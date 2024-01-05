Vietnam monk punished for exhibiting unverified Buddha hair

‘Buddha's hair sarira’ is said to be one of eight strands of Buddha's hair gifted to two merchants from Myanmar 2,600 years ago

Venerable Thich Truc Thai Minh (left) along with another Buddhist monk shows the so-called ‘Buddha's hair sarira’ at Ba Vang pagoda. (Photo courtesy of Chua Ba Vang)

A senior monk in Vietnam has been disciplined by a government-sanctioned religious body for exhibiting a Buddhist relic allegedly originating from Myanmar.

Vietnam Buddhist Sangha's executive committee on Jan. 4 initiated disciplinary action against Venerable Thich Truc Thai Minh, head monk of Ba Vang pagoda in Uong Bi city of the northern province of Quang Ninh for holding a public display of ‘Buddha's hair sarira’ from Myanmar.

The pagoda claimed that the relic is “one of eight strands of hair that the Buddha plucked from his head, which was given to two merchants from Myanmar over 2,600 years ago."

Minh “confessed” and “repented” for his wrongdoing before the committee members, said the Most Venerable Thich Duc Thien, secretary general of the committee, as reported by Giac Ngo (Enlightenment) Newspaper.

Thien said the Sangha accepted Minh's repentance and banned him and his pagoda from organizing events relating to foreign Buddhists at the pagoda for one year.

The newspaper owned by the Sangha based in Ho Chi Minh City said the committee’s decision came after Ba Vang pagoda held public ceremonies on Dec. 23-27 to display and honor “an object said to be ‘Buddha's hair sarira’ from Myanmar.”

The exhibit attracted tens of thousands of people to worship and perform religious rituals at the pagoda.

A representative from the pagoda reportedly said that Minh, 56, also invited a group of Myanmar monks including Most Venerable Sayadaw U Wepulla, the head monk of the Parami Monastery in Myanmar, to bring the hair sarira to display in Vietnam.

The relic was returned to the Parami Monastery on Dec. 27.

Thien requested Ba Vang pagoda to remove all information about the relic on social media as it caused quite a stir among the public

He said the Buddhist executive board in Quang Ninh province will closely monitor the pagoda's religious and communication activities.

The Government Committee for Religious Affairs on Jan. 4 said Minh and other officials and his pagoda violated regulations on religious affairs by inviting monks from Myanmar monks and exhibiting the relic without official approval.

The committee said the Vietnamese Embassy in Myanmar has been asked to determine the origin of the hair relic.

It further directed Buddhist and government agencies to strictly deal with Minh and those found violating government regulations.

In 2019, Minh was dismissed from all his posts in the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha for holding soul-summoning and bad karma-removing ceremonies to heal worshipers of illness and demanded money or payment of voluntary labor for such rituals.

He was restored to the position of deputy at the Central Information and Communications Department of the Sangha last March.

