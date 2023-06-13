News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Vietnam

Vietnam hunts down insurgents after police station attacks

At least six dead, 22 detained amid claims homes and a church were destroyed

In this file photo, Montagnards demonstrate in Freedom Plaza in Washington DC on 21 June 2005 against alleged human rights abuses against them committed by the Vietnamese government. Vietnamese security forces are hunting a small group of insurgents, said to be Montagnards, who authorities say attacked police stations and took hostages on June 11, leaving at least six people dead.

In this file photo, Montagnards demonstrate in Freedom Plaza in Washington DC on 21 June 2005 against alleged human rights abuses against them committed by the Vietnamese government. Vietnamese security forces are hunting a small group of insurgents, said to be Montagnards, who authorities say attacked police stations and took hostages on June 11, leaving at least six people dead. (Photo: AFP)

 UCA News reporter

By  UCA News reporter

Published: June 13, 2023 04:51 AM GMT

Updated: June 13, 2023 05:03 AM GMT

Vietnamese security forces have fanned out across Dak Lak province in this country’s Central Highlands where they are hunting down a small group of insurgents who authorities say attacked police stations and took hostages over the weekend, leaving at least six people dead.

However, sources outside of Vietnam said the insurgents are Christian Dega who were protesting repressive tactics by local authorities, including the destruction of a church. A crackdown followed and the situation escalated.

Official sources said 22 people had been rounded up and charged in regards to the attack launched in Ea Tieu and Ea Ktur Communes of Cu Kuin district. The dead included commune officials and police officers while several more, including civilians, were wounded.

The Many Faces of Asian Mary in Asia
and the World

"Police and relevant forces in Dak Lak province are hunting for the remaining suspects, who were among dozens of armed people that gunned down a number of police officers and locals at two police stations," said Lieutenant General To An Xo, from the Ministry of Public Security.

Two hostages were freed and a third escaped.

Video sent to UCA News showed soldiers armed with semi-automatic weapons firing at will into compounds from where insurgents appeared to be firing back. Photos published by state-run Tuoi Tre News showed three men in police custody.

"Security forces had launched a counter offensive"

According to state newspapers, VnExpress and Cong Thuong, the attack was launched at dawn on the morning of June 11, when about 40 people wearing camouflage vests divided into two groups, then attacked the two police stations.

Dispatches from VnExpress and Cong Thuong also said a pickup truck had been stopped and the driver shot dead. However, both stories were deleted from their websites shortly after posting.

Sources from with the Vietnamese diaspora community in the West said the group was made-up Dega people who are considered a part the Montagnard hill tribes. One source said Vietnamese security forces had launched a counter offensive in response to protests.

A statement released in the United States around the same time as the Vietnamese authorities reported the initial Sunday morning attacks urged the US and other countries to stand behind them.

“The Dega people are not against the Vietnamese government, and we do not destroy the Vietnamese government, but we are against terrorists. The people who have come to our land are terrorists organized by the Vietnamese government,” it said.

It said those, “terrorists ... have arrested us, beat us up, tortured us. They have destroyed our houses. They have destroyed our church.” It also said Dega farmland had been confiscated and their crops cut down while Dega people had been kidnapped “and sold to other countries.”

Montagnards fought alongside US and allied troops during the Vietnam War and many have converted to Christianity. Land disputes with local communist authorities are not uncommon in the sensitive Central Highlands and some living abroad have campaigned for independence.

Seven farmers were arrested in November after a dispute over land use involving a coffee and durian plantations and a state-owned company.

According to Radio Free Asia, when word of the incident reached authorities, they sent 20 vans and up to 500 police officers to the scene to rescue the three men and arrest 25 local people.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Vatican urged to step in to end endogamy in Indian Church Vatican urged to step in to end endogamy in Indian Church
Depopulating Japan through the abortion pill Depopulating Japan through the abortion pill
Korea, Bangladesh church collaboration nurtures future priests Korea, Bangladesh church collaboration nurtures future priests
Philippine villagers flee as volcano spews lava Philippine villagers flee as volcano spews lava
Indonesian court jails three Papuans for treason Indonesian court jails three Papuans for treason
Pakistan Church urges national unity to end economic woes Pakistan Church urges national unity to end economic woes
donateads_new
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Aizawl

Diocese of Aizawl

The diocese of Silchar was erected in 1969, covering the civil districts of Cachar, Hailkandi and Karimkanj in Assam,

Read more
Diocese of Hamhung

Diocese of Hamhung

The Hamhung diocesan territory stretches over 52,322 square kilometers and covers Hamkyongnam and Hamkyongbuk

Read more
Diocese of Purwokerto

Diocese of Purwokerto

Purwokerto diocese covers an area of 13,870 square kilometers and includes 12 districts and two municipalities of

Read more
Diocese of Satna

Diocese of Satna

In a land area of 45,147 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the revenue districts of Chhatarpur, Rewa,

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Brunei cathedral, a haven for migrant Catholicsa

Brunei cathedral, a haven for migrant Catholics

The Cathedral of Our Lady of the Assumption at the heart of Bruneian capital Bendar Seir Begawan,...

Read more
Relic of Maria Goretti adorns Malaysia’s Marian Churcha

Relic of Maria Goretti adorns Malaysia’s Marian Church

Church of Our Lady of Lourdes is a must visit for Asian Catholics who revere Mother Mary and...

Read more
Kyoto cathedral lives the memory of brave Japanese martyrsa

Kyoto cathedral lives the memory of brave Japanese martyrs

Asian Catholics who wish to learn about persecution and martyrdom of Japanese Catholics for faith...

Read more
Vietnamese cathedral offered sanctuary to slain president a

Vietnamese cathedral offered sanctuary to slain president

St. Francis Xavier Church in the China town of former Vietnamese capital Saigon (Ho Chi Minh City)...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.