanoi

By UCA News reporter, Hanoi

Published: July 25, 2022 05:31 AM GMT

Updated: July 25, 2022 05:48 AM GMT

An archbishop from central Vietnam has been appointed as apostolic administrator to a diocese where he served during the years of religious repression by the communist regime.

Pope Francis named Archbishop Joseph Nguyen Chi Linh of Hue as apostolic administrator of Nha Trang diocese, the Office of the Bishop’s House in the diocese announced on July 23.

Archbishop Linh, 73, is the president of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Vietnam.

He was born in Ba Lang parish of Thanh Hoa province on Nov. 22, 1949, and moved with his family to the south in the 1954 exodus.

He studied philosophy and theology at local seminaries in Hue, Nha Trang and Da Lat from 1962 to 1977 and started to work at Song My parish when religious activities were restricted by the regime.

Archbishop Linh used to work in the fields and do odd jobs to support his family while quietly performing pastoral activities and training seminarians.

" Catholics owe a deep debt of gratitude to Bishop Minh"

He was ordained a priest for Nha Trang Diocese in 1992 after restrictions on religion were relaxed. He studied at the Catholic University of Paris in France for his doctorate in philosophy until 2003.

Father Linh was ordained bishop of Thanh Hoa, where he was born, in 2004 and 12 years later he was named archbishop of Hue.

The Office of Nha Trang Bishop’s House said the pope had accepted the resignation of Bishop Joseph Vo Duc Minh of Nha Trang tendered in 2019 when he reached the retirement age of 75.

The office said that local Catholics owe a deep debt of gratitude to Bishop Minh, who is an expert on the scriptures and promotes Marian devotion among them, for journeying with and making great contributions to the development of the local Church for the past 17 years.

In his letter to the local Church after his resignation, he said he was grateful to local priests, religious and lay people who worked with him through the ups and downs in his Church life.

Local people were introduced to Catholicism in the early 17th century and suffered severe religious persecution. They welcomed French Bishop Pierre Lambert de la Motte, the first bishop of Dang Trong (Cochinchine) Vicariate and his priests from Siam (now Thailand) in 1671.

Nha Trang diocese established in 1957 now has 222,000 Catholics including 11,000 ethnic minority villagers in 116 parishes served by 320 priests.

