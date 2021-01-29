X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories Podcasts
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Vietnam

Vietnam gets tough to contain new Covid-19 wave

Deputy PM warns of 30,000 potential cases after a sudden spike in local infections

UCA News reporter, Ho Chi Minh City

UCA News reporter, Ho Chi Minh City

Updated: January 29, 2021 09:42 AM GMT
Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Philippine bishops to end priest stipends for services

Jan 29, 2021
2

Hindu activists 'terrorize' Indian Christians in Catholic media center

Jan 27, 2021
3

China bans citizens from gambling in Cambodia

Jan 29, 2021
4

Fierce anti-Christian campaign targets India's indigenous people

Jan 29, 2021
5

Police arrest Indonesian politician over racist slurs

Jan 27, 2021
6

Anger over 'disgraceful' burial of activist in Pakistan

Jan 27, 2021
7

How long will India celebrate its secular constitution?

Jan 27, 2021
8

Catholic nun leads mission of mercy for Vietnam's rural poor

Jan 28, 2021
9

Couple receive 77 lashes for gay sex in Indonesia

Jan 29, 2021
10

Cambodia expands monitoring of 'fake news'

Jan 28, 2021
Support UCA News
Vietnam gets tough to contain new Covid-19 wave

Catholics welcome Archbishop Vu Van Thien to Hang Kenh Parish in Hai Phong on Jan. 28. (Photo courtesy of gphaiphong.org)

Vietnam’s government is enforcing stringent social distancing to stem the coronavirus in two northern provinces where the country’s worst infections were found.

The Health Ministry has recorded 91 locally transmitted infections in Hanoi, Hai Phong and three neighboring provinces since Jan. 27, ending a nearly two-month run without a local case.

One case involves a female factory worker, 34, from Hai Duong province, who met with a Vietnamese national who had travelled to Japan and tested positive for the new UK variant of the virus, which is much more easily transmissible.

The other is a 31-year-old support staff worker from Van Don International Airport in Quang Ninh who was responsible for transporting infected passengers from abroad to quarantine centers.

The ministry said the country’s worst wave of Covid-19 cases has a high risk of rapidly spreading in communities. Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam said Vietnam should prepare for a possible scenario of up to 30,000 coronavirus cases.

Catholicism in China

Catholicism in 21st Century China

Read the Catholicism in China Essays
Get it Now

On Jan. 28, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc ordered provincial officials and state agencies to tighten screening and controls so as to stem the deadly pandemic within 10 days.

Phuc demanded Chi Linh city of Hai Duong province be isolated and people stay home and maintain social distancing for 21 days. People are only allowed to leave their homes to go to work, buy food and medicines and be hospitalized. No more than two people can gather in public places and they must keep themselves at least two meters apart.

Local schools, entertainment places, public transport and non-essential services have been shut down. Van Don International Airport will also close within 15 days.

The PM ordered authorities in Hai Duong and Quang Ninh to take stringent measures to contain the coronavirus spread and speed up contact tracing.

On Jan. 29, the People’s Committee of Quang Ninh province launched a Covid-19 task force with 120 workers and 258 stations to control the coronavirus spread in Dong Trieu town where 4,600 cases at risk have been traced.

Related News

People from other provinces and cities throughout the country are asked to wear face masks, avoid gatherings and keep their distance in public places. Local authorities are allowed to tighten coronavirus measures if infections are found.

Many people are concerned that the new Covid-19 outbreak, which comes just two weeks before the Lunar New Year festival, will cause large social and religious gatherings to be held indoors.

Archbishop Joseph Vu Van Thien of Hanoi, who also serves as apostolic administrator of Hai Phong Diocese, has not issued any guidelines on religious activities in churches.

As of Jan. 29, Vietnam had reported 1,651 coronavirus cases and 35 deaths.

Vietnam and New Zealand are ranked the world’s best-performing countries in their response to the pandemic, according to a Covid-19 performance index published on Jan. 27 by the Lowy Institute, an Australian think tank.

The institute sought to assess the impact of geography, political systems and economic development in assessing outcomes.

The index, which was based on six indicators including confirmed cases, deaths per million people and the scale of testing, assessed 98 countries in the 36 weeks that followed their 100th case.

“Fewer reported cases and deaths, both in aggregate and per capita terms, point towards a better response to the virus,” the Lowy Institute said.

UCA Newsletter
YOUR DAILY
NEWSLETTER
Thank you. You are now signed up to our Daily Full Bulletin newsletter

Also Read

Philippine bishops to end priest stipends for services
Philippine bishops to end priest stipends for services
Couple receive 77 lashes for gay sex in Indonesia
Couple receive 77 lashes for gay sex in Indonesia
Coup fears in Myanmar after military questions poll result
Coup fears in Myanmar after military questions poll result
China bans citizens from gambling in Cambodia
China bans citizens from gambling in Cambodia
Cambodia expands monitoring of 'fake news'
Cambodia expands monitoring of 'fake news'
Catholic students in Philippines appeal for help
Catholic students in Philippines appeal for help
Memories - Beautiful Online Tributes

Latest News

Pakistani Muslims condemn attack on Christian nurse
Jan 31, 2021
New nuclear treaty underlines Vatican's concern for poor
Jan 31, 2021
Christians don't form cliques, pope says in Mission Sunday message
Jan 30, 2021
Pope says money at root of opposition to marriage annulment reform
Jan 30, 2021
US Archbishop criticizes Biden, hopes for change from courts
Jan 30, 2021
Poland must support mothers of disabled, bishop says after abortion ban
Jan 30, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

New nuclear treaty underlines Vatican's concern for poor
Jan 31, 2021
How long will India celebrate its secular constitution?
Jan 27, 2021
Unusual Japanese weddings may show new way for Church
Jan 26, 2021
An urgent appeal for peace and reconciliation in Myanmar
Jan 26, 2021
Letter from Rome: A charade of unity
Jan 25, 2021

Features

Portugal gets ready for World Youth Day despite delays
Jan 30, 2021
Mob attacks Pakistani Christian in hospital over blasphemy claim
Jan 30, 2021
No hiding place: UN seeks sanctions against Sri Lanka's war accused
Jan 29, 2021
Pakistani school kicks up a stink over 'environmental attack'
Jan 29, 2021
Catholic nun leads mission of mercy for Vietnam's rural poor
Jan 28, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Should Christians dialogue with Muslims or try to convert them

Should Christians dialogue with Muslims or try to convert them?
With authority Jesus teaches and liberates

With authority, Jesus teaches and liberates
Masks save lives

Masks save lives
A dangerous confusion

A dangerous confusion
An open door

An open door?
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Sunday 31 January 2021

Mass on Demand – Sunday 31 January 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Fourth Sunday in Ordinary Time

Readings of the Day: Fourth Sunday in Ordinary Time

Lord, Prince of Peace, grant us, we pray, the grace of humility to confess our sins

Lord, Prince of Peace, grant us, we pray, the grace of humility to confess our sins
May John Bosco’s vision of education spread

May John Bosco’s vision of education spread
St. John Bosco

St. John Bosco
 
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.