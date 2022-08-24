Vietnam food program unites women to serve patients

Volunteers from Oblates Charity group provide food to ethnic communities in the impoverished northwest

Volunteers in ethnic costumes pose for a picture at the National Shrine of Our Lady of La Vang in Quang Tri province. (Photo: UCA News)

Luong Thi Hien, an ethnic Thai, and five other women prepare nutritious food at Nghia Lo parish house and offer it to patients at a hospital on Tuesday mornings.

Hien, a non-Catholic who has a clear voice and wears a blue T-shirt with the words ‘Bac Ai Hien Si’ or Oblates Charity, knocks on doors inviting patients and their relatives to receive chao, a traditional breakfast dish of rice cooked with meat, fish and vegetables.

Some 250 people are provided chao on a weekly basis at the government-run General Hospital and a nearby private hospital in Nghia Lo town, Yen Bai province.

“I am only too delighted to work with other women to serve love and nourishing meals to poor patients, including my ethnic people so that they will recover soon and return home,” the 60-year-old woman, who joined the OMI Charity group in June, said. The deprived northwest region is home to 12 ethnic communities.

Giang Thi Sinh, a Hmong from Suoi Bu village in Van Chan district, said her three-year-old daughter, who suffers from malnutrition caused by worms, has been treated in the hospital for 10 days.

“We are happy to get good food from the group. We would not know how to live without their food because we have no money,” she said, adding that her family mainly lives on corn and vegetables collected from forests.

“We are connected closely with one another by culture and faith and become united in doing charitable work"

The 45-year-old mother of two, whose husband died 15 years ago and children are married and have moved away, said group members regularly visit and comfort her, and she teaches them traditional dances.

Hien, who trades vegetables and specialty food from ethnic villagers at a local market and makes donations to the group, also voluntarily cleans the houses of her ailing neighbors and takes loving care of them.

Group head, Mary Tran Thi Kim, said the group was established in 2021 by local missionary Oblates and has 21 women, including five from Muong and Thai communities. They are from the three parishes of Nghia Lo, Vang Cai and Vinh Quang and half of them are non-Catholics. Some who left the Church have restarted practicing their faith after joining the group.

Kim, 64, said group members, who are widows and single mothers, are divided into four groups and take turns serveing chao to patients. They and local benefactors cover the costs of meals at 4 million dong (US$175) per month. A local volunteer carries chao to the hospital in his pickup truck.

The single mother of two said non-Catholic members sing hymns well and buy rosaries to offer their friends.

“We are connected closely with one another by culture and faith and become united in doing charitable work,” she said.

They visit parishes and religious sites, perform traditional dances, sing hymns and introduce their food program to other people as a way to raise funds.

In early August, they went on a pilgrimage to the Shrine of Our Lady of La Vang in the southern central province of Quang Tri to show their deep devotion to Mother Mary. They performed a Xoe dance of a Thai ethnic group for the first time at the Marian site.

The Xoe dance, which was recognized as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity by UNESCO last December, reflects Thai villagers’ view of the world, including heaven, earth and gods, and shows their wishes for happiness, health and prosperity.

They visited Bishop Alfonse Nguyen Huu Long of Vinh, who used to serve their home diocese of Hung Hoa as auxiliary bishop. The bishop appreciated their service and offered them money to feed patients.

Missionary Oblates of Mary Immaculate (OMI) priests based in Lao Cai province founded the first group of volunteers to give chao to poor patients at a public hospital in Bac Ha district in 2019. So far eight groups each serve breakfast to 200-250 patients each week at many hospitals in four disadvantaged provinces of Lao Cai, Phu Tho, Son La and Yen Bai.

