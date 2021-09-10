Vietnam medical workers warned not to quit jobs

Catholic nuns care for Covid-19 patients at a hospital in Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo courtesy of tgpsaigon.net )

Vietnam's Health Ministry has proposed to punish medical workers who quit their jobs while working at facilities for Covid-19 patients as the country is stricken by the Delta variant.

On Sept. 9, Deputy Minister of Health Nguyen Truong Son asked healthcare centers to arrange enough staff to treat Covid-19 patients and people suffering other illnesses. In the current situation, they could not abandon Covid-19 victims and seriously ill patients.

He said medical staff who have completed their duties successfully will be given rewards and good support to raise awareness about their duties and responsibilities.

Son noted that in recent months some healthcare centers have refused to provide treatment for Covid-19 patients and many died without proper treatment.

He said some doctors have been unable to withstand the pressures of work and have quit their jobs.

On Sept. 4, the Health Ministry proposed that medical staff who resign from their jobs will be dealt with and have their practice certificates revoked.

Son asked the city’s authorities to increase support to medical staff to ensure their health.

Son said the ministry does not issue any form of discipline but only recommends that many workers bravely join the national fight against the pandemic.

He urged healthcare workers to work closely to care for patients and contain the contagious outbreak.

He said the pandemic in the country's epicenter Ho Chi Minh City remains extremely complicated. Some 20,000 healthcare givers and authorities from local public facilities and 6,700 medical staff from other places have been working at the city’s hospitals for Covid-19 patients for the past three months.

Some are working with 140-150 Covid-19 patients each day on shifts of 8-12 hours.

Three health workers have died of Covid-19 and thousands of others have been infected.

Dr. Nguyen Van Vinh Chau, deputy of the city’s Health Department, said health workers who serve Covid-19 patients are given 120,000 dong (US$5) for their food per day each, while the central government sets 80,000 dong.

He said they are also offered suitable accommodation costing a maximum 450,000 dong per person per day to protect them from community infection.

Pham Duc Hai, deputy of the steering committee for Covid-19, admitted that the city has not yet met the demand for treatment from people.

Some 500 religious volunteers have joined frontline forces at six field hospitals for Covid-19 patients in the city since July at the city’s request

On Sept. 8, some 109 volunteers from local religious organizations set off to serve Covid-19 patients at two field hospitals.

Phan Kieu Thanh Huong, deputy of the city’s Fatherland Front Committee, praised local religions for walking with the city in the hard struggle to beat the pandemic. Religious volunteers willingly accept difficult working conditions and take high risks of infection to support frontline forces and care for patients.

Dr. Le Tuan Anh from the Covid-19 Intensive Care Center said this was the third time his hospital has received religious volunteers since late July. They work hard and provide great positive encouragement, professional and spiritual support, optimism and energy of life to doctors, nurses and patients.

Vietnam successfully contained the virus for much of last year but has recorded 571,746 cases and at least 14,435 deaths since the Delta variant outbreak hit the country on April 27.