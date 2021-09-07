X
Vietnam

Vietnam jails man for five years for spreading Covid-19

Man convicted of flouting strict quarantine rules and spreading the virus among his contacts

AFP, Hanoi

AFP, Hanoi

Published: September 07, 2021 06:15 AM GMT

Updated: September 07, 2021 06:18 AM GMT

Vietnam jails man for five years for spreading Covid-19

A Vietnamese soldier checks the travel documents of a motorist at a checkpoint in Ho Chi Minh City on Aug. 23 after the government imposed a stricter lockdown until Sept. 16 to stop the spread of Covid-19. (Photo: AFP)

A Vietnamese man has been sentenced to five years in jail for spreading Covid-19 after he breached home quarantine rules.

Le Van Tri was convicted of "spreading dangerous infectious diseases to other people" after he traveled to his home province Ca Mau from coronavirus hotspot Ho Chi Minh City in July, according to a report on the website of the provincial People's Court.

The 28-year old was accused of breaching a 21-day home quarantine regulation in the southern province, which had a lower case rate than Ho Chi Minh City, and he tested positive for Covid-19 on July 7.

"Tri's breach of the home medical quarantine regulation led to many people becoming infected with Covid-19 and one person died on August 7," the court report stated.

State media said eight people became infected because of Tri.

After keeping case numbers low last year, Vietnam is now dealing with its most serious Covid-19 outbreak so far, with nearly 540,000 infections and more than 13,000 deaths recorded.

The vast majority of infections and deaths have been reported since the end of April, and Vietnam's capital Hanoi and commercial hub Ho Chi Minh City have been in strict lockdown for most of the past few months.

Several people have been sentenced for spreading Covid-19 to others in Vietnam.

A 32-year old man in Hai Duong was sentenced to 18 months in prison in July and a Vietnam Airlines flight attendant was handed a two-year suspended jail term in March for the same charge.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

