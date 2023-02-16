News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storee-Book Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Vietnam

Vietnam jails South Koreans for smuggling people

Vietnam has jailed four South Korean men for smuggling people into the country during the Covid-19 pandemic

Vietnam jails South Koreans for smuggling people

This picture taken and released on February 15, 2023 by the Vietnam News Agency shows South Korean and Vietnamese defendants at a trial for people smuggling in Danang. (Photo: AFP)

AFP, Hanoi

By AFP, Hanoi

Published: February 16, 2023 12:27 PM GMT

Updated: February 16, 2023 12:31 PM GMT

Vietnam has jailed four South Korean men for smuggling people into the country during the Covid-19 pandemic, police said Thursday.

Lee Kwan Yuong, 55, and Seo Yuong Jin, 50, were sentenced to 10 years in prison for "organising illegal entry into Vietnam", police in the central city of Danang said on their website.

Song Hong Sup and Kim Chang Gi were jailed for nine years and four-and-a-half years respectively by the court in Danang.

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

Vietnam largely closed its doors to the world in early 2020 to curb the spread of the coronavirus, with a very small number of foreign experts and skilled workers from authorised companies given permission to enter. It reopened in March last year.

State media said the men had used their companies to illegally bring in nearly 200 South Koreans.

Lee, former deputy chairman of the Association of South Korean People in central Vietnam, earned more than $42,000 while Seo pocketed $3,600 from their services between December 2020 and March 2021, when they were arrested.

Fifteen Vietnamese men and women were jailed and five others, including one South Korean were given suspended sentences for the same charge.

Vietnam's authorities are examining several cases of wrongdoing during the pandemic period.

At least 100 officials and businesspeople were arrested in connection with a scandal involving the distribution of Covid-19 testing kits.

Thirty-seven people -- many of them senior diplomats and police -- have also been arrested in an investigation into the repatriation of Vietnamese nationals during the pandemic.

South Korea is the top foreign investor in Vietnam, with total registered capital of more than 81 billion dollars.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Activists decry Malaysia ban on LGBTQ books Activists decry Malaysia ban on LGBTQ books
Vietnam jails South Koreans for smuggling people Vietnam jails South Koreans for smuggling people
It pays to give, but check first It pays to give, but check first
Report documents rampant Christian persecution in China Report documents rampant Christian persecution in China
Indonesian Catholic priest commits suicide Indonesian Catholic priest commits suicide
Family seeks probe into alleged suicide of Indian priest Family seeks probe into alleged suicide of Indian priest
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Pangkalpinang

Diocese of Pangkalpinang

Pangkalpinang diocese is based in Pangkalpinang, the provincial capital of Bangka-Belitung. Its territory includes the

Read more
Diocese of Tiruchirapalli

Diocese of Tiruchirapalli

The diocese covers a total land area of 10,448 square kilometres and includes district of Tiruchirapalli and parts of

Read more
Apostolic Prefecture of Suixian

Apostolic Prefecture of Suixian

Suixian/Suizhou, formerly Sui County is a prefecture-level city in

Read more
Archdiocese of Xian

Archdiocese of Xian

In a land area of approximately 12,000 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the urban area and 3 counties

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Sri Lanka’s St. Anthony cathedral promotes religious harmony, cultural diversitya

Sri Lanka’s St. Anthony cathedral promotes religious harmony, cultural diversity

St. Anthony Cathedral at Wahakotte in Kandy is a melting of cultures and religions in Sri Lanka....

Read more
Singapore’s Good Shepherd Cathedral holds French saint’s relics a

Singapore’s Good Shepherd Cathedral holds French saint’s relics

The Cathedral of Good Shepherd in Singapore is a historic National Monument, but it also holds...

Read more
Marian Basilica lives the memory of India’s sole Roman Catholic rulera

Marian Basilica lives the memory of India’s sole Roman Catholic ruler

Basilica of Our Lady of Graces in Sardhana is a historic church that lives the memory of love and...

Read more
Malaysian Church pays tribute to miraculous Saint Anthonya

Malaysian Church pays tribute to miraculous Saint Anthony

The Church of St. Anthony of Padua at Teluk Intan in Malaysia is a wonderful tribute to the wonder...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.