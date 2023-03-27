News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Vietnam

Vietnam officials storm Mass in ‘illegal chapel’

Communist authorities in Central Highlands take away copy of the Missal tell priest to report for investigation

Officials tell Father Francis Xavier Le Tien to stop celebrating Mass at a house in Kon Tum province on March 22

Officials tell Father Francis Xavier Le Tien to stop celebrating Mass at a house in Kon Tum province on March 22. (Photo: Supplied)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: March 27, 2023 05:20 AM GMT

Updated: March 27, 2023 07:03 AM GMT

Government officials in Vietnam's Central Highlands have sparked outrage by storming and breaking up a Mass because worshipers held the service in an ‘illegal chapel’.

Father Francis Xavier Le Tien Tien, pastor of Dak Giac Parish in Kontum Diocese, was celebrating Mass on March 22 in a house attended by Catholics in Dak Nong commune in Kon Tum province in the Central Highlands, bordering Laos and Cambodia, when he was told to end the service.

“It is shameful the way the authorities blatantly disrupted the sanctity of Mass,” Father Thaddeus Vo Xuan Son, head of Kontum Diocese’s Communication Committee, said on March 25. 

They offended Catholics around the globe, he observed.

"We must have a responsibility to protect the sanctity of the Mass. No one has the right to offend God," The 45 -year-old pastor of Vo Lam parish said.

Son, who visited the local Catholics and Tien, who serves as head of Dak Mot deanery, after the incident praised the priest for avoiding unnecessary tension between the communist authorities and local people.

A video clip that went viral after the incident showed up to 10 officials insisting Tien end the service while some of them took videos and photos of him and the participants. They were seen shouting angrily.

A man who identified himself as a vice-chairman of the People’s Committee was seen asking Tien, “What are you doing here? Where are you from?”

He told the priest to present himself at the People’s Committee headquarters in Dak To district for an investigation.

Tien, who has been providing pastoral care to local people for years, and a few faithful pleaded with the officials to let them complete the Mass. But they refused, saying that the house was not a place of worship.

They turned off the lights and a female official took away a copy of the Missal from the altar.

A senior diocesen priest said local authorities in Dak To are not forthcoming in issuing permits for religious activities.

When prayers are held, the authorities accuse the faithful “of gathering for prayers without permits," he said.

Dak To district authorities are infamous for restricting religious activities and dismantled 20 “illegal chapels” in 2015. 

After the incident, Bishop Michael Hoang Duc Oanh of Kontum said “local Catholics have no choice but to erect chapels underground" as permits are difficult to come by.

In December last year, the US State Department put Vietnam, ruled by the Communist Party, along with Algeria, the Central African Republic, and Comoros in the group of countries on its Special Watch List under the Religious Freedom Act for engaging in or tolerating  severe violations of religious freedom. 

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Indian priest arrested, diocesan official cries foul Indian priest arrested, diocesan official cries foul
Yet another minority community is on the edge in India Yet another minority community is on the edge in India
Demand to scrap welfare benefits for India's tribal Christians Demand to scrap welfare benefits for India's tribal Christians
Singapore police arrest 23 in child abuse crackdown Singapore police arrest 23 in child abuse crackdown
China frees pastor jailed for Sunday service China frees pastor jailed for Sunday service
8 jailed in Vietnam for kidney racket in Cambodia 8 jailed in Vietnam for kidney racket in Cambodia
donateads_new
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of San Jose de Antique

Diocese of San Jose de Antique

In a land area of 2,522.0 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the civil province of Antique.Antique is a

Read more
Diocese of Jilin

Diocese of Jilin

In a land area of 187,400 square kilometers, the diocesan territory, according to the open Church authorities, covers

Read more
Diocese of Vijayawada

Diocese of Vijayawada

In a land area of 8,734 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers civil district of Krishna. Vijayawada is the

Read more
Archdiocese of Bombay

Archdiocese of Bombay

With a land area of 10,103.4 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers civil districts of Mumbai City, Mumbai

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Japanese cathedral lives the memory of botanist French missionarya

Japanese cathedral lives the memory of botanist French missionary

The history of Kita Ichijo Cathedral Church, the mother church of Sapporo Diocese, is inseparably...

Read more
Relic of Maria Goretti adorns Malaysia’s Marian Churcha

Relic of Maria Goretti adorns Malaysia’s Marian Church

Church of Our Lady of Lourdes is a must visit for Asian Catholics who revere Mother Mary and...

Read more
St. Joseph Cathedral of Kuching bears legacy of independence heroesa

St. Joseph Cathedral of Kuching bears legacy of independence heroes

The Cathedral of Saint Joseph is the mother church of Kuching Archdiocese in the sole...

Read more
Sri Lanka’s St. Anthony cathedral promotes religious harmony, cultural diversitya

Sri Lanka’s St. Anthony cathedral promotes religious harmony, cultural diversity

St. Anthony Cathedral at Wahakotte in Kandy is a melting of cultures and religions in Sri Lanka....

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.