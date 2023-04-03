News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
Vietnam

Vietnam diocese warns exorcist priest of 'harsher penalties'

Father Dominic Nguyen Chu Truyen has admitted that he continues to defy the 2020 ban on celebrating Mass

Father Dominic Nguyen Chu Truyen during a video talk in February 2023 (Photo supplied)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: April 03, 2023 11:33 AM GMT

Updated: April 03, 2023 11:40 AM GMT

A Vietnam diocese in Central Highlands has warned a 72-year-old priest of heavier punishment if he continues to disobey diocesan directives and be part of a group of exorcists.

The warning of Bishop Dominic Nguyen Van Manh of Da Lat against Father Dominic Nguyen Chu Truyen comes as the priest continues his exorcism activities and association with a banned group of exorcists.  

Diocesan sources said the priest along with Therese Nguyen Thi Thuong, another banned exorcist, set up a congregation named “Angles of Light.”

Two years ago, Bishop Manh banned the priest from administering sacraments and pastoral care. Besides, he was warned last year of dismissal from the clerical state if he remains in the banned group of exorcists.

In a meeting with the diocese investigative committee on March 13, Father Truyen admitted that he still celebrates Mass and administers the sacraments at the “House of the Father” where Angles of Light is based.

Bishop Manh reiterated the warning to the priest in a March 31 statement. "If you intentionally violate the suspension, the diocese will impose harsher penalties, not excluding reporting to the Holy See for your clerical expulsion,”

The statement accused the priest of causing serious offense to many people and jeopardizing the unity of the local Church.

The Office of Da Lat Bishop’s House said the Angles of Light, the new congregation the exorcists started, gathered a few religious members from other congregations. The new congregation's constitution, purposes, structure, and formula for the religious profession are claimed to be directed by the Father.

The priest and the new group live at the “House of the Father” run by Thuong. They have performed exorcism at the house and attracted many people including priests and religious from other places for years.

According to the diocesan office, the group advertises that they can remove all spells and demons, and can treat all illnesses, including AIDS cases and cancers, without charges. 

Group members put their hands on women to have them ‘holy pregnancies.’ 

In a video clip, Truyen said God wants him “to stay at the House of the Father to remove demons, treat diseases and offer peace to people. The privilege of exorcism is given to me by God, who does all things through my hands. So no one can prevent me from performing an exorcism.”

In the statement, Bishop Manh asked local Catholics to avoid the group's illegal practice of exorcism to protect the unity and communion of the Church.

