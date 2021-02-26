Vietnam parishes restore infrastructure in disaster-hit areas

People walk on the end of the new road at La Van Thuong village on Feb. 8. (Photo: UCA News)

Le Thi Dieu Chung, a vegetable and fruit trader at Huong Can market, slipped on a muddy path while she was carrying 20 banana hands on her shoulders in 2019.

Chung, a Buddhist from Lieu Ha village, sprained her right knee and the bananas fell in the mud.

“It was a terrible accident and I had to spend months waiting for my knee to heal,” said the 52-year-old woman, who wears many clothes, a leaf hat and rubber boots during the chilly weather, adding that in places the 500-meter path was worsened by flooding last year.

She said local people, who mostly work in farms and brick kilns, raise fish and pigs and run small businesses, could not afford to build the road which links Lieu Ha and La Van Thuong villages.

