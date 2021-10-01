X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Vietnam

Vietnam ends Covid-19 lockdown in Ho Chi Minh City

The city’s nine million people will be able to leave their homes after three months of strict restrictions

UCA News reporter, Ho Chi Minh City

UCA News reporter, Ho Chi Minh City

Published: October 01, 2021 10:23 AM GMT

Updated: October 01, 2021 10:30 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Training Catholic priests for a changing world

Sep 30, 2021
2

China's National Day is no cause for celebration

Oct 1, 2021
3

Cambodia drops charges against youth leader

Oct 1, 2021
4

Cambodia considers opposition request for clemency

Sep 30, 2021
5

Dalit Christians fear for their lives in eastern India

Sep 29, 2021
6

Pakistan PM Khan's conversion comments cause outrage

Oct 1, 2021
7

Indian Christians seek repeal of anti-conversion laws

Sep 29, 2021
8

More Christians flee as fighting escalates in Myanmar

Sep 30, 2021
9

Let the world see what's going on in Papua

Oct 1, 2021
10

Indian police probe Christian wedding over conversion claims

Oct 1, 2021
Support UCA News
Vietnam ends Covid-19 lockdown in Ho Chi Minh City

Catholic volunteers pray before entering hospitals for Covid-19 patients in Bien Hoa. (Photo courtesy of giaophanxuanloc.net)

Vietnam’s largest city today lifted its coronavirius lockdown to bring to an end nearly three months of restrictions on all activities to curb a deadly surge in the pandemic.

Le Hoa Binh, deputy chairman of Ho Chi Minh City’s people's committee, said the lockdown restrictions will go step by step to restore social and economic activities and bring people’s life to normalcy.

The city’s nine million people can leave their homes and all essential businesses can open, though restaurants can serve only takeaway meals. Cultural and sports services, weddings and funerals can be held with 15-20 participants.

Churches, temples and other places of worship will be allowed a maximum of 10 participants at one time, and 70 if they have been vaccinated fully or have recovered from Covid-19.

Bars, restaurants, cinemas, discotheques, games shops, massage parlors, karaoke bars and other inessential services remain locked down.

Binh called on migrant workers not to leave the city but stay to work. The city, which now has 600,000 migrant workers, will offer a cash dole equivalent to US$44 to each person rendered unemployed during the pandemic. They will be vaccinated and given jobs in the city.

Catholic volunteers including priests, deacons, seminarians and nuns have been serving those infected with the coronavirus for months now

The public security ministry has reported that the country’s four Covid-19 epicenters of Ho Chi Minh City and the neighboring provinces of Binh Duong, Dong Nai and Long An have 3.5 million migrant workers from other places.

Some 2.1 million of them want to return home due to the pandemic but the ministry has called on local authorities to ensure they stay back to avoid spreading the deadly virus in their native places.

Nguyen Sy Quang, deputy of the city’s public security department, said the city will maintain 12 checkpoints bordering other provinces and 39 other checkpoints in the districts to check public movements round the clock.

Ho Chi Minh City's health authorities said they are working to speed up large-scale tests among high-risk people, trace contacts and accelerate inoculation among workers and people over 50. Some 49 percent of the city's residents aged 18 and above have been fully vaccinated.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Catholic volunteers including priests, deacons, seminarians and nuns have been serving those infected with the coronavirus for months now.

Dr. Vuong Trong Hieu, deputy director at a field hospital, said the religious volunteers played an important role by caring for, feeding and consoling patients.

“In protective gear, medics and volunteers help patients to recover from the disease,” he said of the 606 religious volunteers serving at the city’s various hospitals since July.

Tens of thousands of Covid-19 patients are still undergoing treatment in Ho Chi Minh City, accounting for 80 percent of Vietnam’s deaths and half of its 786,200 infections since the Delta variant outbreak detected in late April.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Myanmar resistance fighters drag military into bloody stalemate
Myanmar resistance fighters drag military into bloody stalemate
Vietnam archdiocese resumes religious services
Vietnam archdiocese resumes religious services
Let the world see what's going on in Papua
Let the world see what's going on in Papua
Fighting rages despite unilateral ceasefire in Myanmar
Fighting rages despite unilateral ceasefire in Myanmar
Timor-Leste forum seeks ways to curb domestic violence
Timor-Leste forum seeks ways to curb domestic violence
Indonesian police arrest 17 Papuans at Jakarta protest  
Indonesian police arrest 17 Papuans at Jakarta protest  
Support Us

Latest News

Myanmar resistance fighters drag military into bloody stalemate
Oct 2, 2021
Vietnam archdiocese resumes religious services
Oct 2, 2021
Vatican sets up prayer campaign for Laudato Si' goals
Oct 2, 2021
Spanish bishops condemn stricter rules on abortion, euthanasia
Oct 2, 2021
US cyclists pedal to promote vocations to priesthood, religious life
Oct 2, 2021
Christians under attack across Asia
Oct 1, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Let the world see what's going on in Papua
Oct 1, 2021
China's National Day is no cause for celebration
Oct 1, 2021
Training Catholic priests for a changing world
Sep 30, 2021
Catholic medics do God's work on the Covid-19 front line
Sep 30, 2021
Debate on 'love, narcotic jihad' in India has gone too far
Sep 28, 2021

Features

Myanmar resistance fighters drag military into bloody stalemate
Oct 2, 2021
A Sri Lankan novena amid pandemic restrictions
Oct 1, 2021
Philippine election season 'circus' kicks off
Oct 1, 2021
Going to school is never too late for elderly Koreans
Sep 29, 2021
No respite for persecuted Christians in conflict-torn Myanmar
Sep 28, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Things Get Broken

Things Get Broken
In the early hours

In the early hours
How Australias Plenary Council might resolve the unresolveable

How Australia's Plenary Council might resolve the unresolveable
Will it be back to normal

Will it be back to normal?
A Moms Heart

A Mom’s Heart
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
Catholicism in China - Contribute to help UCA News
Catholicism in China - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.