Vietnam imprisons fifth activist in a fortnight

Rights activist Le Trong Hung talks about his campaign as an independent candidate in the National Assembly election before his arrest. (Photo: Hung Gan Le)

A Vietnamese activist who sought to educate people about the law of the land has been jailed for spreading anti-state materials, becoming the fifth person sentenced to prison in the past two weeks.

Le Trong Hung was sentenced to five years in jail and another five years’ probation by the People's Court of Hanoi City on Dec. 31.

State-run Hanoimoi newspaper reported that Hung, 42, was convicted of "making, storing, distributing or propagating information and documents aimed at opposing the Socialist Republic of Vietnam."

The newspaper said the father of two young children was accused of posting four video clips on Facebook “distorting the government's policies, defaming the people's administration, spreading psychological warfare and causing confusion among the people.”

In the videos he discussed the police brutal raid on farmers on the outskirts of Hanoi in 2020, the court’s role in Vietnam’s political system, and his candidacy for the National Assembly election.

The newspaper said the jury concluded that Hung's behavior was very serious, directly infringing upon national security and defaming the government and the socialist regime.

As a citizen and an independent journalist, I disseminated the constitution and laws to the people of the country, and guided them to use them correctly

Lawyer Le Van Luan, one of three attorneys who acted on behalf of Hung, said the defendant rejected all charges against himself during the four-hour trial which Hung’s wife, Do Le Na, was prevented from entering. Na is blind.

"As a citizen and an independent journalist, I disseminated the constitution and laws to the people of the country, and guided them to use them correctly,” said Hung, who was arrested in March 2021 after he had campaigned as an independent candidate in the National Assembly election scheduled for May.

The defendant, who has a degree in law, said he bought 10,000 copies of the constitution and delivered almost all of them to people over five years.

His lawyer Luan said the Hanoi resident admitted only to exercising the right to freedom of the press, not opposing the government but building a state of law.

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

He asked the jury to acquit him of all charges and release him immediately. After the jury passed the sentence, Hung loudly voiced his displeasure and said he would appeal.

Hung was one of five rights activists who were sentenced from 5-10 years in jail during the last two weeks of 2021 for spreading information against the state on social media. The others are Pham Doan Trang, Trinh Ba Phuong, Nguyen Thi Tam and Do Nam Trung, all aged 36-49.

Phuong, the youngest, was sentenced to 10 years behind bars on Dec. 15.

His mother, Can Thi Theu, and brother, Trinh Ba Tu, had their sentences upheld by a court in Hoa Binh province on Dec. 24. The two defendants had been sentenced to eight years behind bars each in May. They are farmers whose farms were grabbed unfairly by authorities.

Human Rights Watch reported that at least 145 activists have been put behind bars for speaking out for exercising basic rights in a peaceful manner.