X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Vietnam

Vietnam medical workers warned not to quit jobs

As the Delta variant spreads in Ho Chi Minh City, health workers could be punished if they resign

UCA News reporter, Ho Chi Minh City

UCA News reporter, Ho Chi Minh City

Published: September 10, 2021 09:55 AM GMT

Updated: September 10, 2021 09:56 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Dangers multiply for Afghan Christians under Taliban rule

Sep 8, 2021
2

Hong Kong police arrest Tiananmen vigil organizers

Sep 8, 2021
3

Miracle needed for beatification of 'St. Paul of Korea'

Sep 8, 2021
4

Redemptorist missionaries made Our Lady known in Vietnam

Sep 7, 2021
5

Christian help for Hindu victims of Pakistan temple attack

Sep 7, 2021
6

Pakistani philanthropist runs one-of-a-kind bank

Sep 7, 2021
7

Indian Jesuit priests return home safely from Afghanistan

Sep 9, 2021
8

Indonesian police arrest 10 over Ahmadi mosque attack

Sep 7, 2021
9

Singapore Catholics spread love for poor beyond borders

Sep 7, 2021
10

New bishop installed in China under Sino-Vatican deal

Sep 8, 2021
Support UCA News
Vietnam medical workers warned not to quit jobs

Catholic nuns care for Covid-19 patients at a hospital in Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo courtesy of tgpsaigon.net)

Vietnam's Health Ministry has proposed to punish medical workers who quit their jobs while working at facilities for Covid-19 patients as the country is stricken by the Delta variant.

On Sept. 9, Deputy Minister of Health Nguyen Truong Son asked healthcare centers to arrange enough staff to treat Covid-19 patients and people suffering other illnesses. In the current situation, they could not abandon Covid-19 victims and seriously ill patients.

He said medical staff who have completed their duties successfully will be given rewards and good support to raise awareness about their duties and responsibilities.

Son noted that in recent months some healthcare centers have refused to provide treatment for Covid-19 patients and many died without proper treatment.

He said some doctors have been unable to withstand the pressures of work and have quit their jobs.

On Sept. 4, the Health Ministry proposed that medical staff who resign from their jobs will be dealt with and have their practice certificates revoked.

Son asked the city’s authorities to increase support to medical staff to ensure their health.

Son said the ministry does not issue any form of discipline but only recommends that many workers bravely join the national fight against the pandemic.

He urged healthcare workers to work closely to care for patients and contain the contagious outbreak.

He said the pandemic in the country's epicenter Ho Chi Minh City remains extremely complicated. Some 20,000 healthcare givers and authorities from local public facilities and 6,700 medical staff from other places have been working at the city’s hospitals for Covid-19 patients for the past three months.

Some are working with 140-150 Covid-19 patients each day on shifts of 8-12 hours.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Three health workers have died of Covid-19 and thousands of others have been infected.

Son asked the city’s authorities to increase support to medical staff to ensure their health.

Dr. Nguyen Van Vinh Chau, deputy of the city’s Health Department, said health workers who serve Covid-19 patients are given 120,000 dong (US$5) for their food per day each, while the central government sets 80,000 dong.

He said they are also offered suitable accommodation costing a maximum 450,000 dong per person per day to protect them from community infection.

Pham Duc Hai, deputy of the steering committee for Covid-19, admitted that the city has not yet met the demand for treatment from people.

Some 500 religious volunteers have joined frontline forces at six field hospitals for Covid-19 patients in the city since July at the city’s request

On Sept. 8, some 109 volunteers from local religious organizations set off to serve Covid-19 patients at two field hospitals.

Phan Kieu Thanh Huong, deputy of the city’s Fatherland Front Committee, praised local religions for walking with the city in the hard struggle to beat the pandemic. Religious volunteers willingly accept difficult working conditions and take high risks of infection to support frontline forces and care for patients.

Dr. Le Tuan Anh from the Covid-19 Intensive Care Center said this was the third time his hospital has received religious volunteers since late July. They work hard and provide great positive encouragement, professional and spiritual support, optimism and energy of life to doctors, nurses and patients.

Some 500 religious volunteers have joined frontline forces at six field hospitals for Covid-19 patients in the city since July at the city’s request.

Vietnam successfully contained the virus for much of last year but has recorded 571,746 cases and at least 14,435 deaths since the Delta variant outbreak hit the country on April 27.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Imploring the Virgin Mary's intercession on her nativity
Imploring the Virgin Mary's intercession on her nativity
Philippine Church turns three brothers into fathers
Philippine Church turns three brothers into fathers
Indonesian scholarships help Papuan Christian students
Indonesian scholarships help Papuan Christian students
Thai monks in hot water for lighthearted podcasts
Thai monks in hot water for lighthearted podcasts
Cambodian Catholics join Buddhists for Season of Creation
Cambodian Catholics join Buddhists for Season of Creation
What do we have left at the end of life?
What do we have left at the end of life?
Support Us

Latest News

Christians under attack across Asia
Sep 10, 2021
Bangladeshi Catholics plant trees to mark Season of Creation
Sep 10, 2021
Imploring the Virgin Mary's intercession on her nativity
Sep 10, 2021
Vietnam medical workers warned not to quit jobs
Sep 10, 2021
Korean missionaries head to France and Japan
Sep 10, 2021
Philippine Church turns three brothers into fathers
Sep 10, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Imploring the Virgin Mary's intercession on her nativity
Sep 10, 2021
Is Laudato Si' just a bundle of papers in Asia?
Sep 10, 2021
What do we have left at the end of life?
Sep 9, 2021
Will Japan's next premier support a nuclear-free world?
Sep 8, 2021
Vietnam's young Catholics must evangelize among youths of other faiths
Sep 8, 2021

Features

Miracle needed for beatification of 'St. Paul of Korea'
Sep 8, 2021
Pakistani philanthropist runs one-of-a-kind bank
Sep 7, 2021
Singapore Catholics spread love for poor beyond borders
Sep 7, 2021
Redemptorist missionaries made Our Lady known in Vietnam
Sep 7, 2021
Thai anti-government protesters defy crackdown
Sep 6, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Vatican describes popes visit to Hungary Slovakia as pilgrimage

Vatican describes pope’s visit to Hungary, Slovakia as "pilgrimage"
Is Budapest worth only a Mass

Is Budapest worth only a Mass?
Why

Why?

Archbishop of Paris limits Old Mass to five churches

Archbishop of Paris limits Old Mass to five churches
Pope Francis in the country of Viktor Orbn

Pope Francis in the country of Viktor Orbán
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Friday 10 September 2021

Mass on Demand – Friday 10 September 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Readings of the Day: Saturday of the Twenty-Third Week in Ordinary Time

Readings of the Day: Saturday of the Twenty-Third Week in Ordinary Time
Lord, may my faith be founded on Your Word

Lord, may my faith be founded on Your Word
King of the ages, rule over our age

King of the ages, rule over our age
Saint John Gabriel Perboyre | Saint of the Day

Saint John Gabriel Perboyre | Saint of the Day

slavery-in-asia
 
Catholicism in China - Contribute to help UCA News
Catholicism in China - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.