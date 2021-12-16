X
Filipino Jesuits keep up mission on island of living dead

Vietnam

Vietnam jails farmer-activists fighting land grab

Nguyen Thi Tam and Trinh Ba Phuong were convicted for reporting police excesses against farmers on Facebook

UCA News reporter, Hanoi

UCA News reporter, Hanoi

Published: December 16, 2021 06:32 AM GMT

Updated: December 16, 2021 06:38 AM GMT

Vietnam jails farmer-activists fighting land grab

Jailed farmer and land rights activist Trinh Ba Phuong’s wife Do Thi Thu and their two sons with banners seeking his release. (Photo courtesy of Thu Do’s Facebook)

Two land activists who reported a deadly police raid on farmers on the outskirts of Vietnam’s capital in 2020 have been sentenced to a total of 16 years in jail for spreading anti-state information.

Nguyen Thi Tam and Trinh Ba Phuong, both residents of Duong Noi ward of Dong Da district and victims of rampant land grabbing, were sentenced to six and 10 years in prison respectively by the People's Court of Hanoi City on Dec. 15.

Tam, 49, will also be placed on probation for three years, while Phuong, 36, will be given five years' probation following their sentences.

Phuong was also convicted of keeping a copy of the government-banned Cam Nang Nuoi Tu (A Handbook for Families of Prisoners), authored by famous dissident activist Pham Doan Trang, who was sentenced to nine years in jail on Dec. 14.

State-run Hanoimoi newspaper said the defendants were charged with having published writings and disseminated video clips related to a police attack on farmers in Dong Tam commune in early 2020.

The dawn attack killed Le Dinh Kinh, a community leader, and three officers while also causing grave injuries to three farmers.

As a farmer, I try to live according to laws but it is unreasonable that officials who are paid by the people’s taxes do not obey laws

The newspaper said the information and contents circulated by the activists distorted the event, aroused public opposition to the government, slandered authorities and caused confusion among the people so as to oppose the State of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.

Family relatives of the two defendants were detained and prevented from attending the four-hour trial where four lawyers defended the victims.  

A lawyer who defended the defendants said that Tam, a mother of three, told the jury that she posted her writings and shared other online materials on her three Facebook accounts as a way to sympathize with the victims who were in the same situation as her and to ask authorities to deal with land conflicts fairly.

She said her family and 20 other families had their farms illegally confiscated by local authorities in 2008. Since then they have been complaining about land grabbing and unfair compensation to authorities who did not respond. They were even threatened, beaten and prevented from filing complaints.

The activist admitted that some of her materials may not have been factual but said she was treated unfairly. Many people and government agencies who published wrong information were just fined and directed to remove their social media posts.

Tam said her actions did not amount to opposing the government. She had helped many farmers to file complaints with the National Assembly and offered hundreds of copies of the constitution to people so that they could understand the laws and sue authorities accordingly.

The woman, who has not been allowed to meet her family relatives since her arrest 18 months ago, said: “As a farmer, I try to live according to laws but it is unreasonable that officials who are paid by the people’s taxes do not obey laws.”

Phuong, a father of two, said in absence of his lawyer he had exercised his right to keep silent during the investigation process. He was detained, threatened, tortured and admitted to a hospital for mental patients.   

His mother Can Thi Theu and brother Trinh Ba Tu were each imprisoned for eight years in May for posting news on social media about the land dispute

It’s been a decade since he and his family members lodged complaints with authorities against the grabbing of their farmland but no justice was done.

Phuong, who was arrested in 2020 just a few days after his wife gave birth to their second child, told the jury that he had struggled against government authorities, oppression and exploitation by the Communist Party of Vietnam.

“I did not commit any crime against the people and the country,” he said, adding that he was working to ensure no detainees die in police stations and people no longer have to work abroad via trafficking groups.

His mother Can Thi Theu and brother Trinh Ba Tu were each imprisoned for eight years in May for posting news on social media about the land dispute in Dong Tam.

